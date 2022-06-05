Visiting Mumbai? Savour delectable vada pav at these 8 joints in the city

No trip to Mumbai is complete without sampling vada pav in the city, and we’ve rounded up the best spots serving the tasty street snack for you!

Spicy, saucy, pungent, tasty. These are just a few words that can be used to describe vada pav, the humble desi burger that packs a flavourful punch. The snack, among the lifelines of Mumbai, consists of a ball of mashed boiled potato, spiced with chillies, garlic, garam masala and more, coated in a besan paste and fried until golden. Stuffed inside a pav bun, the vada is loaded with spicy chutney and served with a fried green chilli.

The flavourful, pungent snack is what momos is to Delhi, and can be found on almost every street and outside colleges and local train stations. The heart and soul of Mumbai, the air in the city, especially wherever there are street food joints, is filled with the aroma of vada pav, and lakhs of people consume one or more of this delicious snack on the go every day. What also makes it popular is its affordability – a tasty, healthy, filling snack that provides the necessary calories and carbs to sustain one throughout their train or bus journeys, vada pav can be purchased for as low as Rs 12 from almost anywhere, and most of these stalls will be packed with customers especially during lunch hours and around 5:00 pm, when most offices get free.

So, if you’re in Mumbai or are visiting the bustling city, sampling some authentic, flavourful vada pav should be on your bucket list. And if you don’t know where to get started, we have got you covered! These 8 joints in Mumbai are small shops or carts, known for serving some of the most delectable vada pavs you will ever taste.

Where to get the best vada pav in Mumbai

Aram Vada Pav

Crispy, piping hot vadas with a delicious spicy chutney and mirchi on the side – what’s not to like about this combination? Aram Vada Pav, located opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, is a small shop that is lined with hundreds of customers. The place churns out thousands of vada pavs in a day, and is a go-to for many who commute using the train – simply buy your snack and head to the underground subway, lined with shops selling everything from clothes to snacks and more, to reach the station that will take you to your destination!

Address: Capitol Cinema Building, opposite railway station, Mumbai CSMT Area

Price: Starting INR 24

Ashok Vada Pav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinjal & Pratik (@forkmebabyyy)

Ashok Vada Pav is a favourite among college students, thanks to its location. What makes it so special is the addition of crispy fried batter bits to the snack along with spicy, garlicky chutneys, giving the snack added crunch and flavour.

Address: Kirti College Lane, Kashinath Dhuru Marg, Dadar West, Dadar, Mumbai

Price: Starting INR 20

Vitthal Vada Pav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by श्री विठ्ठल वडेवाले (@bhatti_vada_pav_)

The tiny shop uses a bhatti, or a wood fire, to fry their vadas, giving the dish a smoky flavour. This is the reason why Vitthal Vada Pav is also called Bhatti Vada Pav, and has patrons come back time and again to savour the delicious, snacky flavours of the dish.

Address: No. 46, Chawl, Sewri Koliwada Road, Mumbai

Price: Starting INR 12

Shivaji Vada Pav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food for thought (@swetha_raghavendra)

Shivaji is located outside Mithibai College, and is among the most popular vada pav joints in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The savoury snack is a hit with not just college goers but anyone who frequents the area, and loyal patrons keep coming back for more of this delicious treat. Do try their cheese and schezwan varieties of vada pav for a yummy twist!

Address: Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle West

Price: INR 20 (approx)

Dhiraj Sandwich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @state_of_flavour_

Among the most popular vada pav shops in Mumbai is Dhiraj Sandwich, which makes one of the most delectable versions of this street food. Also located outside Mithibai College, there’s much discussion about which stall takes the cake home (or takes the vada pav home?) – Dhiraj, Anand or Shivaji – but be assured that all the three places serve up the snack in flavours that are almost identical, and you’ll not be disappointed with either!

Address: Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle West

Price: INR 25 (approx)

Anand Vada Pav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wedesi_traveller

Anand Vada Pav is the third one among the most popular vada pav joints in Mumbai, and is frequented by bloggers, tourists, students and even celebrities. The flavours are an amalgamation of spicy, garlicky, pungent and sweet, making it linger onto your palate for a while after you’ve finished the meal, keeping you satiated and satisfied for long!

Address: Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle West

Price: INR 25 (approx)

Khidki Vada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khidki Vada (@khidkivadathane)

What started as a shop selling vada pav from their home’s khidki (window), Khidki Vada has grown into a proper shop now, with loyal patrons frequenting it for their fix of the yummy snack. The flavours are bang on, and we’re sure you’ll be left wanting more!

Address: Khidkivada, Tilak Chowk, Kalyan West

Price: Starting INR 20

Gajanan Vada Pav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gajanan Vada Pav (@gajananvadapav)

The last one on this list is Gajanan Vada Pav, another super popular spot in Mumbai. Their chutneys are full of robust flavours, and the soft buns are the perfect accompaniment to their well-seasoned, crisp, fluffy vadas.

Address: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Rd, Naupada, Thane West, Thane

Price: Starting INR 18

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock