10 seafood restaurants in Mumbai you should visit, pronto!

Mumbai’s cuisine is rich with contributions from the home kitchens of people who migrated to the city from all over India. From Parsi akuri to Irani bun maska to Gujarati farsan, satisfying meals are found everywhere in the city. Located on the seashore, Mumbai is nothing less than a paradise for pescatarians. We’ve shortlisted some of the best seafood restaurants in Mumbai for you.
Best seafood restaurants in Mumbai
Located in Vile Parle East, the legendary Gajalee Restaurant is one of the most-flocked seafood joints in Mumbai. They are famed for their iconic tandoori crabs, an absolute must-try. Other popular dishes include butter garlic lobsters, clam masala, stuffed bombil, fish curry, and prawn masala. Their pomfret fry and surmai also deserve a special mention. Even though they specialise in Malvani cuisine, they also serve multicuisine fare. Try ghaavan, their version of neer dosa.
This upmarket Bandra restaurant is famous for its gluten-free seafood offerings. Popular among celebrities, who come here to enjoy Sunday brunches, the restaurant has a casual chic vibe. Try their gluten-free charred baby lobster tail, gluten-free animal prawns, butter-poached lobster, mud crabs, and lobster roll. Their dessert menu features an impressive array of cheesecakes with the Ferrero cheesecake and creme brulee cheesecake being the most popular.
Counted as one of the best seafood restaurants in the city, Mahesh Lunch Home has four branches across Mumbai. They use traditional ingredients, which makes their food authentic. The restaurant serves seafood, Mangalorean, north Indian, and Chinese delicacies. Most people come here to savour their seafood offerings. Popular dishes include prawn masala, steamed pomfret, live crabs, prawn gassi, squid koliwada, dakshin fried crab, seafood thali, and crab ghee roast.
There is enough hyperbole that surrounds Trishna, and you’ll get it when you taste their seafood delicacies. Trishna’s signature dish is crab in butter pepper garlic. Then there are the squid or prawns, also in butter pepper garlic. Other recommended dishes are pomfret Hyderabadi, pomfret hariyali, shellfish fry, and spicy Kolhapuri prawns. Their crab Chettinad, jumbo crab, and squid koliwada are also worth mentioning. Wash your meals with their refreshing Kokum drink.
If you are looking for a home-style food experience, a visit to Fresh Catch comes recommended. The seafood delicacies here are based on the owner Francis Fernandes’s mother’s own recipes. Try the surmai masala fry, squid masala, crispy fried bombil, and crab meat butter garlic. Another bestseller is the rawas harabhara tawa fry, a divine dish that represents the flavours of the north Canara coastal line. Their surmai rossa curry also deserves a special mention.
The iconic Jai Hind Lunch Home invites you to their universe of hirva masala, sagoti, adajina, pulimunchi, and ambotic curries. Dig into their wide range of Manglorean, Goan and Konkan delicacies. Try the surmai tawa fry, bharlela bombil, surmai gassi and prawns pulimunchi. Finish it off with a healthy glass of solkadi. Their pomfret thali and prawn thali are pretty wholesome and come highly recommended. The restaurant has four branches at Kala Nagar, Sayani Road, Hill Road, and Lower Parel.
This over 20-year-old restaurant is an all-time favourite among locals, who come here to savour their pomfret curry thali. Highway Gomantak is also famous for its stuffed pomfret and pomfret green masala. While the ambience is simple, the food tastes extraordinary. Other popular dishes include surmai fish curry, tesrya masala, kolambi curry, bombil fry, and mori masala.
Established in 1989, The Excellensea is frequented by Bollywood stars and politicians for its tempting seafood offerings. The grand interiors set the mood just right. Their service is prompt too. Order prawns Koliwada, prawns in butter pepper garlic, rawas gassi, surmai tawa fry, and chicken gassi. Their chicken manchow soup is delicious too. So is their neer dosa.
Visit Sadichha if you are craving home-style Konkani food. Located in Bandra East, Sadiccha is also known for its Malwani delicacies. Their surmai thali, with a large and chunky stake of the premium fish, dunked in the orange coconutty gravy, and accompanied with the ruddy pink solkadi will make your day. The prawns thali, with the freshest gobs of kolambi in a darker, thicker onion-based gravy is equally winsome. Other popular dishes include chicken sukka, Bombay duck, pomfret masala, and crab masala.
Ferry Wharf is known for its sumptuous thali meals. They serve authentic Malvani, Maharashtrian, and Mangalorean seafood. They have two flagship restaurants in Bandra and Malad. Their signature offerings include bamboo prawn biryani and prawn kolambi masala. You must also try their surmai tawa fry, basa green masala, chicken fry, rawas pulimanchi, chicken ghee roast, neer dosa, and solkadi.
