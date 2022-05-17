Wake up to these scrumptious sweet and savoury porridge recipes

Porridge is one of those dishes that everyone enjoys. While the ingredients and procedure may differ from region to region and culture to culture, many aspects stay the same. In any case, experimenting with new porridge recipes may help mealtimes exciting while also incorporating different nutrients into your diet by varying your toppings and flavourings. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most scrumptious sweet and savoury porridge recipes.

6 delectable sweet and savoury porridge recipes you should try

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we’ve been told since we were little children. So we figured, why not make the most of it? These sweet and savoury porridge recipes will keep you warm, toasty, and satiated until lunchtime rolls around.

Savoury Oats with Mushrooms and Egg (serves 4)

Our favourite recipe from this sweet and savoury porridge listicle is this dish. These savoury oats are bursting with delicious flavours, including rich chicken stock, earthy mushrooms, and salty-umami seaweed.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cups oats

8 ounces mixed fresh wild mushrooms

4 7-minute eggs, cut in half

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

4 cups chicken stock

1 shallot, finely diced

½ cup finely grated Cheddar cheese (optional)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup seaweed

Instructions:

Step 1: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Step 2: Add the shallots and mushrooms and simmer, stirring often, for approximately 2 minutes, or until the shallots are transparent. Add the vinegar and cook, tossing and scraping, until the mushrooms are moist and there is a little liquid in the bottom of the saucepan, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3: Mix in the oats and a spoonful of chicken stock using a silicone spatula. As the oats absorb the liquid, add a little more at a time, stirring constantly. After around 30 minutes, all of the liquid should have been added, and the oats should be thoroughly cooked through.

Step 4: Gently fold in the seaweed, cheese (if using), and butter until fully combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Split it up among four serving plates and top with the eggs and parsley.

Apple Pie Porridge (serves 1)

A delicious, comforting meal that also happens to be really nutritious! Suitable for raw, vegan and gluten-free diets.

Ingredients:

120 ml ½ cup almond milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp almond butter

3 dates, roughly chopped

1 or 2 tbsp coconut sugar, depending on sweetness desired

½ tsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 peeled and cored green apple

Chopped pecans

Instructions:

Step 1: In a blender, combine all of the ingredients, except the chopped nuts, until thick and smooth.

Step 2: Transfer to a saucepan, whisk and heat moderately. until warm. If you’re on a raw food diet, you may use a thermometer

to ensure it doesn’t become hotter than 40°C (110°F)

Step 3: Garnish with chopped pecan nuts and grated fresh apple. Enjoy!

Egg and Tofu Porridge (serves 2-3)

This egg and tofu porridge is a great recipe to have in your repertoire because it is quick and easy to make.

Ingredients:

¾ cup short-grain white rice, rinsed

1 gallon water

1 teaspoon sea salt

7 ounces soft tofu, drained and cut into ¼ inch cubes

2 large eggs

Instructions:

Step 1: In a donabe, combine the rice, water, and sea salt. Set over medium-high heat, covered with a lid. Reduce the heat to medium-low as soon as it begins to boil (approximately 15 minutes). Stir the rice with a wooden spatula to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Step 2: Slide the lid slightly open to create a small open space. Simmer for 12 minutes, or until the mixture is smooth and slightly thickened (the surface of the liquid bubbles gently but not loudly). Meanwhile, keep stirring to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom.

Step 3: Remove the lid and add the tofu. Increase the heat to medium and bring it back to a simmer. Add the eggs and use a spatula to break the yolks. Stir gently to integrate them into the rice. Remove the eggs from the heat when they are done to your liking.

Step 4: In a small dish, mix 2 tablespoons of toasted white sesame seeds and 2 tablespoons of chopped chives to make the toasted sesame topping.

Step 5: Scoop the required amount of rice into a rice bowl to serve. Serve with sesame toppings.

Quinoa Breakfast Porridge (serves 4)

Start your day with this protein-packed, quick, and delicious vegan Quinoa Breakfast Porridge. Toppings (fruits, nuts, granola, etc.) can be combined in with the earthy quinoa. Add this to your quinoa breakfast recipe collection for year-round joy.

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

400 ml unsweetened can of coconut milk/almond milk

1/4 cup of water

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Toppings:

1 cup quinoa crunch or your favourite granola

1 cup of fresh fruit I used apricots, blueberries and pomegranate seeds

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

8-10 leaves of fresh mint (optional)

maple syrup to finish it off (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: In a medium saucepan (with a tight lid), cook the quinoa, coconut milk/almond milk, water, maple syrup, salt, and vanilla extract over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low heat and put the lip on. Cook until the majority of the liquid has been absorbed, around 18-20 minutes. Allow it to cool for 10 minutes after cooking. Fluff it with a fork before serving.

Step 2: When ready to serve, split the quinoa evenly among four breakfast bowls. Add quinoa crunch/granola, fresh fruit, coconut flakes, and fresh mint to finish. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup.

Banana Bread Porridge (serves 1)

This oatmeal breakfast bowl has all of the amazing flavours of banana bread but only takes about five minutes to make. In addition, nuts and seeds (which are high in antioxidants and vitamin B) will benefit your skin and hair.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, cut in half

¾ cup almond milk

¼ cup water

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup quick oats

¼ cup quinoa flakes

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons toasted walnut pieces

1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

Instructions:

Step 1: In a medium saucepan, thoroughly mash half of the banana using a wooden spoon.

Step 2: Heat the almond milk, water, a pinch of salt, coconut sugar, and ground cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat.

Step 3: Once the mixture is simmering, add the oats and quinoa flakes and cook for 1 to 2 minutes (longer if you want thicker porridge), stirring often.

Step 4: Transfer to a bowl and stir in the vanilla extract.

Step 5: Decorate the remaining half of the banana on top of the porridge.

Step 6: Garnish with roasted nuts and seeds.

Chocolate Whipped Porridge with Quinoa Nut Crunch (serves 2)

This whipped porridge has it all: a healthy nutritional profile rich in fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, a dessert-like taste, and a light, airy texture. The toasted quinoa and seed mix not only enhances the flavour but also improve the nutritional value by adding additional fibre and a complete protein kick.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup water

2/3 cup warm almond milk

2 tsp organic raw honey

1 tbsp raw cacao powder

2 tsp coconut oil

A pinch sea salt

For Quinoa Nut Crunch:

1/2 cup quinoa rinsed and strained

1/4 cup raw flax seeds crushed

1/4 cup raw sunflower seeds

1/4 cup raw cashew crushed

1/4 cup raw almonds crushed

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp coconut sugar

A pinch sea salt

Instructions:

Step 1: Incorporate the rolled oats and water in a medium saucepan, whisk to combine, bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower the heat and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 2: Heat the coconut oil in a cast-iron pan, then add the quinoa, seeds, nuts, salt, and coconut sugar and toast for 5 minutes over medium heat. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to cool.

Step 3: Put the cooked oats, 1/2 cup almond milk, coconut oil, cacao powder, and organic raw honey in a blender and blend until the mixture is dense yet airy.

Step 4: Divide evenly among serving bowls, top with the remaining warm almond milk, sprinkle with the toasted quinoa nut crunch mix, and serve!

