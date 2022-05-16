Eating out in Guwahati: 8 restaurants every foodie must visit

Guwahati’s cosmopolitan fabric is reflected in its restaurants that serve a motley of cuisines. From traditional Assamese fare to delectable Chinese and Thai and Continental, the city’s restaurants dish out lip-smacking cuisine. We have shortlisted some of the most popular restaurants in Guwahati for our food-loving readers.
8 Restaurants in Guwahati every food lover must visit
Travelling to Guwahati and returning without enjoying the local cuisine would be a shame. Head to Khorikaa, a local favourite, to taste ethnic Assamese fare. The homely restaurant was set up in 2007 and has become synonymous with yum food. Order the Duck Gourd, which comes in a thick spicy curry. The staple rice with fish and bengon is delicious too. Other popular dishes include Chicken Khorikaa, Rice Kheer, Smoked Pork, and Pork Thali.
Where: 1st Floor, Kamal C Plaza, South Sarania, Ulubari, Guwahati
Another ethnic restaurant, this nice and cosy restaurant is perfect for a good old Assamese Thali meal. Try their Jumbo Assamese Thali and Jumbo Naga Pork Thali for a divine gastronomical experience. All the fish, pork, and chicken dishes at Machinga are simply out of this world. You may also enjoy a generous helping of Joha rice which is every bit tempting. Their Smoked Pork, pork with yum, and pork with bamboo shoots are popular among locals. You’d also love Omita Khar, a seasonal veggie.
Where: House no. 8B, Bhuban Road, Latasil, Uzan Bazar, Guwahati
If you wish to try authentic Naga cuisine, look no further than Naga Kitchen. The popular restaurant makes for a nice eating-out experience in Guwahati. They are great with pork dishes. For instance, you would love their delicious steamed pork, spicy pork, smoked pork, and pork steamed dumplings. The chicken fried dumplings are good too. For the best value for money, order their authentic Naga Thali to savour tribal cuisine at its tastiest.
Where: GS R0ad, Opposite Pantaloons, Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati
Known for its quick service and amazing staff, Mising Kitchen is a no-frills restaurant. They serve mouthwatering Assamese food. Their impressive menu features nine thalis. The Mising Pork Thali is what most regulars order. It comes with Pork Curry, Pork Khorika, Pork Aran, Fish Pitika, Mising Dal, and Kheer among other dishes. The Mising Duck Thali is also quite famous. For a unique taste, try their Banana Flower Fry and Fish Tenga Anja.
Where: 1st Floor House No 24, Hengrabari Rd, Near Public Health Chariali, Ganeshguri, Guwahati
Paradise Hotel serves Assamese fare and continues to be one of the most flocked restaurants in Guwahati. You must go for their Mua Maas fry, which is packed with spices. Then there are their famous coral jasmine fritters, locally known as Sewaliphulor Bor. If you don’t mind your food being too spicy, do try their Bhot Jolokia Chicken. The Chicken Bamboo Hollow is a bestseller too. So are their chicken cutlets. The ambience is bright and airy with large glass windows. They have a cute little tradition where guests are requested to ring a temple bell if they are satisfied with the food.
Where: Maniram Dewan Road, Krishna Nagar, Silphukuri, Guwahati
If you are in the mood to devour some classic Chinese, do visit Confucius. Adorned with Asian art and gorgeous wooden furnishings, Confucius is great for families and large groups of friends. They also serve Thai Food and Seafood. The lamb dishes served here have a separate fanbase. You may order the Sliced LambSing Jang Style and Shredded Lamb Home Style. The Mongolian Style Prawns are noteworthy too. Other popular dishes include Chicken Hakka Noddles, Hakka Chilli Chicken, and American Chopsuey.
Where: Shankar Complex, GS Road, Opposite Reliance Trends, Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, Guwahati
Started by chef Palash Bohra, Petuaa is also known for its quality Assamese cuisine. Bohra runs the restaurant from his home, which also features a kitchen garden. For starters, you can order either smoked malai broccoli tartlet or pumpkin chana dal paneer kebab. Then there’s Aari Maas and Paani Lau which are served with crispy fried fish, stir fry bottle gourd leaves and stem, seasonal green sauce & cumin tart. If you are into slow-cooked food, don’t miss their pork with a bamboo shoot sauce and a pumpkin confit. End your meal on a sweet note with their doi and gur, their version of caramel custard.
Where: House no. 5, Vinayak Marg, Hengrabari, Guwahati
Terra Mayya offers a mixed cuisine menu with Indian, Chinese, and Continental delicacies. The upmarket restaurant and lounge is perfect for those who love to spend groovy evenings with their friends dining and listening to live music. Popular dishes include Stuffed Artichoke with Greens Vedura, Tandoori New Zealand Lamb Chops, Buckwheat Gnochhi in Pesto Sauce, and Tandoor Roast Pork. They do amazing desserts too. To make the most of their attractive bar menu, order Calamari Fritters that will go well with their signature cocktail.
Where: Anil Plaza – II, 6th, 2, GS Road, Tarun Nagar, Guwahati
