Ring in Saraswati Puja with these places serving the best street food in Kolkata

Bengalis don’t have a specific festive season, unlike the rest of the country. They find ways to celebrate every festival there is.

With Saraswati Puja round the corner, as Kolkata and the rest of the state is decking up and getting ready, young couples have another reason to celebrate. On the unofficial Valentine’s Day of Bengalis, young couples from all around the city dress up in traditional attires and go on dates, and that’s what Saraswati Puja is all about in the City of Joy.

Wondering where to head this year for the best street food in Kolkata? We’ve got you covered. By someone who has grown up worshipping these street food joints!

Where to get the best street food in Kolkata