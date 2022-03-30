Prawn to edamame: Where to get the best dim sums in Kolkata

Good things come in small packages — it’s true for dim sums. The tiny, clear-skinned balls of meaty goodness have won hearts everywhere and seen renditions that suit every palate. If you’re in Kolkata, add these joints for the best dim sums to your bucket list.

More than 200 years ago, Chinese people started immigrating to Kolkata and working in tanneries manufacturing leather goods. They settled in a neighbourhood called Tangra, which is now home to several Chinese people and even more Indo-Chinese, Cantonese and Sichuan restaurants. Thus, the culture and cuisine of China have slowly made their way into the culinary cauldron of Kolkata.

Be it these old eateries or the trendy new restaurants, Kolkata has some of the best Chinese food in this country. With a huge range of pan-Asian eateries, luxury Asian street food bars, and Chinese cloud kitchens, let’s take a look at where you can find the best dim sums in the city.

9 places in Kolkata that serve the best dim sums