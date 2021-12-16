Head to these 8 places in Mumbai for a jolly good Christmas brunch

Christmas time is here, and so is time for festivities and good food! If you have no plans for the day, check out our list of Christmas brunches in Mumbai and indulge in some delectable festive meals with your friends and family.
Christmas is a time for festivities and fun, of meeting friends and spending quality time with your family as you chat over endless cups of mulled wine and eggnog. Another important part of Christmas is its meals. Christmas brunches are undoubtedly one of the most awaited sit-down meals of the year, with shared plates of food and laughter.
This year, if you haven’t been able to take out time to start your brunch prep, don’t worry – simply head out and enjoy delicious Christmas brunches in Mumbai to satiate your soul!
Check out these Christmas brunches in Mumbai
Bring out your Christmas sweaters and head to Poco Loco Tapas and Bar to revel in the festivities with their special Christmas menu. Their special menu boasts a series of Christmas-themed drinks – from the classic Dr Loco’s Eggnog or the Sparkling Woo Woo (a mix of cranberry juice and peach liqueur). The menu also offers other concoctions such as Dr Loco’s Cerveza, Ginebra Navidena and Whisky De Navidad.
After a round of beverages, opt for some of their delectable Christmas offerings, such as the Cranberry Kale with Feta Salad, Cottage Cheese Empanadas, Mix Veg Pazole, Poco Loco Roast Chicken or the Jamaican Spice Pork Belly, served with a creamy garlic mash. End the meal on a sweet note with Christmas cupcakes, a decadent Chocolate & Raspberry Entremet and some Gooey Chocolate Brownies.
When: December 24-26, 2021
Price: INR 2,000 onwards (with alcohol) and INR 1,600 (without alcohol)
For reservations, call: +91 93241 91366
Image: Courtesy of Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Mumbai
Indulge in the Great Indian Christmas at Monkey Bar’s locations across India. The place’s menu is an ode to India’s regional communities, where nannies and grannies cook up delectable holiday classics local to their culture.
The menu has dishes inspired by the Anglo Indian, Syrian Christian, and East Indian communities and includes Mangalorean Chicken Indad with sannas, Roast Duck Mappas, East Indian style Bottle Masala Shrimp Pan Roll, Goan inspired Santa and Pita Walk Into A Bar, and more. A selection of heady cocktails such as Home for the Holidays, Mulled Wine and East India’s Khimad will add the perfect touch to your Christmas festivities.
When: December 15, 2021-January 6, 2022
Price: INR 2,000 ++ for two (with alcohol) and INR 1,4000 ++ for two (without alcohol)
Contact: +91 7710083222
Image: Courtesy of Monkey Bar
If you haven’t been able to plan the perfect Christmas meal yet, head to Toast & Tonic, BKC, for their Christmas feast this year. From Prawn on Embers to Medley of Potatoes and Extraordinary Pork, sink your spoons into some delicious festive meals, paired with Christmassy cocktails such as Mulled Wine, Hot Toddy and more. Opt for healthy options such as a Quinoa Salad or Smoked Chicken Pho, and if you love fish, their John Dory is a great option to have! Polish off your meal with a Mille Feuille which is layered with seasonal Mahabaleshwar berry custard, marinated strawberry, marshmallows, smoked diplomat cream, brown butter crumbs.
When: December 6, 2021-January 9, 2022
Price: INR 3,000 plus taxes for two (with a beverage each)
Call: +91 72088 71559 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Toast & Tonic
Indulge in fun Christmas celebrations at Cafe Panama. Guests can indulge in grazing tables and holiday specials from the Latin American menu, including Quinoa and Corn Chowder with Lemon Chilli Dressing, Rum and Pineapple Chipotle Braised Pork belly, among others. Enjoy some cocktails such as The Panama, Sandia Margarita, El Pastor Margarita, and others such as Pisco Sour, Dark Passion, Del Toro, Mateo created by the team. What’s more, a live band will also serenade guests with popular songs and classics as they indulge in the festivities!
When: December 25 and 26
Timings: 12:oo pm to 3:00 pm
Price: INR 3,500 + taxes
Call: +91 99882 14444 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Cafe Panama
Indulge in the festive revelries with Drifters Breweries special Christmas beer – the 4.7% ABV Raspmerry Christmas Ale (Raspberry Vanilla Milkshake Sour Ale). Pair the beverage with their special Christmas brunch, which you can enjoy throughout the festive weekend. Indulge in some roast chicken, mashed potatoes and veggies as you enjoy to your heart’s content!
When: December 24-26, 2021
Timings: 12:00 pm- 12:00 am
Price: Unlimited beer at INR 899
Image: Courtesy of Drifters Breweries
Explore the wonder and merriment of the festive season and year-end with Christmas celebrations at The St. Regis, Mumbai. Revel in an luxurious ambience, Christmas decor, and delectable cuisine as you indulge in the festivities across restaurants at the hotel – from Christmas brunches and dinners to flavours of the world.
Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai
When: December 25, 2021
Timings: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm
Price: INR 3,800 all-inclusive (non-alcoholic), INR 5,800 all-inclusive (with alcohol)
Call: 022 6162 8422/022 6162 8000 for reservations
Festive Set menus for 2/4/6 pax at Sette Mara, The St. Regis Mumbai
When: December 25, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Price: INR 4,500 + taxes onward
Call: 022 6162 8422/022 6162 8000 for reservations
Festive set menus and A La Carte at The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, The St. Regis Mumbai
When: December 25, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Price: INR 3,500 + taxes onwards
Call: 022 6162 8422/022 6162 8000 for reservations
Festive set menus and A La Carte menu The Mekong, The St. Regis Mumbai
When: December 25, 2021
Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Price: INR 4,500 + taxes onwards
Call: 022 6162 8422/022 6162 8000 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of St. Regis Mumbai
Indulge in the festivities at Bastian, Mumbai with Christmas specials such as a Duck Platter with confit duck stuffed pasilla Chile, roasted sliced magret coconut-based curry; Duck taco, confit duck, pan seared duck breast, flour tortillas, pickles, slaw, plum glaze.
The Brunch menu will also feature an array of desserts such as Mini Turtle Cheesecake, Small Brownie, Mini S’More Cheese Cake, Mini Chocolate Pull me Cake, Mini Strawberry Pull me Cake, Mini Hazel Nut Cheesecake, Berry On Shot Glass, Mini Strawberry Tart, Mini Chocolate Tart, Oreo Mini Donut, Coffee Mini Donut, Plain Mini Donut, Small Ginger Christmas Cookie, Mini Strawberry Chocolate Swiss Roll, Orange macarons, Coffee macarons, Chocolate chip cookies.
Bastian’s Christmas brunch menu is divided into three sections like ‘Salt’ and ‘Salt + Sugar’ along with small eats and refreshing cocktails. The Salt section has dishes such as Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, The Lobster Mac, Crispy Chicken Benedict, Veggie Benedict and much more. The Salt+ Sugar has Bastian Bird and The Homer, among others. Pair your meals with Holiday special cocktails such as Egg Nog, Mulled Wine and more.
When: December 25 and 26, 2021
Time: 12:00pm to 4:00 pm
Price: Food as per a la carte menu
Contact: Bastian Bandra: +91 8419965953 | Bastian Worli: +91 7208656074 / +91 7208656073 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Bastian Mumbai
Celebrate Christmas at SOCIAL, with its limited-edition Christmas special menu. Indulge in the Social Slay Pasta “Bake” featuring Macaroni with veggies in a creamy sauce, or the Christmas Tikka, smokey boneless chicken legs with roast garlic and sumac. Opt for the Christmas Couch Potato Platter or Tandoori Sausage Platter and finish your meal with a delicious carrot cake. Top off your meal with some delicious cocktails such as Claus-mo-politan, among others.
When: December 15-25, 2021
Where: All SOCIAL outlets in Mumbai
Please pre-book your table at the SOCIAL outlet near you!
Image: Courtesy of SOCIAL
