Head to these 8 places in Mumbai for a jolly good Christmas brunch

Christmas time is here, and so is time for festivities and good food! If you have no plans for the day, check out our list of Christmas brunches in Mumbai and indulge in some delectable festive meals with your friends and family.

Christmas is a time for festivities and fun, of meeting friends and spending quality time with your family as you chat over endless cups of mulled wine and eggnog. Another important part of Christmas is its meals. Christmas brunches are undoubtedly one of the most awaited sit-down meals of the year, with shared plates of food and laughter.

This year, if you haven’t been able to take out time to start your brunch prep, don’t worry – simply head out and enjoy delicious Christmas brunches in Mumbai to satiate your soul!

Check out these Christmas brunches in Mumbai