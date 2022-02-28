Sign up for good health with these 8 food subscription services in Delhi

Reheating day-old leftovers can get stale pretty quick. Whether you’d like to take a break from cooking or are trying to slot in the time to eat healthy on a hustler’s routine, these food subscription services in Delhi will ensure you’ve got something nutritious and delicious on your plate come lunch.
On busy days, the idea of chopping up vegetables might not be appealing, no matter how quick the recipe promises to be at producing a meal. And when things get stressful, even heading to the grocery store can seem like an impossibility. This leaves many with the choice of spending precious hours commuting to a restaurant or risk decision fatigue by scrolling endlessly through a host of meals for delivery. Add to this the fact that not all of us have the culinary finesse to whip up something delicious, and you’re left with a dinner of greasy curries or, worse, potato chips for the rest of the week.
Here’s where food subscription services come in. From artisanal bread and organic juices to keto meal plans, these cater to a variety of food groups and dietary needs and ensure you get in your fill of vegetables, fruits, and healthy fibre.
Healthy food is at your fingertips with these food subscription services in Delhi
This South Delhi-based cloud kitchen makes your dietary needs and preferences their command. Unprocessed and fresh greens, meat, and spices produce delicious salads, rice bowls, and pasta, amongst other things. Those who follow a plant-based diet have a host of options like tofu fajita rice, sorghum chickpea salad, and avocado and chickpea delight salad. On the dessert menu are baked yoghurt and creamy smoothies. All of the meals are customisable, and plans range from protein-centric to vegan, their most popular ones being the 30 and 60-day ones. Healthy beverages like juices and teas are included in your meal.
Image: Courtesy Healthylicious Kitchen
If you’ve got a fitness goal in mind, this is the subscription plan for you. Food Darzee offers four meals a day, with options ranging from keto and high-protein to vegan and balanced. You can always switch up your plan and cancel your meals if need be, and they do not repeat a dish for four weeks. A nutritionist comes along with your subscription package, helping you meet your lifestyle and health needs, along with helping fix poor eating habits.
Image: Courtesy Food Darzee
The best way to make the most of all the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants in fruits is to extract their juice through the cold pressing method. And if you tend to consume sugary coffee and tea, a serving of healthy juices every day might be what the doctor ordered. Offering a refreshing alternative to caffeinated beverages and sugar-laden, processed juices in supermarket aisles, Juice Cult has a 7-day, 30-day, and 90-day subscription plan. Every juice is packaged in BPA-free glass bottles. Options range from classic fruit numbers like pineapple to blends of healthy ingredients like spinach, kale, and celery.
Image: Courtesy Juice Cult
A popular cloud kitchen service that falls under the Cure.Fit brand, Eat Fit has healthy versions of classic comfort foods like pav bhaji, dal makhni, biryani, tawa paratha, butter chicken kulcha burger, and more. Depending on the plan, you can subscribe to month of breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks with a look at the detailed menu of exactly what’s going to arrive at your doorstep each day. Options include paratha thatlis, signature salads, rice bowls, and immunity-boosting snacks. Both non vegetarians and vegetarians will be spoilt for choice here.
Image: Courtesy Eat Fit
Although eating food made with farm-to-table ingredients is ideal, it’s hard to keep up with all the work that goes into sourcing (or growing) them. This subscription plan promises a meal with freshly-sourced produce, in-house breads, and healthy swaps for oil, sugar, butter, and refined flour. Naturally, preservatives have been left off of the menu. You could pick from as low as seven to as high as 30 meal boxes at a time, with the choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. The latest addition to their repertoire is keto Indian delicacies, which swap cream with hung yoghurt and white rice with organic broken brown rice and quinoa. They also serve up delicious cold-pressed juices to go with your meal.
Image: Courtesy Nutriobox
Not all kinds of bread are healthy for you, but if you had to add a carb to your meal plan, it might be best to go with one that offers gut-friendly prebiotics and is easy to digest. Enter sourdough, which is as complicated to make as it is nutritious. These bakers in the city will bring you a loaf every day or every week, depending on how quickly you go through a pack. Choose from sliced and loaf options and pick when you’d like to have them at your doorstep. Even better, delivery is free!
Image: Courtesy The Enthu Bakers
Homely food at a great bargain, this food subscription service features fresh, locally sourced ingredients sans preservatives or harmful additives. Packages include three, seven, and thirty day subscription plans with prices as low as Rs 300. Popular options here include chhole bhature, idli sambar, poha, dal makhni, and other quintessentially Indian classics. This one is perfect for those who love a home-cooked meal but live away from home.
Image: Courtesy Bhojan Tech
Another South Delhi venture that caters to the health conscious without compromising on flavour, Parfit will customise your meal based on your preferences, allergies, dietary restrictions, and more. A nutritionist will keep check on your health as you go along and offer advice on what you can do best to improve your health. On offer are a range of Indian delicacies and continental classics like rajma chawal and fresh pasta and salads. Those with sweet teeth have a choice of delicious desserts to keep the sugar cravings satisfied.
Image: Courtesy ParaFit
Feature image: Courtesy Nutriobox; Hero image: Courtesy Healthilicious