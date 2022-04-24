Tuck into a meaty meal with succulent steaks at these 8 restaurants in Bengaluru

From old-school eateries to swanky establishments, juicy steaks are a popular feature in restaurants across Bengaluru.

Food is an indispensable part of every Bengaluru itinerary. The city is home to some of the most iconic dosa spots and offers everything from unique street food (bun nippat, anyone?) to extravagant desserts. And unlike most other parts of the country, a food trail here would be incomplete without a visit to one of the city’s many steakhouses. Serving up everything from rib eyes to filets that are tender, succulent, and cooked to your preference, these spots offer the choicest cuts.

A typical meaty meal here includes the classic American combination of mashed potatoes, vegetables, and mushroom sauce, served alongside a beer. While most establishments grill their cuts medium rare or well done, chefs here are known to be comfortable plating a rare steak as well.

Portion sizes are generous across the board and call for an appetite. That, along with the fact that they are high in protein and micronutrients, make steaks the perfect order for lunch or dinner. Besides, they’re versatile enough to go from being comfort food to a celebratory meal. If you’re in the city and haven’t had a good, hearty dose of meat in a while, we’ve rounded up a list of the best steak spots in Bengaluru for you to hit up.

8 best restaurants for a bite of steak in Bengaluru