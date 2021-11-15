7 satisfying classic winter meals that will keep the cold at bay

With every winter comes the craving for something hearty that warms the body up. Here are seven classic winter comfort foods that will keep the cold at bay.

Winter comfort meals to try this season

Chilli Stew

Hot, spicy and bold flavours of a chilli stew are just what your body (and tastebuds) need this winter. With its core components of peppers, beans and tomato, the chilli is full of high amounts of fibre, protein and carbs that will keep you full for hours. Another chilli essential is beer, which adds malty flavours to the stew. Check out Emeril Lagasse’s award-winning chilli recipe, made of ground turkey and Italian sausage. The chilli is a crowd favourite that’s easy to make for large numbers.

Cheese Fondue

A delectable dish doesn’t always require a series of complicated steps. The Swiss fondue is a simple winter dish with a complex depth of flavours, all found in just one pot. Though cheese, wine, and garlic are the basic ingredients in Swiss fondue, some add-ons like nutmeg are common additions, such as in Nigella Lawson’s rendition of the fondue. While it may not be the healthiest, you can bump up the nutrition by dipping in vegetables. But, let’s be honest, the deliciousness of the fondue will make one forget about calorie-counting.

Sarson Ka Saag With Makki Di Roti

When writing about the classic Indian dish, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor is reminded of his childhood. The aroma of the saag with the bite of the roti makes the winter meal so fulfilling. The addition of homemade butter is the perfect finishing touch to the classic Punjabi dish.

Cinnamon Rolls

The winter months definitely call for toasty cinnamon rolls. Imagine the aromas wafting through your house as you set the sweet rolls down on the table. While they may take some work, they’re a great indoor family activity. Open up a bottle of wine, play some old-school tunes and enjoy the process. Nothing adds joy to the grey cold-like sugary treats and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Soup

We can’t talk about winter classics without talking about soup – one of the best pick-me-ups when the winter makes you feel like simply laying in bed. Battle the chill with this heart-warming pumpkin soup. Its vibrant colour will definitely brighten up your day. With a sprinkle of spices like cumin to the pot of chicken broth, heavy cream and pumpkin, you’ll be bringing out this recipe every winter.

Meat Pies

Meat pies pack in a lot of nutritious ingredients while celebrating a medley of flavour, and chef Marion Grasby agrees. Check out her recipe for a pie that will touch the soul. The secret to making the best pie? Layering! Add this savoury goodness to your meal plans this winter and let the flavours take over you.

Hot Buttered Rum

When you think of winter, you think of rum. Now, add your other winter favourites – butter and spices – and you get the perfect drink for the festive season. With its roots in South America and the colonial USA, the drink is smooth and buttery, perfect to snuggle with during a cold night at home. Fun fact – January 17 is celebrated as Hot Buttered Rum Day!

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.