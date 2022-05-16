Visit these restaurants in Delhi for the juiciest barbeque grills

Juicy, fork-tender, charred, flavourful. If that’s how you like your food, a good ol’ barbeque is something right up your alley. And if you’re wondering where you can get some barbeque in Delhi, we’ve got you covered! By Anushka Goel

A barbeque (barbecue, BBQ or even barbie in some places) is used to describe a style of cooking that uses live fire, smoke and heat over a grill (mostly). The method has variations across the globe, but the result is the same — succulent, charred pieces of meat that break apart with the slightest touch of a fork and veggies that pack the perfect flavour of the smoke from the coals, capturing the tastiest notes of the marinades and sauces used in its crevices.

Barbeque nights are fun ways to bond with your loved ones, especially if you have a space like a lawn or a balcony where you can host these parties. However, if this is not possible, you can still enjoy a delicious barbeque meal in Delhi at these restaurants that make all your grilled meat and veg dreams come true.

So, check out these restaurants in Delhi that serve up the most amazing grills across cuisines — be it tandoori meats, grilled chicken, barbeque artisanal meats or veggies cooked over live coal.

Where to go for the tastiest barbeque in Delhi

Barbeque Nation

Among the most popular places in Delhi, Barbeque Nation has outlets not only in NCR but across the country now. The place serves up delicious meats and veggies that come marinated for you to grill on your table for the best flavour and the freshest treats. They serve delicious Indian treats such as tikkas and kebabs, along with cajun spiced potatoes, hot garlic wings and more, which will leave you wanting more!

Address: Outlets across NCR and India

The Pit

The Pit, which recently opened in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, is a rustic space with an open kitchen where diners can come and indulge in some delectable barbeque. Bringing to its customers’ western-style grills complete with a 7ftx3ft smoker pit for the best grill flavour, the place cooks its meats low and slow for aromatic meals and the juiciest, most tender meats. Using apple and cherry wood procured from the founders’ own farm in Himachal gives the smoked meats an authentic, rich flavour. Do sample their pork belly, lamb chops and Philly cheese sandwich, among other offerings. Pescatarian guests can enjoy the wood-smoked salmon and butter garlic prawns, while there are a variety of burgers, pizzas and other treats for vegetarian guests, too.

Address: 46, First Floor, Basant Lok Market, Priya Complex, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi 110070.

Timings: 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Price: INR 1,000++ (for two)

Pirates of Grill

Pirates of Grill also allows you to grill your meats and veggies on the table, which provides the ultimate fresh bites that are perfectly spiced and coated with delicious marinades. They have a range of tikkas, kebabs and tandoori vegetables, along with other treats such as dimsums, salt ‘n’ peppercorn and a lot more to enjoy over cocktails or mocktails of your choice.

Address: Outlets across India

The Barbeque Company

Started in Janakpuri, The Barbeque Company now has several outlets across NCR and caters to patrons looking for some yummy barbeque meals in Delhi. Be it tender, succulent meats or delightful vegetarian offerings, the place has it all, complete with an array of sauces, sides and main dishes to make your meal wholesome and complete. From Amritsari fish tikka to grilled prawns and vegetarian kebabs, there’s something for everyone here.

Address: Outlets in Janakpuri, Preet Vihar, Noida, Jaipur

Themis Barbecue House

The recently reopened outlet at New Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) boasts some tasty treats such as grilled pineapples, oriental mushrooms and more for the vegetarians, along with meat offerings such as peri peri chicken tikka, roasted garlic prawns, and a lot more. Indulge in fun conversations and yummy grills, and make the most of your lunch or dinner date with your loved ones.

Address: 251, 2nd Floor, B, Netaji Subash Place Aggarwal Millennium Tower 1 Pandit Lekhram Sharma Marg Block C3, Keshav Puram, Tri Nagar

Time: 11:30 am to 5:00 pm, 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 95991 00165

Clay1 Grill

Clay grills are a kind of tandoor used to cook some delectable meals in the Indian subcontinent, be it tikkas, naans, or kebabs. And serving up delicacies using this Indian barbeque method in Delhi is Clay1 Grill, which has outlets across NCR. Indulge in some delicious eats which include kebabs, tikkas, tandoori momos and more, and enjoy flavours of India on a plate.

Address: Outlets in Kirti Nagar, Wazirpur and more

The Great Kebab Factory

What’s not to like about kebabs? Succulent pieces of meat or veg that are melt-in-the-mouth and unleash a gamut of flavours onto your palate. The place serves treats made from traditional recipes from across India, elevating them to a fine-dining experience like none other. With a different set menu each day, eat all you can from their vegetarian and non-vegetarian offerings, and be assured that you’ll want to come back for more!

Address: Outlets across NCR

H Man

If you love American-style barbeque meals and are looking for some in Delhi, we’ve got you covered. Be it grilled sausages, pork and lamb chops, or a yummy grilled chicken, the place serves them all and is a great place for a lazy Saturday afternoon with your loved ones!

Address: Shop 3/31, 34, Upper Ground Floor, Main Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar

Time: 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Castle’s Barbeque

With live counters, a variety of chaat offerings, salads and mains, the menu at Castle’s Barbeque complements its delectable barbeque offerings perfectly. Indulge in hot grills and rake bites of refreshing salads, papdi chaat and more as the perfect palate cleanser so that you can experiment and indulge to your heart’s content.

Address: 3rd Floor, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Absolute Barbecues

Absolute Barbecues is known for packing flavour in their meals, along with the sensory experience of grilling your own food and making it fun for your family and friends. Enjoy their delicious menu with your loved ones, and make it a meal to remember!

Address: Outlets across NCR and the rest of the country

