Highway dhabas on the Delhi-Himachal route that should be on every foodie’s radar

We have shortlisted some of the best dhabas on the Delhi-Himachal route for you.

Nothing beats the charm of a road trip to the mountains. Delhi serves as a great base to embark on road trips to the gorgeous Himachal Pradesh. What makes road trips amazing are the pitstops we take. Some of these much-needed pitstops come in the form of roadside eateries. The route from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh is one of the most flocked highway routes in India. It has some of the country’s most iconic highway dhabas that serve mouth-watering north Indian fare. How many of these have you stopped at?

Dhabas on the Delhi-Himachal Route for heavenly food

Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal

Possibly the most popular luxury dhaba in Murthal, Amreek Sukhdev has a glorious history. What began as a small highway eatery in 1956 is today a major landmark on the iconic GT Road. Sardar Prakash Singh established the dhaba to cater to truck drivers. Today, his sons Amrik Singh and Sukhdev Singh run the dhaba. They serve north Indian, south Indian, Chinese, and Continental delicacies. But most foodies stop here for their paranthas that are topped with generous mounds of desi butter. Their Dal Makhani is a must-try too. Blast the summer heat with their delicious Kesar Kulfi. They serve soft and gooey Gulab Jamuns and sumptuous Moong Dal Halwa too.

Where: No.52, 250KM Stone, Grand Trunk Road, Murthal, Haryana 131039

Pahalwan Dhaba, Murthal

Patrons describe Pahalwan Dhaba’s paranthas as the most generously-filled and large paranthas you can taste in Murthal. The eatery has been serving for 65 years and continues to remain one of the most-flocked dhabas on the Delhi-Himachal route. Their paranthas are butter-rich, flaky, and served with tangy pickles. Their popular dishes include Rajma Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, and Amritsari Kulcha. The Pahalwan Special Veg Thali is wholesome. Over the years, Pahalwan Dhaba has also expanded into Chinese, Continental, and an array of superlative sweet dishes. The air-conditioned and classy ambience makes the dining experience all the better. Weightwatchers can even request them to replace sugar with honey in Jalebis and tea.

Where: 47 Milestone, Grand Trunk Rd, Murthal, Haryana

Mannat Haveli, Murthal

Another Murthal landmark, Mannat Dhaba used to run as a humble eatery named Kanak Dhaba on the Delhi-Rohtak road. Today, it is a successful chain with 9 highway dhabas. Mannat Haveli is perhaps the most popular of them all. The grand dhaba is characterised by its opulent building which offers a larger-than-life experience. Bestselling dishes include paranthas and Amritsari Chhole Kulche. Their Chhole Bhature, Palak Paneer, and Veg Thali also come highly recommended. For desserts, you can try good old Jalebis with rabri or their refreshing Kulfi. The menu also features Chinese, south Indian, Italian, and Continental. They have automatic massage chairs at the entrance, where you can get recharged for the way ahead.

Where: 52th Mile Stone NH-1, Murthal, Haryana

Karnal Haveli, Karnal

Travelling to Himachal Pradesh from Delhi but want to soak in some Punjabi culture too? Look no further than Karnal Haveli. Sprawled over an area of 8.25 acres, this is one of the biggest highway eateries of North India on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. They serve Punjabi, Chinese, and south Indian. Their shakes are simply amazing. The entire place has Punjabi vibes with statues of bhangra dancers, traditional cots, and loud music. The beautifully decorated replica of a truck makes for a nice photo point. Kids can enjoy a ride on a colourfully-decorated camel. The interiors of the dhaba feature red brick walls embellished with framed pictures of legendary artists like Mohammed Rafi, Gurdas Maan, and Jaspal Bhatti. It doesn’t get more Punjabi than this.

Where: 133.5 K.M. Stone, GT Road, Karnal, Haryana

Zhilmil Dhaba, Karnal

What makes Zhilmil Dhaba worth stopping by is its appetizing Chicken Parantha. They are known for their prompt service and wide range of delicious paranthas. You can also go for their Rajma Chawal, Palak Paneer, and Chicken Curry. Dal Makhani is super yum too. Their tea is milky and you would like another serving for sure. Most people stop here for lunch en route Karnal. There are some small shops within the Dhaba complex from where you can pick up knick-knacks, toys, pickles, mouth fresheners, and more.

Where: 132 Milestone, GT Road, opposite Karnal Lake, Haryana

Puran Singh Da New Dhaba, Ambala

The popularity of Puran Singh Da Dhaba can be gauged by the fact that as many as nine Puran Singh dhabas have sprung up on the Delhi-Ambala GT Road. All of them claim to be the original Puran Singh Da Dhaba. The founders of some of these dhabas even dress like the late Mr Puran Singh, who had established the original iconic eatery in 1949 at Sadar Bazaar, Ambala Cantt. Here’s the thing though. The legendary dhaba is now run as Puran Singh Da New Dhaba by Singh’s wife Savitri Singh. Eminent politicians like Buta Singh and celebrities like singer Daler Mehndi, Mika and Malkit Singh have savoured their food. They have the best mutton and chicken curry in Ambala.

Where: Last one of all Puran Singh Dhabas near the Bus Stand entry Ambala Cantt, Ambala

Pal Dhaba, Chandigarh

Hardcore non-vegetarian lovers don’t mind taking a small detour to Chandigarh’s Pal Dhaba on their way from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh. Established in 1968, the celebrated roadside eatery has become a favourite destination for connoisseurs of authentic Mughlai cuisine. The dishes that foodies must try here are Mutton Curry, Brain Curry, and Chicken Curry. Vegetarians will love their Cheese Tomato, Baingan Bharta, and Shahi Paneer. Their Mutton Rogan Josh is brilliant. So is their Salted Lassi. A good thing about taking a pitstop at Pal Dhaba is the fact that it’s located in Sector 28, which is known for its vehicle repair shops, and car accessory shops.

Where: Sector 28D, Chandigarh

Giani Da Dhaba, Dharampur

The legendary Giani Da Dhaba is one of the most renowned dhabas for tourists visiting Shimla. It’s located on the Kalka-Shimla highway. They are famed for their mouthwatering Punjabi offerings. Patrons include the likes of Captain Amarinder Singh, Farooq Abdullah, and several Bollywood stars. Their best dishes include the classic Butter Chicken, Lemon Chicken, Dal Makhani, Matar Paneer and Mixed Veg. You can also pick up packed snacks, biscuits, and ice creams for the way. The dhaba is located halfway between Parvanoo and Solan. The iconic dhaba was demolished in 2017 for the four laning of NH-22. Their new building is beautiful and offers stunning views. Extra points for their fantastically quick service.

Where: Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh

Bahadur Dhaba, Bilaspur

Located in Ghagas, Bilaspur, Bahadur Dhaba is famous for its make ki rotis or corn chapatis. For a modest dhaba, they make more than 400 chapatis every day with fresh gharaata whole wheat flour. The chapatis are cooked on a wood stove, which lends them a smoky flavour. These are served with delectable Ma Ki Dal and Kadhi. The dhaba is a favourite among tourists from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Those travelling from Delhi to Manali make sure to stop here for a satisfying meal. In winters, the footfall surges substantially, thanks to their Makke Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag. The best part? You can have a meal for as little as 80 bucks.

Where: Banaula Village, Chandigarh-Manali NH-21, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh