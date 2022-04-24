Tuck into a meaty meal with succulent steaks at these 8 restaurants in Bengaluru

From old-school eateries to swanky establishments, juicy steaks are a popular feature in restaurants across Bengaluru.
Food is an indispensable part of every Bengaluru itinerary. The city is home to some of the most iconic dosa spots and offers everything from unique street food (bun nippat, anyone?) to extravagant desserts. And unlike most other parts of the country, a food trail here would be incomplete without a visit to one of the city’s many steakhouses. Serving up everything from rib eyes to filets that are tender, succulent, and cooked to your preference, these spots offer the choicest cuts.
A typical meaty meal here includes the classic American combination of mashed potatoes, vegetables, and mushroom sauce, served alongside a beer. While most establishments grill their cuts medium rare or well done, chefs here are known to be comfortable plating a rare steak as well.
Portion sizes are generous across the board and call for an appetite. That, along with the fact that they are high in protein and micronutrients, make steaks the perfect order for lunch or dinner. Besides, they’re versatile enough to go from being comfort food to a celebratory meal. If you’re in the city and haven’t had a good, hearty dose of meat in a while, we’ve rounded up a list of the best steak spots in Bengaluru for you to hit up.
This classic American-style steakhouse is one of the oldest spots for juicy steaks in the city and tops the list for many across the city. The menu will leave you spoilt for choice, with options like big mama t-bone steak, tenderloin steak, sunrise steak, New York steak, and fillet mignon, amongst others. The chateaubriand, t-bone, rib eye, and chicken steaks come highly recommended and are served with mashed potatoes and veggies. Their chicken wings are a must-try as well. You could also try the Jamaican jerk chicken, chicken stroganoff, pork ribs, and mango cheesecake while here. Round out the mouth-watering meal with a pint of beer.
This beloved restaurant is known for its laid back ambience and juicy steaks. The extensive menu has something for everyone, including vegetarians! Options include a veggie, paneer, chicken, fish, and tenderloin steaks. The most popular are the marinated steaks. The miso number includes Japanese mirin and soy and melts in the mouth while the blast furnace features bhut jolokia. You could choose to have your steaks with either pepper garlic, barbeque, mushroom, or bordelaise sauce and tenderloins served medium to well done. Other must-try options here include creamed spinach, carrot soup, New York cheesecake, and cherry pie. Delicious!
Located in the heart of the city, this is another iconic spot that’s go-to for classic American fare like burgers, sandwiches, apple pie, and (of course) steaks. The menu offers options ranging from Philly steak, which comes with a pepper sauce, to the house special fish and chicken, both of which come with mashed potatoes, pepper sauce, and spinach. Other choices include sirloin tips, charbroiled steak, fillet mignon, steak au poivre, and chicken steak. The steak burger, cherry pie, chocolate fudge cake, and shepherd’s pie come recommended. There’s also a vegetarian steak on the menu for those who eat plant-based.
Believed to serve up some of the most generous portions of steak in the city, this laidback eatery is a must-visit if you love a protein-rich meal. Offered here are steaks from around the world, separated based on your choice of sauce. You could opt for a creamy mustard diane sauce, spicy strawberry and jalapeno sauce, classic French mushroom chasseur sauce, or sun-dried tomato pesto sauce to go with your chicken, tenderloin, or pork steak. The Connie’s classic, a Jack Daniel’s pork steak marinated in whiskey and topped with sausages, is a sinful, must-try meal. Also recommended are the buffalo wings and caramel custard. Vegetarians, this place caters to you as well with a host of seitan steaks marinated in whiskey, peri peri spices, and more.
This is one of the best spots in South Bengaluru for a bite of steak. The menu is quirky, with steaks named “what’s at steak,” “pork knight rises,” and “all mushy ‘bout you.” The chicken steaks come with a range of sauces like garlic and pepper, chilli garlic, or chimichurri. For something boozy, try Captain Jack’s Special which is grilled chicken doused in whiskey. There’s also a host of fish steaks, tenderloin steaks, and vegetarian steaks to choose from. Most diners recommend lime pie, chocolate mousse, and caramel custard as well.
This is a popular steakhouse and sizzler joint that has an extensive menu of meaty delicacies. Recommended options include tenderloin Kobe style steak, t-bone steak, sizzling chicken, pepper tenderloin steak, and spicy chicken sizzler. Other features on the menu include options like schezwan, garlic, shashlik, and cheese, each served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. The fish and lamb shashlik are popular here as well. Vegetarians can choose from the host of sizzlers with vegetables and cottage cheese on offer. End a meal on a sweet note with some sizzling brownie or caramel custard.
Another popular steakhouse and grill in the city, the American-style plates served here have gained the favour of many locals. Served up here are the finest quality cuts served alongside sauces sans preservatives and harmful additives. Steaks here are served with Tex-Mex rice, mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, garlic bread, and a house-special sauce. The chicken steaks here come highly recommended, with options like southern fried chicken, US buff, tabasco, and more. The buffalo wings, chicken stroganoff, and chocolate cake are popular as well.
This casual eatery serves up laidback continental, Mediterranean, and American fare. The menu boasts over 32 types of steaks, including garlic pepper chicken, cheesy chicken, minty lamb, steak Jardin, steak champignon, t-bone, fish amigo, and mixed grill steak, all served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and brown or white rice. Their coconut cooler, mocktails, and desserts come highly recommended as well. Drop by if you’re in the heart of the city.
