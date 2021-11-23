7 soups for winter to render some fuzzy goodness for your soul

The best season of the year is here, and it’s only going to get better. For all those nippy nights, when the soul craves something warm, a bowl of soup for winters is the perfect way to welcome the chill. Whether you are working from home, attending a Zoom meeting, or watching your favourite show on TV, the soup goes with everything.

The best soups for winter that you can have this season

Cream of carrot soup

This winter speciality called carrot finds its way to almost everything on the menu during winters. Be it salads, cakes, porridge, or this soup — winter is almost incomplete without carrots. Packed with the goodness of garlic, butter, and cream, this soup is a delicious recipe for the winter. The secret ingredient? The Thai red curry paste that goes in and is pretty much the game-changer for this bowl of soul-satisfying warmth.

Sausage and shrimp stew

There’s no right time to delve into the world of seafood, but come on, doesn’t winter make everything better? Chicken broth infused with shrimps, caramelised sausages, veggies — what’s not to like about this soup? The best part about this soup is the subtle but rich taste that the shrimp lends. The best way to have it? Straight out of the pan into a bowl and slurrrrrrp!

Sweet potato soup

Is there anything sweet potatoes cannot do? In our humble opinion, no! They are so much more than just a side. Packed in with a fabulous flavour, anything sweet potato is a treat to the taste buds. This sweet potato soup is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. It’s easy to make and doesn’t compromise on the taste. The thickness of the blended potatoes and the creaminess of coconut milk makes this the perfect soup for winter.

Chicken clear soup

Very few recipes bring as much joy as a simple clear soup, loaded with flavours and a pinch of love. A chicken clear soup has an understated piquancy that is best enjoyed during winters. Top it with croutons or have it with toast or just a bowl full of goodness, you can literally survive the entire winter with a chicken clear soup.

French onion soup

If you are a fan of caramelised onions, look no further. This one’s for the days (and nights) when you want to go the extra mile and want a tête-à-tête with your inner chef. Caramelised onions, beef broth, boozy richness and topped off with bread and cheese. If you want the recipe for opulence and luxury at the comfort of your home, this is it! You can’t go wrong with this one, the one where its ingredients are the real star.

Chicken noodle soup

This one’s for the lazy winter nights when all you want to do is curl up and have something warm, but not put too much effort into it. This one-pot soup is the ideal go-to recipe for when the soul craves a good, fuss-free bowl of soup for winters. Bringing together the best of both worlds, of soup and noodles, this is a complete meal in itself to make the winter nights more enjoyable.

Pumpkin soup

What is winter without pumpkin-based delicacies? From lattes to cakes, pumpkin effortlessly blends into the winter taste palette. So, how can we go without a simple yet delicious pumpkin soup for winter? It’s super easy, fast, and a delight to have. You can also top it off with a handful of pumpkin seeds to add some extra crunch to this soup.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock