Taste luxury in every bite at these restaurants in India with the most expensive menus

Featuring a host of courses, exquisite cutlery, and meticulously sourced, high-quality ingredients, just a few hours in a luxurious establishment can rake up a five-figure bill. And the extravagance of this experience is worth a splurge, especially if you’re in the mood for a celebration. For the times you’ve got indulgence on your mind, we recommend heading to these restaurants in India that have the most expensive menus.
Going out to eat has always been one of life’s greatest pleasures. And while every meal has something special going for it, the distinct experience of being served a meal at a fine-dining establishment is unmatched.
These exclusive restaurants in India have some of the most expensive menus in the country and promise a grand, delicious gastronomical affair that your taste buds and wallet will remember for a lifetime. Be sure to drop your fiscal prudence at the door because these are all about being lavish.
Restaurants in India with the most expensive menus
- Ocean, The Private Dining Room, Mumbai
- Wasabi by Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
- Orient Express - Taj Palace, New Delhi
- Bukhara - ITC Maurya, New Delhi
- Adaa - Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
- Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola, Chennai
- Souk - The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
- Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs - ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
- Le Cirque - The Leela Palace, Delhi
- Giardino - Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur
This one-of-a-kind space is marked by a diverse menu featuring pan-Asian, Mediterranean, and North Indian fare and elegant decor, all against the backdrop of oceanic treasures. Not strictly a restaurant, The Private Dining room needs to be reserved a day in advance by guests and is often booked for board meetings and special celebrations. The menu here is customised, and a meal involves being greeted by exotic aquatic species. The overall experience is belt and wallet loosening, coming up to about Rs 25,000 for two people.
Image: Courtesy Ocean, The Private Dining Room
Serving up the most delicious Japanese fare in the city, Wasabi by Morimoto is frequented by celebrities and connoisseurs of sushi alike. Iron Chef Morimoto’s unique, distinctive creations are made with ingredients that are specially sourced from Japan, and popular options here include the black cod miso, sashimi, and wasabi creme brulee. The exquisite food and ambience earned this spot a place in Asia’s 50 best restaurants in 2018. Dinner here can cost up to INR 12,000 approximately for two people.
Image: Courtesy Wasabi
Inspired by the luxurious long-distance passenger train that ran across Europe for over a century, this restaurant offers an experience that few others in the country can replicate. On the extensive menu are European classics with hors d’oeuvres, entrees, sorbets, and desserts that pay homage to the countries the train passed through. Popular options here are the spicy duck and souffle, and guests can opt for the four-course prix fixe menu. This restaurant is almost always fully booked, so be sure to call and make a reservation. A meal here will cost about Rs 12,000 for two people.
Image: Courtesy Orient Express
Featuring delicacies from North-West India, Bukhara has an open kitchen and a rustic yet luxurious ambience. The kebabs, tikkas, tandoori aloo, subz khasta, and tandoori naan come highly recommended here and are served in earthenware crockery. The restaurant has won the Miele Asia Award for being one of the top 20 restaurants in Asia over six times. This one’s popular with locals and is a must-have dining experience if you’re in the capital city. The cost of a meal for two here is about Rs 8,000.
Image: Courtesy Bukhara
A visit to Nizam city is incomplete without being treated to some royal hospitality. Adaa in Taj Falaknuma offers an afternoon or evening of delicious local fare and stunning views, all while being seated in the lap of luxury. The exquisite plating is something most guests write home about, and popular options here are dahi ke kebab and veg handi biryani. In the mornings, you might spot some peacocks, too. For this fairytale-esque experience, you’d need to spend about Rs 8,000 for two people.
Image: Courtesy Adaa
Indian classics meet Mughlai indulgence at this popular fine-dining establishment in Chennai. The food is vegetarian and consists of a host of seasonal signature delicacies, all of which pay homage to the former royal kitchens of India. Guests rave about the presentation and ambience here, most writing home about the Kashmiri pulao and golden apricot halwa. A lip-smacking meal here will come up to about Rs 7,000 here.
Image: Courtesy Royal Vega
Overlooking the ocean and the Gateway of India, this rooftop restaurant in Mumbai serves up Mediterranean and Lebanese fare. Considered one of the most romantic spots in the city, the smoked lamb chops, Lebanese pizza, and traditionally-brewed teas are standouts here. The bar is believed to have an exquisite collection of wines from around the world. Savour a few and leave room for delicate desserts, and the entire meal will cost you about Rs 5,000.
Image: Courtesy Souk
Anglo-Awadhi cuisine in an aristocratic ambience, this award-winning restaurant is a popular one in the city, with many raving about the mouth-watering dum biryani and kebabs. The dessert menu here is extensive, featuring the likes of shahi tukda, kulfi, gulab ki kheer, and begum’s pudding, amongst others. The wine menu is a long one as well, each being paired to one of the chef’s signature creations. An evening here will amount to about Rs 5,000 without alcohol for two people.
Image: Courtesy Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs
Jazz music serenades guests as they bite into delicate morel mushroom risotto and scallops. An exquisite array of wine and cocktails keep them company. The chef tasting menu is a great option for more luxurious occasions. The ambience is both grand and intimate with facilities for private dining, hosting many celebrities and dignitaries from around the one. Highlights here are the walk-in wine cellar and interactive chef’s kitchen. The grand glass arch is also stunning to behold and offers guests a look at the lush greenery of the hotel. A meal here will cost you about Rs 6000.
Image: Courtesy Le Cirque
This lavish, Italian restaurant serves up gourmet pizzas and delicately-made pastas. The desserts here are delicious and elegant. Guests rave about the hospitality and the chic interiors along with the large repertoire of wines and cocktails that the bar has. Housed in Pink City, a few hours here will cost you about Rs 4,000.
Image: Courtesy Giardino
Feature and hero image: Courtesy Orient Express