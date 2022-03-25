10 seafood restaurants in Mumbai you should visit, pronto!

Mumbai’s cuisine is rich with contributions from the home kitchens of people who migrated to the city from all over India. From Parsi akuri to Irani bun maska to Gujarati farsan, satisfying meals are found everywhere in the city. Located on the seashore, Mumbai is nothing less than a paradise for pescatarians. We’ve shortlisted some of the best seafood restaurants in Mumbai for you.

Best seafood restaurants in Mumbai