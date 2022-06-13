Bookmark the ultimate Kolkata food guide to get a taste of everything best

A melting pot of cultures, Kolkata’s love affair with food is not new. This ultimate Kolkata food guide is all you need for your way around the city, of course, the foodie way.

With rich culinary traditions culled through ages and inspired by several migrations and invasions, Kolkata’s culinary scene is the world on a plate. A mix of Chinese, Mughlai, British, and other European cuisines, Kolkata has something for everyone. It is no secret that a Bengali wakes up and starts their day thinking about food. By the time breakfast is sorted, they will start thinking about lunch, and at lunch, it’s always discussions over evening snacks. In short, Bengalis love their food. Whether or not you’re one, when in Kolkata, you dine like a Bengali. For all your what to eat in Kolkata and local food in Kolkata questions, this has all the answers.

The ultimate Kolkata food guide

Kochuri and torkari at Tasty Corner, Mandeville Gardens

A Bengali’s quintessential breakfast, kochuri with a serving of aloo torkari is a must on weekends. Head over to Tasty Corner for a plate of this delicacy.

Doodh Cola at Balwant Singh’s Eating House

A mixture of Milk and Thumbs Up, this is a unique drink that’s a Balwant Singh specialty. A haven for tea, Balwant Singh is a tiny eatery that is thronged by hundreds of visitors.

Mutton biryani at Aminia

The debate over aloo in biryani might not ever end, but that has never bothered a true blue Bengali. Because the love for a piece of biryani aloo will never ever go away. Get the best one at Aminia.

Chicken Kabiraji at Mitra Cafe

A humble joint serving chicken, mutton, seafood & veggie dishes, Mitra Cafe is a legend when it comes to street food in Kolkata. Any Kolkata food guide is incomplete without a mention of this iconic joint.

Jalebis at Bhim Chandra Nag

One of the oldest and most iconic sweet shops in town, Bhim Chandra Nag has a legacy of its own. Taste their jalebis to get a taste of legacy.

Mughlai Porota at Anadi Cabin

Stuffed with egg and chicken, a Mughlai Porota is a Kolkata-famous delicacy, that is found in almost every fast food corner at every lane in the city. But head over to Anadi Cabin for one of the best. This Kolkata food guide is for nothing but the best of everything in town.

Kosha Mangsho at Golbari

A blackened mutton gravy that’s known for less on the fluids and more on the spices, a Bengali’s menu is incomplete without kosha mangsho. Golbari has been whipping up this delicacy with their secret spices for ages, and is a crowd puller every single day!

Double Egg Chicken Roll at Kusum Rolls

Kusum Rolls at Park Street is the ultimate place to taste the city’s best. Most filling and succulent rolls. The egg chicken roll with a layer of fried egg and juicy chicken filling is absolutely unmissable.

Kathi rolls at Campari

Yes, you get kathi rolls everywhere, but you haven’t tasted the best unless you have tried Kolkata kathi rolls. And where to get them? Campari, duh!

Beef Steak at Olypub

For a city that loves its non-veg as much as Kolkata does, beef is a staple for the meat-loving Bengali. Oly Pub at Park Street has been serving up one of the best beef steak in town for ages now, and something you must try.

Daab Chingri at Kewpie’s

Next on the list of the Kolkata food guide, we have this unique delicacy of shrimps cooked and served inside a coconut! Serving the best is Kewpie’s.

Chelo Kebab at Peter Cat

No Kolkata food guide or any article about the culinary supremacy of the city is complete withotu this entry. That goes on to explain how famous this dish is. Head over to Peter Cat any day and you will always a find a long queue outside.

Sondesh at Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick

A Bengali’s platter is not complete without a helping of sondesh in the end. Read up any Kolkata food guide, ask any culinary expert, they will all point to this iconic sweet shop for the best sondesh in town.

Darbesh at Sen Mahasay

If the rest of India has its motichoor ke laddoo, we believe in the darbesh supremacy. And what better place than a legend for a sweet as legendary as this?

Roshogolla at K.C Dass

We don’t want to get into the Bengal vs Orissa debate to find out who roshogolla belongs to. But we know that if you are looking for the best roshogolla in Kolkata, put KC Dass on the map.

Chital Maacher Muitha at Kasturi Restaurant

Going to a Bengali restaurant when in Kolkata might not be the norm, but if you crave something exotic, chital machher muitha seals the deal.

English breakfast at Flury’s

For the best English breakfast in town, look no further than Flurys. This confectionary-cum-cafe has been around since the British Raj, and its decadent cakes and scrumptious breakfast platters speak volumes about its legacy. Having been featured in numerous national and international cooking shows and food blogs, a breakfast at Flurys is a must!

Authentic Chinese food at Tangra

No, this is not the Indo-Chinese variant that we are so famously known for. Tangra in Kolkata is a Chinese neighbourhood that’s famous for its lineup of Chinese restaurants for its authentic Chinese fare.

