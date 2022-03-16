10 restaurants in Mumbai where your favourite celebrities dine out!

Everyone loves a delicious meal, and our favourite Bollywood celebrities are no exception. And Mumbai houses some of the best cafes and restaurants that cater to the celebs, with their healthy eats, authentic flavours, and more. So, check out these celebrity favourite restaurants to plan your next meal in the city.
If you live in Mumbai, you know there’s no dearth of restaurants there, serving up a variety – from healthy eats to Chinese, seafood, vegan cuisine and more. And with Mumbai being the home of Bollywood, one of India’s biggest film industries, you’ll often spot your favourite celebrities on the street, grocery shopping or even grabbing a quick bite to eat.
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted celebrating the success of her latest, Gangubai Kathiawadi, at a restaurant in Mumbai, binging on a vegan burger and fries. This got us thinking about some of the most popular restaurants that are celebrity favourites, too. Because we know that for Bollywood buffs, meeting their favourite celebrity or visiting their favourite spots is a bucket list item for sure!
So, why not experience a meal at some of Bollywood’s favourite restaurants in the City of Dreams? Who knows, you might run into your favourite celebrity there!
10 celebrity favourite restaurants in Mumbai you must try
1 /10
Bastian, with its outlets in Bandra West and Worli, is among the most popular restaurants in Mumbai. Its delectable seafood and delicious desserts have won the hearts of many, including a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who often visits the restaurant with her friends and family, as well as Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are often spotted here.
Sundays are the days you’ll find most celebrities here, so be sure to book your table in advance, and indulge in some of their famous dishes such as cheesecakes, pull-up cakes, crab, and more!
Image: Courtesy of @bastianmumbai/Instagram
2 /10
The 11-storey building of Soho House not only has its own restaurant but is also home to a private pool, theatre and more, making it a great spot for creative professionals to gather, unwind, work and mingle with like-minded people. No wonder, then, that Soho House is popular among celebrities, including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and more.
The place also hosts musical nights and more, which attracts crowds 0f celebrities and non-celebs alike, so make sure to be on the lookout for these!
Image: Courtesy of @sohohousemumbai/Instagram
If you’re looking for some clean, healthy eats, then Sequel Bistro and Juice Bar is the place to be! A post-workout favourite among celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and more, the place is known for its avocado treats and smoothies, that will make you want to keep coming back for more.
Sequel also boasts of special, gluten-free treats for you to indulge in, as well as interesting takes on desi sweets which are the perfect way to treat yourself, guilt-free!
Image: Courtesy of @sequelmumbai/Instagram
4 /10
The Middle-Eastern cuisine restaurant has become a favourite among celebrities for family outings and lunches. The place offers yummy Egyptian, Turkish, Mediterranean, Arabian, and Greek cuisine on its menu, and never fails to attract a crowd.
You’ll often spot your favourite celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with their kids, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, among others. So, make book your table now!
Image: Courtesy of @bayroutedining/Instagram
One of Mumbai’s most popular eateries, the cafe has enough variety for those who are vegan and those who are not, making it the perfect spot to eat out for all. What’s more, one of their most popular offerings is their vegan burger, among other treats.
The restaurant is a must-visit, and its celebrity fan base includes the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ishaan Khatter and more.
Image: Courtesy of @kitchengardenbysuzette/Instagram
6 /10
One of the best Cantonese cuisine restaurants in Mumbai, Hakkasan is a crowd-puller among Bollywood’s who’s who. Celebrities like Imran Khan, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are often spotted here to sample the fine-dining Chinese cuisine served at the restaurant.
Image: Courtesy of @hakkasanmumbai/Instagram
7 /10
With a focus on healthy, vegan, gluten-free eats, Farmer’s Cafe has established itself as one of the most-visited restaurants by Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. Their farm-to-table eats including wheat pancakes, smoothies, keto-friendly options and other dishes are a favourite among celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor, among others.
Image: Courtesy of @farmerscafemumbai/Instagram
8 /10
Olive Bar and Kitchen has established itself as a fun, cosy space with its outlets in both Delhi and Mumbai. The place serves yummy Mediterranean cuisine and European treats, and its white interiors make for truly Instagrammable pictures. What’s more, you’ll be sure to spot celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others here, if you plan your visits right!
Image: Courtesy of @olivemumbai/Instagram
9 /10
Yauatcha, a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai, serves up some delicious Pan-Asian cuisine. Its comfortable, plush interiors and delectable cuisine. In fact, Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata often visit the restaurant with their children to enjoy the delectable Chinese served here, and several other stars such as Abishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, as well as Hrithik Roshan, are regulars here.
Image: Courtesy of @yauatchamumbai/Instagram
10 /10
The intimate, cosy space is the perfect spot to enjoy a mid-week brunch with your besties. The restaurant, thanks to its location and vibe, attracts lots of Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandes. What’s more, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotter here often during her pregnancy days to grab a bite!
Image: Courtesy of @palivillagecafee/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @aliaabhatt/Instagram