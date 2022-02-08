These 12 spots in Bengaluru have swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day menus

Whether you’re irrevocably in love or still pondering over which way to swipe on a dating app, it’s always a good idea to have a few romantic dinner plans up your sleeve for Valentine’s day. After all, few things spell love like unique cocktails, extravagant mains, and dreamy desserts. We’ve put together a list of the best spots in Bengaluru that have curated menus just to celebrate the day of love.

For restaurants and cafes in Bengaluru, Valentine’s day is a great excuse to dish out five-course affairs, dedicated cocktail menus, and desserts clad in shades of red and pink. An indispensable part of the romantic trifecta, which also features flowers and chocolates, dinner dates are a must-have experience on this day. We’re saving you time by listing out restaurants that have something dreamy and delicious in store this weekend.

Check out Valentine’s day menus at these spots in Bengaluru