In its previous avatar, SuzyQ by 1522, located in the iconic Indian Express building was 1Q1, a chic Japanese-Nikkei cuisine space that ran to full houses. Now it’s opened almost three weeks ago, after undergoing a massive makeover.

A makeover later, its entryway is now a hardscaped pathway festooned with foliage. The 15 ft tree here provides that perfect cover on a sunny afternoon. Choose to sit outdoors in a garden-like setting, or indoors where large bay windows throw lots of light and playful shadows across the murals, art installations, lamp posts, and wicker chandeliers around. The indoor space is split in two, with doors that can be folded away should a group like a customised space to celebrate an occasion.

Earlier, 1Q1 for me was a place to head to for a long leisurely brunch, a great Asian breakfast, or a night out with good cocktails and friends. Now, I can see myself heading there to work in the green outdoor space (who doesn’t need a change of scene even if you are working from home) and go from Zoom meetings to sundowners quite seamlessly. I particularly have my eye on the cute two-seater working space right down the aisle opposite the bar.

The food at SuzyQ is now a great mix of Indian and international dishes. The flavours of dishes, from whichever part of the world they are from, remain true and are served in customized crockery making for some great Instagrammable food pictures.

I love indulging in many small plates with my cocktails and the Butter Garlic Prawn Crackers are quite addictive – the prawn cracker base adding a layer of flavour and texture to the buttery-lemony prawns. The Mangalorean in me can never say no to a good ghee roast and the prawn version here gets a double thumbs up. The Mutton Bhuna Achari is spicy and piquant – two flavours I love to pair with a beer. The ‘bhunaoing’ of the meat has been done with care, for a long time and it shows in each moist mouthful. If you prefer something milder – the South American Chimichurri Chicken is a good pick. And if Asian is the way you want to go, then in my book nothing beats a simple stir fry of Braised Mushrooms and Bokchoy in soy sauce and SuzyQ does a mean one.

How many times have you wished for a cold beer with a spicy pav bhaji or the other way round? If you are a fan of this street food staple, then you must try the version here. Spicy, good flavours with a house-made maska pav baked in special moulds to look like little bubbles across the butter-laden top.

The cocktails here are well-balanced, not often do you come across this in the city. I love spicy cocktails and if you do too, then the Summer Fling with gin, strawberry, watermelon, and jalapeno is the one to try. Something lighter and herby would be the gin-based Evergreen Spirit that looks lovely in the glass with cherry tomatoes and fresh coriander. Do try some cocktails from their Indian ingredients inspired set. If you are a Hajmola fan, then the Basanti and Dhanno with white rum, crushed hajmola, lemon, mint, and cola is good. Hera Pheri has whiskey and Gujarati Chunda pickle and lime syrup in an interesting combination. And you can never go wrong with a good kokum cocktail. The Bombay to Goa with gin is one to try.

If you like to go easy on small plates and big on the main course – the Champaran Mutton served in a handi with some Khamiri roti is a satisfying meal. The Kashmiri Dum Aloo packs a bundle of good flavours, from the slightly tart to the hints of spice that come in. The Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli and the Prawn Ravioli both make a good portion for one if you are looking for a light meal.

SuzyQ has 4 desserts on the menu for now – top picks would be the New York Cheesecake and the Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake with 72% dark chocolate.

SuzyQ by 1522 is a great new place to check out and do make reservations before you head out.

Venue: Suzy Q, Indian Express Building, No 1, Queens Road, Bangalore 560001

Time: 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

Reservations: 080 4725 00 88