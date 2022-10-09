Making sushi at home? Here’s everything you need, ingredients and more

No matter how many years of masterchef-at-home experience you have, making sushi can feel intimidating. And you’re not alone in that. If we’ve learnt anything from the fascinating videos of experienced Japanese chefs making the maki roll to perfection, it is that it needs a great amount of will and determination to try a Sushi recipe at home. Once you’ve mustered up the will and decided to throw a sushi party instead of just getting take-out, there’s no looking back (or so we hope).

Even though making sushi can feel like an undertaking, our complete checklist of things you need, and where you can get them from, will help you prep from the Sushi recipe like a true chef, no matter which kind of sushi you are making.

Ingredients required for Sushi recipe

Here’s everything you will need on your kitchen counter before you roll those makis. Hope you have your chef’s hat handy for the perfect Sushi recipe.

1. Chef’s Knife

It’s likely that your regular veggie and fruit chopping knife won’t be enough to precisely slice through the fish, veggies, and the sushi roll into pieces once it’s all rolled up. This professional Yanagiba (which roughly translates to willow-leaf blade owing to its long and slender shape) is a Sashimi knife used by Japanese chefs for filleting fish, and is definitely a keepsake.

2. Rolling Mat

You might have seen a bamboo rolling mat in Japanese restaurants for giving the sushi its shape. And while that is the traditional way to go about it, bamboo mats tend to go bad quickly and also risk emitting odour and developing mould. Note that if you’re using bamboo mats, you will also need a plastic wrap to go with it. So, we suggest opting for a more sustainable alternative (in the long term) and get yourself a plastic rolling mat that won’t use a plastic wrap every time and won’t go bad as fast. This 10 x 9.5 inch Hasegawa mat is made from advanced plastic and monofilaments which ensures there’s no sticky business. If you’re still bent on going the traditional way, this bamboo Onigiri rice roller is a good shot.

3. Sushi Rice

As a sushi-lover, you might already know that sushi is as good as its rice (and fish, but we’ll come to that later). So, when it comes to making sushi at home, your regular rice won’t do the job. Sushi requires special grade short grained rice which is plump and sticky when cooked. Like this one that you can also use to make Japanese-style rice balls.

4. Rice cooker

Now that you have the right rice for your sushi, you need to cook it to perfection, and only a really good rice cooker can do the job. The Zojirushi rice cooker is considered the best for the job by professionals and seasoned home chefs.

5. Nori sheets

Oh, the wonder that Nori sheets are! A superfood and a super snack for the adventurous snacker with an experimental palette, sushi is simply incomplete (and impossible) without Nori sheets. These Yaki sushi Nori sheets are perfect for buying in bulk not just for making sushi but also for hunger pangs. Don’t worry about buying it in bulk; Nori sheets can last a year after being opened.

6. Wasabi and pickled ginger

So you’ve got your sushi ready and it looks amazing and absolutely Gram-worthy, but don’t forget the condiments that go with it. Pick a high quality wasabi, the one that makes you regret having a big dollop due to its intense and delightful umami taste. Pickled ginger, aka the pink tangy and pungent goodness that makes your already perfect sushi even better, is a must, too.

7. Low-sodium soy sauce

Making soy sauce is an art Japanese people take pride in. So, it’s not a surprise that when it comes to sushi, they use a low sodium soy sauce that is (waaaay) different from the regular kind you buy at your grocery store. Instead, catch hold of this Kikoman low sodium soy sauce that is used by the best in the business.

8. Fish

The fish you choose for making sushi depends on your preference. It can be tuna, salmon, yellowtail, unagi (eel), raw shrimp (for tempura), Krab sticks, or cooked lump crabmeat. But no matter what you choose, be sure to check that it is fresh, and 100% sushi grade fish to avoid a health hazard.

9. Veggies

Some of the most common veggies that go into sushi are cucumber, avocado, asparagus, jalapeño, green onion, carrots, sprouts, lettuce, bell peppers, red onion, radish, and sweet potato. Take your pick, and buy the freshest available produce from your local market.

How to make Sushi at home?

Now that you have all the ingredients ready, let your chef’s skills take over and roll away those makis. This videos should help:

To make a Hosomaki roll, place the Sushi mat on the chopping board and wrap it with plastic wrap. Then, place the Nori sheet and spread the cooked rice on it. Make sure there is one inch of a gap between the Nori and the end of the mat. Then, place the strip of tuna, and roll the Sushi as shown in the video. Dip the knife into the water and cut the Sushi into half, and then both into 3 pieces together. This is pretty much the standard procedure you have to follow for most kinds of Sushi.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Pexels