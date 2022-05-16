Eating out in Guwahati: 8 restaurants every foodie must visit

Known for its quick service and amazing staff, Mising Kitchen is a no-frills restaurant. They serve mouthwatering Assamese food. Their impressive menu features nine thalis. The Mising Pork Thali is what most regulars order. It comes with Pork Curry, Pork Khorika, Pork Aran, Fish Pitika, Mising Dal, and Kheer among other dishes. The Mising Duck Thali is also quite famous. For a unique taste, try their Banana Flower Fry and Fish Tenga Anja.

Where: 1st Floor House No 24, Hengrabari Rd, Near Public Health Chariali, Ganeshguri, Guwahati

Image courtesy: foodieataste/Instagram