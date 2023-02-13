Romantic restaurants in Bangalore that bring memorable nights to the table

As the adage goes, there are no guarantees when it comes to matters of the heart. However, a few restaurants in Bangalore manage to promise the romantic trifecta of delicious food, heady cocktails, and a breezy ambience. Here’s looking at some of the city’s most sought-after tables to reserve for that special someone.

From first dates and fifth anniversaries to proposals and make-up dinners, dining establishments have long served (pun intended) as the perfect spots for all things love. While some keep things classic with delicious food and drinks, others innovate with candlelight, soft music, and culinary creations marked by aphrodisiac foods (oysters anyone?) And although the company of a loved one can make even an ice cream pop by the beach taste like poetry, some occasions call for a little something special. If you’ve got a reason to celebrate your relationship, these romantic restaurants in Bengaluru have a dining experience worth remembering for you.

Romantic restaurants in Bangalore to reserve for a special night