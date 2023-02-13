Romantic restaurants in Bangalore that bring memorable nights to the table

As the adage goes, there are no guarantees when it comes to matters of the heart. However, a few restaurants in Bangalore manage to promise the romantic trifecta of delicious food, heady cocktails, and a breezy ambience. Here’s looking at some of the city’s most sought-after tables to reserve for that special someone.
From first dates and fifth anniversaries to proposals and make-up dinners, dining establishments have long served (pun intended) as the perfect spots for all things love. While some keep things classic with delicious food and drinks, others innovate with candlelight, soft music, and culinary creations marked by aphrodisiac foods (oysters anyone?) And although the company of a loved one can make even an ice cream pop by the beach taste like poetry, some occasions call for a little something special. If you’ve got a reason to celebrate your relationship, these romantic restaurants in Bengaluru have a dining experience worth remembering for you.
Romantic restaurants in Bangalore to reserve for a special night
If you’ve got a breezy brunch date on your mind, we recommend a space that fuses the spirit of travel, adventure, and cultural exploration under one ‘bungalow.’ This spot – helmed by popular chef Sabyasachi Gorai – boasts of the city’s most delicious global bites. This includes the likes of Spanakopita, Khinkali dumplings, paella, and Minced chicken koobideh. Combine these with heady, creative cocktails featuring ingredients like butterfly pea tea, berries, saffron, spices, and more. Combine this with lush green cover, cosy corners with lounge seats, open terraces, and groovy music and you’ve got yourself a space where conversations just flow.
An Asian and Mediterranean celebration – Seta is a laid back, dreamy space in Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks. The poolside space is underlined by easy lounge seats, minimalist tables, and candlelight. The menu, meanwhile, explores a range of small plates, soups, salads, and grills – the more popular of which are the turnip cake with garlic chips, yuzu kosho shrimp with chilli butter, and grilled cauliflower with sweet potato puree. Combine this with delicious wines and desserts – Bailey’s-infused Belgian chocolate delight, Mandarin marquise, and Tropical wild berry bavarois. Need we say more?
Perhaps one of the most recommended spots for date nights, Olive Beach – as the name suggests – is reminiscent of a seaside Greek destination. Verdant corners, breezy wooden details, and soft details in an open courtyard characterise the space. Not to mention, candlelit tables. The menu’s most popular features are the mushroom bisteeya, crab cakes, risotto, quiche, and bruschetta. Pair these with a glass of vino from their extensive set of options and wrap your meal on a sweet note with their hazelnut crunch cake. If that doesn’t spell romantic, we don’t know what does.
One of the oldest restaurants in Bangalore, Salvadores is a popular choice for romantic dinners – especially amongst locals. The space has an unmissable European charm – with its pastel upholstery, wooden decor, and candlelight details. The rooftop seating is charming come nightfall – with chalkboard menus and picturesque views of the city. The menu spotlights global fare, with steaks, salads, risotto, soups, and more. The wine collection is extensive. As is the dessert lineup – with delicious tiramisu, lemon meringue pie, carrot cake, and pavlova.
One of the city’s best spots for Gin & Tonic just so happens to be as romantic as they come. The space is underlined by modern wooden details, candlelight, delicious food and cocktails – the perfect recipe for a memorable date. The menu’s most popular features include the Naga chilli chicken wings, shrimp and feta flatbread, prawn katsu slider, mushroom and asparagus risotto, lobster risotto, flash-aged steak, and more. Pair these with their eclectic gin creations and wrap the meal on a sweet note with their caramelised white chocolate cheesecake or French classic chocolate cake.
Punchy Thai flavours meet the intricacies of fine dining at this elegant, breezy spot housed within The Oberoi. Positioned by a stunning lake with a lush, verdant garden to keep it company – the ambiance here is unmatched. Old-school wooden lanterns and soft, green and white upholstery only add to the charm of the alfresco space. The menu boasts of authentic delicacies – spring rolls, satay, crab parcels, tapioca dumplings, stir frys, curry, noodles, and fresh salads. Of these the Phad Thai, red curry, and wok-tossed fried rice come highly recommended. Pair these with their selection of wines and wrap your meal on a sweet note with their slow-baked lemon cheesecake, fried-banana with pandan ice cream, and dark chocolate-mandarin creation.
Classic wooden decor, soft upholstery, and candlelight – Chianti’s ambiance spells romance. The Italian restaurant – one of the most elegant in the city – has a menu that features the most authentic fare. We’re talking antipasti, piatti, zuppa, Insalata, pasta, and risotto, amongst others. The mozzarella fritta, calamari fritti, ravioli pasta, and pesto chicken crostini come highly recommended. As do their hand-rolled pizzas with traditional Italian double zero flour -featuring ingredients like barbecue chicken, bacon, prawns, black olives, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes. Pair these with a glass of their wine cocktails and round out the meal with their panna cotta or tiramisu.
Located in central Bangalore, this elegant spot is underlined by minimalist gold-white-black decor, verdant corners, and soft lighting. The menu is a fusion of different cuisines with popular options being sushi, lotus-stem chips, salmon ceviche, nachos, and truffle puffs. The parmesan churros – with hot mushroom and truffle cream – come highly recommended. As does the Japanese karaage chicken. Pair these with delicious cocktails – gin, vodka, whiskey, you name it, they’ve got it. The matcha pina colada and gin cocktails are a must try. Wrap your meal on a sweet note with their chocolate ganache pull-me-up cake or tiramisu with gin-soaked ladyfingers.
If sushi is your go-to for dates, this elegant spot is a must-visit. Located in UB City, the space is gram-worthy, with vibrant lounge seats, towering sculptures, red-and-gold details, and vibrant corners. Not to mention, it opens up to a stunning Bangalore skyline. Popular menu options include the mock-meat delicacies and sushi – Scottish salmon, red snapper, tuna, prawn. The teppanyaki here – helmed by the finest Japanese chefs in the city – is as delicious as it is entertaining. Pair your meal with their cocktails – the sake concoctions have our attention. Desserts wrap things up on a sweet note – chocolate cherry bomb being highly recommended.
Perhaps one of the most romantic restaurants in South Bangalore – Fenny’s Lounge And Kitchen has a breezy rooftop ambiance. Think verdant corners underlined by long wooden tables, soft upholstery, and mellow amber lighting come nightfall. The menu is extensive – with the baked crab, spicy chicken woodfired pizza, bread lasagne, and barbeque prawns being highly recommended. Pair these with their vodka-based signature cocktails or sangria. Round out the meal with cocoa-based desserts – brownies, chocolate cake, the whole shebang.
Which of these restaurants are you heading to this weekend?
Answer: Salvadores, Olive Beach, Toast & Tonic, and Brassa are amongst the best romantic restaurants in Bangalore.
