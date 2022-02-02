Ring in Saraswati Puja with these places serving the best street food in Kolkata

Bengalis don’t have a specific festive season, unlike the rest of the country. They find ways to celebrate every festival there is.
With Saraswati Puja round the corner, as Kolkata and the rest of the state is decking up and getting ready, young couples have another reason to celebrate. On the unofficial Valentine’s Day of Bengalis, young couples from all around the city dress up in traditional attires and go on dates, and that’s what Saraswati Puja is all about in the City of Joy.
Wondering where to head this year for the best street food in Kolkata? We’ve got you covered. By someone who has grown up worshipping these street food joints!
Where to get the best street food in Kolkata
- Kathi rolls at Kusum Roll’s
- Kabiraji Momo at Jeet Da momo
- Biryani at Aminia
- Jumbo roll at Bawarchi
- Ghoti Gorom at Prinsep Ghat
- Mughlai porota at Anadi cabin
- Coffee and fish fry at Indian Coffee House
- Phuchkas at Vivekananda Park
- Chinese at China Town
- Kabiraji cutlets at Mitra cafe
- Mishti Doi at Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick
The first thing any foodie in Kolkata knows about is Park Street. Regardless of wherever you have grown up, Park Street is the OG food street of Kolkata. Laden with restaurants and cafes mostly, Park Street also has its share of street food joints. Kusum Roll’s being the best example. For the best rolls with heavily loaded juicy fillings of meat in a flaky, succulent paratha, this is your address.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Kabiraji is a street food technique Kolkata is famous for. Now, if you thought Delhiites love their momos, you should definitely see people here go gaga over their variety of momo with the spicy chutney and the famous soup. But here at Jeet Da momos, situated near Phoolbagan crossing in Girishpark, you get five pieces of Kabiraji momos for as cheap as Rs 45. Not only are your hunger pangs satiated, but you also don’t burn a hole in your pocket!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/_.wanderlust.foodie._
How can any outing in Kolkata ever be complete without a plate of the famous Kolkata biryani? With countless restaurants and small food joints all around the city offering this absolute delight, a true biryani lover knows that Aminia is where it gets best! With succulent pieces of chicken or mutton, an egg and the game changer, aloo, Aminia has been serving up the best biryani since 1929. It has multiple outlets across the city, but nothing like the New Market outlet. This is as good as street food in Kolkata can get.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/pinkfluencerr
Bawarchi is a well-known food joint not just in Kolkata but all across the country. But this outlet in Kolkata is famous for its jumbo rolls. Boasting 18 inches in length, it is stuffed with chicken, paneer, egg, and mutton. Your taste buds will be transported somewhere else with each bite of this roll. The best part? You can share this with your beau, and what better way to celebrate the unofficial Valentine’s Day?
Image: Courtesy Instagram/choresnchuckles
The best way to enjoy street food is to have it on the streets itself! People who visit Prinsep Ghat know what we are talking about. The ultimate destination for couples to go on a romantic date on, Prinsep Ghat is where all the magic takes place. Take a beautiful walk along the ghats, watching the sunset holding hands and then get yourself a packet of this chaat item to munch on to. No trip to Prinsep Ghat is complete without this favourite street food in Kolkata.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/tipicochica
If you thought you had good Mughlai parathas, wait till you try the Kolkata version of Mughlai porota. Made with a rich and heavy filling of well-chopped chicken or Keema, onions, eggs, and pieces of broken cutlets which are then stuffed in a paratha and deep-fried. Trust us, you will be asking for more. To grab the best ones in the city, this is the perfect place.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/bhojerthali
Let’s all agree that Indian Coffee House is running on its nostalgia factor because Bengalis love to take trips down memory lane. This College Street outlet is perfect to just sit, laze about, and gorge on the delicious cutlets, fish fry and filter coffee. Here it is not just about the food but about the ambience and the old world charm of the city.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/_vibesofkolkata_
How could we have a list of the best street foods in Kolkata and not include phuchkas in it? Sacrilegious! But here we are. You can have all the panipuris and golgappas elsewhere, but nothing can ever come close to this supremacy called phuchka! Whether you are out on a date or out with friends or family or just by yourself, you have stopped to have phuchkas at a roadside corner more than once in your life. Vivekananda Park is famous for its phuchkas, and this Saraswati Puja, you can’t not visit this place to grab a plate between your meals.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
True blue Kolkatans know that if you want to get authentic Chinese, no better place than Chinatown in Tangra. Starting from breakfast at Tiretta Bazaar to dinner at a Chinese restaurant, this place is a haven for all Chinese lovers. By now, everyone has their favourite restaurant here and have been loyalists for years. Street food in Kolkata can’t get better than this!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/euthy_mia
Coming back to Kabiraji, Mitra cafe is the place that revolutionised Kabirajis and is still a crowd favourite. Their Mutton Kabiraji cutlet is a food lover’s delight. Not just that, you will also get lip-smacking cutlets, chops, Mughlai porota and rolls here. Head over to any outlet of this legendary brand in Kolkata and make the most of your day.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/miss.suproobhati
How can a Bengali’s day out be complete without sweets and desserts? While everyone has their personal favourite, mishti doi is the undisputed queen of all sweets in the land. And no, we are not talking about the pre-packaged mishti doi that dairy brands serve. We are talking about the OG mishti doi that only the sweet shops get right. Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick is a legendary sweet shop in the city, and you should definitely try their mishti doi!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/_vibesofkolkata_