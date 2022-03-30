Prawn to edamame: Where to get the best dim sums in Kolkata

Good things come in small packages — it’s true for dim sums. The tiny, clear-skinned balls of meaty goodness have won hearts everywhere and seen renditions that suit every palate. If you’re in Kolkata, add these joints for the best dim sums to your bucket list.
More than 200 years ago, Chinese people started immigrating to Kolkata and working in tanneries manufacturing leather goods. They settled in a neighbourhood called Tangra, which is now home to several Chinese people and even more Indo-Chinese, Cantonese and Sichuan restaurants. Thus, the culture and cuisine of China have slowly made their way into the culinary cauldron of Kolkata.
Be it these old eateries or the trendy new restaurants, Kolkata has some of the best Chinese food in this country. With a huge range of pan-Asian eateries, luxury Asian street food bars, and Chinese cloud kitchens, let’s take a look at where you can find the best dim sums in the city.
9 places in Kolkata that serve the best dim sums
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
The city’s first Michelin-star restaurant, Yauatcha does not need an introduction for hardcore lovers of pan-Asian cuisine. With tons of dim sums to choose from, their best part is that they serve only three pieces per plate. This means that you can order as many as you can and not have to worry about getting full. Don’t forget to try their Prawn Har Gau, which is filled with shrimp and crispy bamboo shoots. You can pair it with spice-infused chilli oil and watch the magic unfold!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /9
Located on the iconic Park Street, Flavours Of China was established in 1960, and it serves as one of the most famous spots for Chinese food in the city. The interiors of the restaurant are reminiscent of the 60s as well. But it is their food that makes them a favourite even today. Their Prawn Almond Dim Sum, Seafood Dumplings and Prawn and Chives Dim Sum are a treat for seafood lovers in the city.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/_mr._banerjee
3 /9
House of Dimsums is a cloud kitchen founded during lockdown 2020 and is run by the mother-daughter duo Muskan and Sonali Sethi. With subtle yet sinful tastes, their Crystal Dimsums are worth trying. Filled with a mix of shiitake and black fungus mushrooms, water chestnuts, crunchy carrots and a splatter of coriander, this is as good as it can get. Even if you are a hardcore non-veg lover, these dim sums will make you dedicated fans.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
4 /9
The only pain here at Asia Kitchen by Mainland China is that you can never decide which dim sum to pick — they are all so great. Just when you are unable to make up your mind, they have the Non-Vegetarian dim sum platter, which lets you sample three of their best dim sums. If you are looking for a good vegetarian option, their Edamame dumplings with truffle oil are something you must try.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /9
This Asian restaurant off Park Street is carving out a niche of its own in the Asian cuisine scene in India. At Ping’s Cafe Orient Kolkata, their Xiaolongbao Scallop and Shrimp Dim Sum is a must-try. Filled with succulent shrimp and succulent scallops, these are healthy gluten-free dim sums that do not compromise the taste. Pair them with the classics- homemade chilli oil, spring onion sauce and black bean jam.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
6 /9
This might sound like the black sheep of the list, but wait till you try their dim sums to know what we are talking about. Their Charcoal Black & White Dumplings are especially must-haves when you visit this place. These are served in a spoon and are filled with charcoal tapioca and filled with a burst of burnt garlic oil, water chestnuts and Philadelphia cream cheese. The goodness doesn’t end here. These are topped off with edible 24-carat gold flakes and look as spectacular as they taste.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
7 /9
Zobet is a great addition to the Asian cuisine scenario in the city. With their vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants of dim sums, no one will fall short of choices while having dim sum cravings. Their Prawns Hawgow, Chicken and Prawn Siu Mai are one of the best in town.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
8 /9
Royal China is a legacy in itself when it comes to Chinese food. They boast of some really out-of-the-box varieties in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. If you are looking for vegetarian variants, try their Truffle and Edamame dumpling, Wild Mushroom Crystal dumpling and Vegetable and Chive dumplings. For non-vegetarians, Prawn and Chive dumplings and Poached Chicken dumplings take home the prize!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
9 /9
As the name suggests, this place is all things Japanese and Asian. Yes, their sushis are to die for, but wait till you try their dumplings and dim sum menus. From the clear-skinned har gow to traditional Japanese gyoza, they have it all.
Representative Image: Courtesy Unsplash/SJ