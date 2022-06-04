Taste indulgence in every bite with dal makhani at these spots in Delhi

The capital city is home to several spots that specialise in North Indian cuisine. We’re journeying through Delhi to find restaurants that serve the best dal makhani.

At the heart of things, dal makhni is a simple blend of black lentils, tomatoes, red kidney beans, and spices. However, with the addition of cream and butter, the blend transforms into the most decadent bowl of food. Naturally, it’s one of the most beloved dishes in the country.

Dal makhani’s origin story is shrouded in mystery. However, a popular theory goes back to the 40s, when Kundan Lal Gujral of migrated to Delhi from Peshawar and established the Moti Mahal Restaurant in the city. Back then, the most popular feature on the menu was their Peshwari black whole urad dal, which was served alongside rotis. Later, Gujral added cream and tomatoes (instead of yoghurt for souring) to the mix, creating a dense, flavourful dal that was an instant hit.

Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a North Indian restaurant across the country that doesn’t feature this delicacy. That said, for the most decadent bite, there’s no better place to head to than the place where it all began. We’ve listed out a set of restaurants in Delhi that serve the most delicious dal makhni.

Where to find the best dal makhani in Delhi