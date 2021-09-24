Review: Blair Waldorf’s favourite macaron brand, Ladurée, opens in Delhi’s Khan Market

All set to become one of the most Instagrammable places in South Delhi, French patisserie Ladurée has entered Indian shores with its first outlet in Khan Market.

The 159-years-old French patisserie is one of those legacy brands that bring more than just food to the table; it brings conversations. It speaks of history, anthropology, and French culinary passion with utmost reverence. Not to mention, Ladurée holds a significant role in pop culture too. It provided macarons for the film Marie Antoinette and Gossip Girl‘s protagonist Blair Waldorf on the show.

After treating people across the world to its world-famous double-decker macarons and French toast, the brand is finally here to serve Delhiites, and the list across India will only grow.

Parked in the middle of Khan Market’s posh lanes, Ladurée is a sight to behold. The three-storeyed building offers different experiences on each level. The ground floor is more takeaway-friendly with limited seating. Here, you can indulge in all the French patisserie, macarons, other delicacies they have on display. However, the second and the third floor are ideal for sit-down tea times and brunches/lunches, overlooking the lush and busy scenes of Khan Market. What instantly catches your eye is the elegant French aesthetic that seems to be an extension of the international outlets of Ladurée. Pistachio green and soft pink hues light up the place, complementing the floral walls and white-green upholstery. And the round hanging lights and mirrors make the restaurant look more spacious. It’s easy on the eyes and totally Instragammable!

More than just macarons, Ladurée, like any other legacy French brand, takes pride in making food fashionable. For instance, take Tarte Milady. Ornamented with Rasberry Jelly, Pistachio Crunch, Rose-flavoured Whipped Cream, and nipped with a Ladurée brand logo makes this light yet filling dessert more Instagrammable than my selfie. And this continues with the rest of their menu. Most preferred on their menu from an Indian palate experience is the French Toast. Nevertheless, I would go for eggs (French master the eggs) and viennoiseries. And if calming drinks is your poison, then go for creation teas, infusion (teas), and mocktails.

Brought to India by Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of the CK Israni Group, Ladurée also cements the historical significance of the brand with the historical relevance of Khan Market. I say, after being sequestered at home for almost two years, this patisserie seems like a perfect place to meet and greet over delicious sweets and savouries.