Indulge your tastebuds at these best chole bhature places in Delhi

There’s nothing that can go wrong with a plate of hot, spicy chole and crispy, fluffy bhature. And if you want to indulge in the tangy, flavourful goodness, these are the best chole bhature places in Delhi that you must check out. Foodies, take note!

Rainy days are only made better with comfort food and a hot beverage. And with the monsoon season upon us, hot bhajiyas, bread pakoras, and endless cups of chai are taking over the street food scene across the country.

When it comes to Delhi, no season (and we mean it!) is complete without a breakfast of dark brown chole and huge, but light bhature. The bread, when dunked in the spicy gravy and eaten with onions and some achar, unleashes a gamut of flavours, making us go back for more with each bite we savour. The best part? This must-try street food is super affordable and filling, making it a go-to breakfast or any other mean, for that matter, for lakhs of loyalists in Delhi!

So, if you’re hungry and looking for some of the best chole bhature places in Delhi, or are simply visiting the city and want to indulge your tastebuds in the gastronomical flavours of the dish, these are the vendors you must check out!

Best chole bhature places in Delhi you need to check out

Sita Ram Diwan Chand

Among the must try chole bhature in Delhi is Sita Ram Diwan Chand. The small restaurant cooks huge batches of the chana, and their bhaturas, deep fried and golden, are stuffed with grated paneer, giving each bite a unique textural element. Served with a side of pickles, green chillies and onions, the meal is a wholesome, flavourful one that will keep you wanting to come back all year round!

Address: 2243, Chuna Mandi, Raj Guru Road, Paharganj, New Delhi

Price: Rs 100

Kwality Restaurant

If you’re craving the delectable flavours of the street but don’t want to risk your health, this fine dining option is the one for you. A fancy spot to indulge in some scrumptious flavours, Kwality is among the best chole bhature places in Delhi offering the flavours of the street in an elevated dining experience.

Address: 7, Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price: Rs 560 onwards

Baba Nagpal Center

Perfectly spiced chana with hot, fresh bhaturas make this one of the best chole bhature places in Delhi. If you don’t believe us, sample their food once, and check out the long queues that wait patiently to get their hands on the delectable offerings from this place. The outlet makes for a great snack option in-between a shopping experience at the market, and will surely draw you in on a breezy, rainy day!

Address: 7/25, Old Double Storey, Gupta Market, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

Price: Rs 100

Prem Di Hatti

Among the most popular spots in Delhi for a plate of chole bhature is Prem Di Hatti, which serves up portions big enough for people to share! Their meal consists of perfectly cooked chole with soft, crispy bhature, served with a side of salad and pickles for the extra oomph. And trust us, you will want to keep coming back for more!

Address: J-1/162, Opposite City Square Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Price: Rs 105

Nand Di Hatti

When it comes to the best street food in Delhi, Chandni Chowk and its markets cannot be left behind. And among the best chole bhature places in the city can also be found in this street food heaven! Nand Di Hatti serves up some of the most delicious plates of this tasty treat. Topped with pieces of pickled amla, chillies and boiled potato, the plate of perfectly cooked chole bhature is pocket-friendly and will ensure your shopping escapades are not stopped due to pangs of hunger, and a chilled lassi to wash it all down!

Address: 829, Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Price: Rs 50 onwards

Om Corner Chole Bhature

Delhi is complete with endless stalls and restaurants serving chole bhature, and among them is Om Corner Chole Bhature. The place is known for serving up filling portions of the delight, along with refreshing beverages such as coke, lassi and more. You can also choose from the many North Indian delicacies the place has to offer, from dal makhani to naans and a lot more, and we assure you that you’ll come back here time and again!

Address: Sant Nagar, DB Gupta Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Price: Rs 135

Anand Ji

Yet another spot in Lajpat Nagar that offers delicious plates of chole bhature, Anand Ji is an outlet you’ll keep coming back to for more. Dark, fork-tender chole paired with yummy bhature, complete with sides such as onions, pickle and more make this a delicious meal with flavours that will linger on your palate for long.

Address: 3, Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar 1, New Delhi

Price: Rs 110

Shree Gopal Ji

Among the best places to indulge in a plate of chole bhature in Delhi is Shree Gopal Ji. The place, which has been around for more than 25 years now, is known for serving up the delicious treat which is mildly spiced, less greasy but equally flavourful!

Address: Flat 148, Pocket 7, Sector 2, Rohini, New Delhi

Price: Rs 130

Haldiram’s

A story on the best places for chole bhature in Delhi is incomplete without mentioning Haldiram’s, the quinetessential place for vegetarian snacks. The restaurant serves high quality chole bhature across its outlets in Delhi-NCR, and the flavours are consistent throughout. With impeccable hygiene and perfect flavour, this is chole bhature that you’ll relish across the city and then some more!

Address: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

Price: Rs 190

Amritsari Express

Another restaurant chain in Delhi-NCR that is a tried and tested spot for some good old chole bhature is Amritsari Express. The place has outlets in food courst across Delhi, and serve up delicious plates of this delight, complete with mixed pickles, onions, raita and more. Apart from chole bhature, their chur chur naans are a must-try, and we know you won’t be able to stop at just one!

Address: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

Price: Rs 231

