Plan a date night with your mom this Mother’s Day at these restaurants

Want to treat your mom? These restaurants across India are offering some delicious Mother’s Day meals to bring in the festivities!

Mother’s Day is around the corner (May 8), and we can’t help but be excited for the same. While we know that just one day to celebrate mothers is not enough, taking her out on this day, pampering her, and making her feel special is just one of the many small ways to show our love and gratitude for her.

So, if you’re looking for ways to make your mom feel special this Mother’s Day, check out these scrumptious meals you can take her out for and enjoy a fun, relaxed afternoon with her!

Mother’s Day meal options to pamper your mom this year

Hyatt Regency, Delhi

This Mother’s Day, pamper, spoil and celebrate your mum with a delicious meal and let the celebrations begin! Hyatt Regency, Delhi’s restaurants have some scrumptious offers lined up for you!

Mother’s Day Special brunch at Café

Café is serving up its delicious meals and soft beverages at a flat 30 per cent off. What’s more, you can opt for limitless alcohol of choice at a minor extra cost!

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Meal with soft beverages at INR 2,950 plus taxes per person; Meal with alcohol at INR 5,250 plus taxes per person

Beverages: Prosecco, Red wine, White wine, Domestic Beer, Martini

Mother’s Day special brunch at La Piazza

The award-winning restaurant is offering a delicious Sunday brunch, complete with antipasti options showcasing the best of Italian cuisine, as lavish helpings of pasta and pizzas come to the table.

When: May 8, 2022

Price: Meal with soft beverages at INR 3,250 plus taxes per person; Meal with alcohol at INR 5,250 plus taxes per person

Beverages: Prosecco, Red wine, White wine, Domestic Beer, Martini

The China Kitchen

Indulge in meals from four special kitchens featuring the signature Peking Duck, Dumpling & Noodle Making Section, Chop & Wok, with traditional Chinese dishes and desserts, to pamper your mom this Mother’s Day.

When: May 8, 2022

Price: Meal with soft beverages at INR 4,450 plus taxes per person; Meal with alcohol at INR 6,850 plus taxes per person

Beverages: Prosecco, Red wine, White wine, Domestic Beer

Mother’s Day meal at TK’s Oriental Grill

Amp up your Asian dining experience with a delectable sushi, sashimi, and tempura options at TK’s Oriental Grill, and enjoy a sumptuous array of dishes on the buffet with limitless alcohol of your choice.

When: May 8, 2022

Price: Meal with soft beverages at INR 3,250 plus taxes per person; Meal with alcohol at INR 5,250 plus taxes per person

Beverages: Prosecco, Red wine, White wine, Domestic Beer

Mother’s Day at Syrah

Syrah is serving up the finest offerings from across the globe, with its refreshing salads, inviting grills and expansive mezze platters, for you to pamper your mom with the finest of cuisine this Sunday.

When: May 8, 2022

Price: Meal with soft beverages at INR 3,950 plus taxes per person; Meal with alcohol at INR 6,250 plus taxes per person

Beverages: Prosecco, Red wine, White wine, Domestic Beer

Special prices for Club at the Hyatt members across restaurants

Call: +91 98184 77234 (for reservations or for more information)

Chowman, Bengaluru

Give your mom a day off and pamper her with a yummy Chinese meal at Chowman, Bengaluru. Their vegetarian combo has delicious offerings such as a sweet corn soup and Pan Fried Chilli Paneer/Crispy Chilli Baby Corn/Rice with Asian Greens/Shanghai Noodles Veg/Mixed Veg in KP Style or Mixed Veg in White Sauce, while the non-vegetarian combo has offerings such as a Chicken Lung Fung Soup, Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken/Fish Pepper Salt/Chilli Garlic Chicken Noodles/Basil Chicken Fried Rice/Hunan Chicken and Hong Kong Style Fish.

Price: INR 849/- ++ (vegetarian) and INR 999/- ++ (non-vegetarian)

Order online via the Chowman App, Swiggy or Zomato

Available for home delivery and takeaways only

Call: 1800 890 2150 (Toll free)

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

An exciting Mother’s Day special Brunch meal awaits you at the Hotel Royal Orchid Bengaluru alongside some fun activities to enjoy with your mother. The specially curated meal includes dishes such as Moroccan Roast Lamb, Sausage casserole, Lemon Ricotta pancakes and a mango-themed dessert buffet to bring in the summer season. There’s also a cooking station for the little ones to try their hands at making something special for their moms, and what’s more, you can also dedicate a special song to your mum or sing for her! To add to the celebrations, there’s a photo booth at the property and relaxing foot massages, especially for the mums.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: INR 1,600++ onwards (50% discount for all mothers)

Call: +91 99029 54007 / +91 99020 00022 (for reservations)

Drifters Tap Station, Mumbai

Mother’s day is right around the corner, and this year’s celebrations will look much different than last year as people are moving out and revelling at restaurants instead of being at home. So, make the day a great one for your mom at the Drifters Tap Station, and enjoy unlimited Ciders, Wine & Sangria for INR 999/- for three hours on Mother’s Day.

The extensive menu consists of treats such as Jalapeno Pepper Cheese Garlic Bread, Sichuan Chilli Prawns, Harissa Hummus and classics such as Nachos, Cheese Garlic Bread, and Peri Peri Fries with Spicy Tangy Sauce. The menu also features appetisers such as Mushroom Crostini, Bil Lamhe Chicken, and more dishes that perfectly compliments the beers and wine they serve.

Highlights from the new menu include starters in both Veg and Non-Veg such as Paneer Popcorn in Schezwan sauce, Thai Tuk Tuk – Thai-style stir-fried, mushroom, paneer, corn, lotus stem with a hint of kaffir lime and lemongrass, Kerala Chicken Fry – Boneless Chicken tossed in South Indian spices, garnished with curry leaves; and mains such as Hot Garlic and Veggie Noodles, Stir-fry Chicken in Chilli Basil Sauce with Fried Rice, and more.

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: INR 999/-

Address: Shop no 1, Ganga Jamana Sangam building 24th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Call: +91 93228 92243 (for more information)

1441 Pizzeria, Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1441 Pizzeria (@1441.pizzeria)

Indulge your mom in the perfect meal as you head to 1441 Pizzeria to take part in their relaunched ‘Make Your Own Pizza’ offerings. Enjoy a fun time with your mom as you pamper her with a delicious treat you’ve made yourself, choosing from a variety of over 30 toppings to make your pizza as special as she is. Celebrate your mom with a delectable meal, at an outlet near you!

When: Ongoing

Price: INR 395

Where: All Outlets for dine-in, delivery & takeaway

Sushi and More, Delhi and Mumbai

For the one who always cooks for the child, here’s a special sushi platter filled with love. Sushi & More is offering scrumptious platters this Mother’s Day for the perfect meal for your mother, to help you pamper her a bit more this day.

Price: INR 500/- onwards

Order here: https://www.sushiandmore.com/

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

One of Delhi’s most Instagrammable cafes, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe has curated some special items to cherish the feeling of love and to celebrate motherhood. The idea of #PostcardsFromJapan is designed to make you feel at home by reconnecting people with their childhood nostalgia at Harajuku as the go-to place for a date with your mom this Mothers Day.

Receive postcards of love from Japan along with a discount code for your next visit when you come here with your mom this week, and indulge in an array of delicacies such as the refreshing boba tea, Japanese jiggly cake and more.

Visit the cafe between 1st-8th May 2022 and receive postcards of love from Japan that come with a special message for your mom along with a discount code that can be redeemed during the next visit to any of the brand outlets.

When: May 1 to May 8, 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Price: INR 1,000/- approx (for two)

Address: Shop No. T-320 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon; F40/41, First floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency, Delhi