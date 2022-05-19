The dessert that you should go for at the end of a meal, based on your zodiac sign

We’re exploring the perfect dessert for each zodiac sign, one delicious astrological detail at a time.

Picking a dessert can quickly go from being a fun endeavour to an extreme sport. Between the host of different flavours, textural components, garnishes, and modes of presentation – discovering a sweet treat that will wrap up your meal on a high can be tricky, to say the least. Fortunately, astrology can look into your most dominant traits and offer insight into whether you should experiment with that tofu cheesecake or stick to classics like tiramisu. Here’s a definitive guide to the perfect dessert for you, based on your zodiac sign.

What you should get for dessert, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Wasabi Ice Cream

Aries are known to be spunky and experimental. Their ideal dessert would have to tickle their adventurous side. Wasabi ice cream is an unusual yet fun dessert that’s popular across street food stalls in Japan and is slowly making its way to menus across the world.

The sweet treat merges the heat and freshness of wasabi with the creaminess of ice cream. And while wasabi fires up the taste buds, ice cream cools things down. Aries might be the only zodiac sign bold enough to take this dessert on. Not to mention, it’s the perfect match for their fiery spirit.

Taurus: Chocolate Cake

Individuals born under this sign are known to enjoy heading to fine-dining establishments. That said, they’re also believed to be homebodies. Their ideal dessert would have to be a classic that could fit right into both these distinctive environs. A chocolate cake is the perfect go-to for this sign.

It’s indulgent and familiar, being just as delicious whether dressed up in several layers or dressed down to a microwave dessert. The dessert would offer comfort to Taurus as well. Not to mention the endorphin release from the cocoa is just what this hardworking sign needs at the end of a long day or week.

Gemini: Cheesecake

Geminis are known to be social and fun-loving, with moods and opinions that are constantly shifting and evolving. Their ideal dessert would have to be as popular and open to change as them. Cheesecakes are absolute crowd-pleasers, with a version of the dessert featuring across several menus around the globe.

At its heart, it’s a simple blend of cream cheese, sugar, and buttery biscuit. However, add a few ingredients to the mix – Lotus biscoff, berries, caramel, coffee, or even mango – and you’ve got yourself something brand new. The versatility of this dessert complements that of Geminis themselves while being the perfect dessert for them to take to parties.

Cancer: Apple Pie

Cancers are believed to be sensitive and nurturing. They seek comfort and enjoy staying at home. Besides, if there’s any sign that’s likely to pick up baking, it’s this one. Their ideal dessert would have to feel like a warm hug.

Apple pies are a classic comfort dessert, with warming spices and an irresistible golden-brown crust. Generous portions ensure everyone gets to dig in. Besides, they’re easy to bake, pair well with custards and ice creams and hold a certain nostalgia to them that would go straight to a Cancer’s heart. Naturally, there’s no better way to put this water sign in a good mood.

Leo: Bombe Alaska

Flamboyance is the name of the game for this zodiac sign. Leos are creative, bold, and enjoy having the spotlight on them. The perfect dessert for them would have to be a showstopper like them. Bombe Alaska features slices of sponge cake, ice cream, and meringue and are doused with alcohol before being set on fire at the table.

Their theatrical nature is right up Leo’s alley. Not to mention, they’re old-school and over a century old, which the traditionalist Leo would be intrigued by. Added bonuses are the delicious blend of textures and flavours and the fact that they’re often only found in fine dining establishments. Nothing less would do for this fire sign.

Virgo: Macarons

Grounded and intelligent, Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac. They pick up on the finer details of things and would enjoy a dessert that’s as technical as it is delicious. Only this sign would be able to ace the challenge that macarons present and truly appreciate every aspect of the dessert.

Macarons are finicky cookies and achieving the right consistency of the shells requires meticulous attention to the recipe. The payoff, however, is a delicious bite-sized treat that has a crunchy exterior with soft, silky filling. The flavour choices are innumerable macarons make for great gifting desserts for office events, which the hardworking Virgo would appreciate.

Libra: Mango Sticky Rice

This air sign is most known for seeking balance in every aspect of their lives. Libras are connoisseurs of beauty and are often quite social. Their ideal dessert would have to pair classic flavours, look good, and have the perfect amount of sweetness.

Mango sticky rice is a popular Thai dessert featuring coconut milk, sticky rice, and mango. The treat’s gone from being a common street food snack to a wildly popular feature in dessert menus across Southeast Asia. In part, this could be attributed to the fact that it delicately balances sweet, salty, creamy, and tangy notes and can be plated to look like a work of art. Not to mention, mango is just as beloved as Libras themselves. There’s no better dessert to represent this sign.

Scorpio: Tiramisu

This passionate, romantic, and intelligent sign enjoys elegant dinners with fine wine. Their ideal dessert would have to match their intensity and depth.

Tiramisu is a decadent dessert that features delicate ladyfinger cookies, bold espresso, indulgent mascarpone cheese, rich cocoa, and nutty Marsala wine. The treat is often dubbed the “lover’s dessert,” due to the abundance of aphrodisiacal ingredients in the recipe and has a rather complex and dark past. That, along with the fact that it has several layers to discover make it intriguing to Scorpios. Besides, the dessert’s elegance and complexity also mirror the personalities of people under this sign.

Sagittarius: Patbingsu

Individuals born under this sign are known to be free-spirited, optimistic, and adventurous. They also enjoy new experiences and are always up for a party. The perfect dessert for this sign would have to be quirky, adaptable, and fun.

Patbingsu, or Korean shaved ice, is a celebration in a bowl. It fuses several textures, flavours, and temperatures. Ingredients commonly include condensed milk, red beans, fresh fruits, powdered sugar, rice cakes, cereal flakes, and jelly.

The toppings can easily be switched, depending on the weather and available ingredients and the treat is in high demand across Southeast Asia come summer. This traditional recipe would appeal to the explorer within this fire sign and its flavours are something only someone with a versatile palate like Sagittarius would enjoy.

Capricorn: Creme Brûlée

Capricorns gravitate towards expensive, luxurious aspects of life. They’re known to be elegant and classy, favouring simplicity over frills and flourishes. Their ideal dessert would have to be delicate, tasteful, and sophisticated.

Creme brulee is a French classic dessert that features a custard base with a shell of burnt sugar. The dessert is well-balanced and just sweet enough to note the flavours of vanilla and caramel. Besides the blend of textures and flavours, Capricorns will enjoy the attention to detail and the finesse required to make the dessert. This sign is also believed to project a brave, tough front, while being sensitive on the inside. Creme Brulee perfectly captures this trait.

Aquarius: Cendol

Like Sagittarius, Aquarius individuals enjoy exploring new cultures. They’re also known to be intellectual, spirited, and quirky – often marching to the beat of their own drum. Their ideal dessert would have to capture their originality and eclectic nature.

Cendol is an iced, sweet dessert that features green rice flour jelly, pandan, mung beans coconut milk and palm sugar syrup. Unlike other desserts on this list, this Malaysian treat is a drink that’s often had over the summer. Besides its unique blend of flavours and textures, the dessert’s bright pop of colours will appeal to this zodiac sign.

Pisces: Bungeoppang

Imaginative and sensitive Pisces is known to be the biggest sweet tooth of the zodiac. This sign’s ideal dessert would have to be just as innovative and endearing as them.

Bungeoppang, or Korean fish-shaped pastry, represents the Pisces’ astrological symbol. It’s an indulgent street food snack that’s often filled with sweetened red bean paste and is crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. The dough is delicate and the flavours are well-balanced, although slightly veering on the sweeter side of things. For many, Bungeoppang is comfort food and Pisces will enjoy its warmth and Insta-worthy nature.

Featured image: Courtesy @charlotteslivelykitchen/Instagram ; Hero image: Courtesy @liskin_dol/Instagram

