From Mangalore buns to thatte idli, here’s the most unique street food in Bangalore

‘Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food’ – this quote by Malcolm Forbes holds true. Good food induces a good mood and I say we can all agree to it. Speaking of food, it’s said nothing stays long as the reminiscence of good food and the street food in Bangalore is a testimony of the same. From VV Puram’s Thindi Beedi to HSR Layout’s Food Street, Bangalore offers some of the best street food.

Yes, do not mistake it for being just the IT hub of India with swanky buildings and ultra-luxurious spaces, it’s also a haven for connoisseurs of food. Nothing beats a good ol’ dosa during lunch hours from your favourite Anna or a cup of filter coffee after the office hours to beat the traffic blues. Right, isn’t it?

What is the most common street food in Bangalore?

Dosas, Idlis, Vadas, Holiges, Donne Biryani are a few of the best street food which is akin to Bangalore. However, there isn’t a dearth of flavours. You’d be surprised to find amazing Pav Bhaji, Sweet Corn, Manchurian, Chaat and Kachoris as well. Try some of the best street food in Bangalore and treat yourself to a gastronomical experience.

Now, why wait any longer. We’ve rounded up a list of the best street food in Bangalore which you can have your hands on.

Best street food in Bangalore

Mangalore Buns

A sweet fried bread made from mashed bananas and flour, this a delicacy that has originated from Karnataka’s Udupi region. With a hint spices like cumin powder, this makes for an amazing breakfast. These are relished with coconut chutney and sambhar.

Where to eat: Chetty’s Corner

Opening Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

How To Reach: Serpentine Road, Near-BWSSB, Kumara Park West, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 20 – Rs 200

Bun Nippat Masala or Bun Nipattu

This is Namma Bengaluru’s version of sandwich. A bun is stuffed with nippat which is essentially a rice cracker. It is then topped with spicy peanuts, onion-carrot mixture and a whole lot of other spices.

Where to eat: Chetty’s Corner

Opening Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

How To Reach: Serpentine Road, Near-BWSSB, Kumara Park West, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 150 – Rs 200

Dosa

Its’s name has been debatable- some like to call it dhosa, some call it dosai but one thing is guaranteed is that the love for this dish is undistinguished. Whether it’s your breakfast staple or it’s your go to lunch and dinner option, dosa has its own charm and what could be a better place than Bangalore to gorge up on this food. Piping hot and available in as many variations as one can imagine, dosa is definitely one of the best street foods in Bangalore. This is just one of the many street corners where you can enjoy a scrumptious dosa.

Where to eat: 99 Varities of Masala Dosa

Opening Hours: 4 pm – 10 pm

How To Reach: Kumaraswamy Layout, Near water tank, Bengaluru

Price: N.A.

Dal Obbattu or Dal Holige

Much like Maharashtra’s Puran Poli, this is another famous street food in Bangalore. Dal Obbattu or Dal Holige is made of toor dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, and flour. It is served with a dollop of ghee which makes it even more mouth-watering. And the varieties of holige will render you speechless – from coconut to strawberry to pineapple, the variations will just blow away your tastebuds.

Where to eat: South Holige Mane

Opening Hours: 9 am – 9:30 pm

How To Reach: 540-B, 8th Main Rd, Stage 1, Near Traffic Police Station, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 15 – Rs 30

Donne Biryani

Literally meaning biryani served on a leaf plate. Donne biryani is quite different from the royal Lakhnawi, Hyderabadi and Kolkata biryani as it is made of shorter grained seeraga samba rice which is a staple in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This signature biryani with a unique blend of spices and herbs makes for one of the best non-veg street food in Bangalore. It makes for an amazing lunch or even a late-night dinner option.

Where to eat: Gundappa Donne Biryani

Opening Hours: 11:30 am – 11:30 pm

How To Reach: St. Marks Road, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 100 – Rs 500

Thatte Idli

Unique as the name sounds, Thatte Idli is another famous street food in Bangalore. It is a popular variant of idli, which is thicker and fluffier than your regular idlis. Have it benne (butter) or podi masala (spices variant), this version of idli is a big time winner.

Where to eat: Kunigal Thatte idly

Opening Hours: 6:00 am – 11:00 pm (Closed between 1 pm – 6 pm)

How To Reach: 36, 10th Cross Rd, Kadarenahalli, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 15 – Rs 30

Churmur Chat

Did you feel the crunch already? Are you craving for some not so Bangalorean snacks? We got you covered right there. Call it Pani Puri, Gol Gappa or Puchka, this joint gives you every reason to love this street food favorite. Churmur Chat makes one of the best street food in Bangalore.

Where to eat: Rakesh Kumar Pani Puri

Opening Hours: 1:00 pm – 10:30 pm

How To Reach: 69, 8th Main Road, 3rd Block, Opposite to Radel Music System, Jayanagar

Price: Rs 75 – Rs 200

Masale Puri or Bhel Puri

Feeling calorie conscious and want to snack on something light? Nothing beats Masale Puri or Bhel Puri for that matter. Light, delectable and also pocket-friendly, this is one of the best veg street food in Bangalore. Enjoy the cool crisp evening air with some of the best dishes like aloo Dahi Puri, Sev Puri, and Masala Puri at this underrated yet gem of a place.

Where to eat: SLV Chats, Mini Forest, JP Nagara

Opening Hours: 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm

How To Reach: 50, 16th Cross Rd, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Dollar Layout, Phase 4, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 150

Manchurian/Noodles

Contrary to what people think that Bangalore is not all about Dosas and Idlis. It has an appetising blend of cuisines. One of the other famous street foods in Bangalore is the spicy Manchurian. Fried veggies like cauliflower and mushrooms tossed in with schezwan and chilli garlic sauce make for an amazing evening snack. This food stall at Jeevanabheema Nagar serves one of the best spicy street foods in Bangalore.

Where to eat: Spicy Corner

Opening Hours: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

How To Reach: 1650, 10th Main Road, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 250

Haleem and kebabs

From chicken fry to mutton kebabs to a mouth-watering haleem, Mosque road has been long known thanks to its best non-veg street food in Bangalore. You will find a bevy of succulent, tender meat-indulgent dishes. If you love non-vegetarian food, then this is the place you’ll get the best non veg street food in Bangalore. During Ramadan, this place makes for one of the best where you could indulge in the night street food in Bangalore.

Where to eat: Al Broz

Opening Hours: 10:30 am – 11:00 pm

How To Reach: 20, Mosque Rd, 1st Block, Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru

Price: Rs 500

Try these lip-smacking delicacies and thank us later!

