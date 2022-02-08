These 12 spots in Bengaluru have swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day menus

Whether you’re irrevocably in love or still pondering over which way to swipe on a dating app, it’s always a good idea to have a few romantic dinner plans up your sleeve for Valentine’s day. After all, few things spell love like unique cocktails, extravagant mains, and dreamy desserts. We’ve put together a list of the best spots in Bengaluru that have curated menus just to celebrate the day of love.
For restaurants and cafes in Bengaluru, Valentine’s day is a great excuse to dish out five-course affairs, dedicated cocktail menus, and desserts clad in shades of red and pink. An indispensable part of the romantic trifecta, which also features flowers and chocolates, dinner dates are a must-have experience on this day. We’re saving you time by listing out restaurants that have something dreamy and delicious in store this weekend.
Check out Valentine’s day menus at these spots in Bengaluru
This elegant spot in central Bengaluru is known for its bold and unique creations using regional ingredients. For the season of love, the chefs have a five-course meal on offer, featuring hors d’œuvrs like amuse bouche, Alba truffle tea soup, murgh dhaniya consomme, parmesan and cheddar kulcha, Scottish salmon moilee, and a lot more.
Their speciality cocktails for the day include delightfully-named numbers like Love Potion, which includes vodka and vanilla ice cream and Cloud 9, which contains vodka, passion fruit, and pineapple. For dessert is a strawberry and coconut pudding with almond chikki.
Image: Courtesy Raahi – Neo Kitchen and Bar
A favoured spot in the city for gastropub specialities with a side of classic cocktails, Toast and Tonic is sticking to tried-and-tested options for Valentine’s day, also celebrating seven years of service in the process. On offer are chilli tossed tuna poke bowl, soft eggs and andouille sausages on sourdough toast, pickled apricot salad, kibbeh stuffed with feta mousse, and pumpkin gnocchi with goat’s cheese, amongst other things.
For something boozy, there’s strawberry mimosa and the house special passionfruit cocktails. Those with sweet teeth will enjoy the expressions of jaggery with banana cake, jaggery caramel, cardamom, honeycomb, and coffee-cardamom ice cream.
Image: Courtesy Toast and Tonic
Opulent ambience and stunning views meet delicious food at this modern pan-Asian restaurant. For Valentine’s day, they’ve gone all out with flowers, candles, and a complimentary glass of rose. The four-course dinner menu features cheese water chestnuts, truffle oil dumpling, yellow-tail sashimi, and osumino soup. For dessert, there’s a dark chocolate pagoda. A cocktail menu for the day has also been curated, including a rosy blend named Love Potion that combines strawberries with sparkling wine and rosemary.
Image: Courtesy Kaze
The new kid on the block when it comes to food and beverage spots in the city, this gastropub is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s day. A four-course meal here begins with amuse bouche, avocado golgappa, and tomato chilli shot and offers choices through the next few courses like mushroom galouti pate, zafrani chicken, tandoori paneer and peach, grilled prawns, almond and mawa kofta, chicken-leg confit, and nalli and rose petal nihari. For dessert is a gulkand tres leches and chocolate peanut bar. Making this meal a whole lot better are the cocktails like the Love Bird with gin, dry martini, and gomme syrup, Better Half, which contains whiskey, cream liqueur, and coffee espuma, and light my fire which blends whiskey with berry syrup and ginger beer.
Image: Courtesy Otto’s
Laidback and sophisticated, Suzy Q has been serving up delicious international, fusion fare and unique cocktails for a while now. For Valentine’s day, the spot has a special food and cocktail menu, with the former featuring mushroom and truffle ravioli and rosemary and garlic prawns. To end the meal on a sweet note is a hazelnut mousse bar. The meal wouldn’t be complete without some fun, romantic cocktails like First Kiss and Amore. And if that’s not enough, a live performance all through Sunday evening will make your time here all the more special.
Image: Courtesy Suzy Q by 1522
A chic cafe, bistro, and brewpark, this spot is redefining Valentine’s day by including the ones who love unconditionally. A week-long celebration for the season of love here is not just for humans, but also their pets. For the fur babies, there’s a gourmet pet menu, complete with non-alcoholic, non-carbonated pet-friendly beer, augie entertainment zone, treats, discounts, and instant polaroid images. Their humans get to enjoy a candlelight dinner and savour the special pizza for the day along with a hot pink latte and a range of desserts and sundaes. All this, complete with candlelit tables.
Image: Courtesy URU Brewpark
A comfortable, luxurious space in bustling Indiranagar, Grand Mercure promises a magical evening under a starlit sky this Valentine’s day. On offer is a five-course affair featuring specials like fasolada, Atlantic pink salmon rosset, watermelon carpaccio, baby lobster, taftan, makhmali naan, and a lot more. Included in this is a chic deconstructed dessert of anjeer halwa, kataifi, and chocolate baklava. Virgin sangrias and non-alcoholic sparkling wine add to the romance of the mood, as do the tunes from the saxophone that will serenade guests through the night.
Image: Courtesy Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall
Centrally located Royal Orchid is frequented by business people and leisure travellers alike, and for good reason. From young to old, the hotel’s features have something for everyone. This translates to their plans for the season of love as well. Guests get to choose between a poolside idyllic meal, a leisurely outdoor setup, and a classic candlelit affair indoors. On the menu is a specially curated set featuring delicacies laced with choicest aphrodisiacs to pair with a glass of champagne, single malt, or cocktail. Your meal will come with a side of groovy music. On the night of Valentine’s day, you could choose to dine in a cabana.
Image: Courtesy Royal Orchid
One of the city’s most favoured spots for South Asian fare, Valentine’s day at Khmer Kitchen is a sweet affair. On offer are delicious treats like strawberry almond tart, chia pudding, rose panna cotta, chocolate and red velvet cupcakes, cherry pie with ice cream, and fresh fruit pavlova. Adding to the celebrations is their “love potions,” a set of four novel cocktails including the whiskey-based Bittersweet memories and gin-based Aphrodite’s Potions. Rounding this out is a rose wine sangria. They’ve also got a hamper with macaroons, chocolates, cupcakes, and brownies to grab on your way out.
Image: Courtesy Khmer Kitchen
Chic brewpub with delicious food, unique brews, and relaxed ambience, Valentine’s day at this spot brings with its delicious cocktails and dreamy desserts. The former includes three speciality cocktails. The Blackberry sour comes with whiskey and homemade blackberry syrup, the Bluebonnet sour blends blue pea tea with coconut water and tequila, and the Besame fuses white rum with strawberries. For a sweet treat, there’s a decadent dark and white chocolate millefeuille mousse with strawberry wedges and indulgent eclairs with rose and chocolate cream, pistachio ganache, and meringue kisses.
Image: Courtesy Stories Brewery and Kitchen
When it comes to Chinese fare, you can’t get more authentic than the renowned Chowman. For the season of love, this spot offers a well-curated meal for two, featuring classics like manchow soup, Shanghai noodles (or rice), vegetables in chilli basil sauce, and chilli garlic chicken in red pepper sauce. For dessert, there’s darsaan with ice cream. Look out for the surprise cocktail box with your meal.
Image: Courtesy Chowman
One of the city’s most popular French cafes, this spot has an indulgent, extravagant spread in store for Valentine’s day. A range of appetisers and mains laced with aphrodisiacs. The highlight is a vibrant, soft rose-infused tres leches. Besides the chef-curated meals, there are a range of strong spirits on the menu to give you a happy buzz.
Image: Courtesy Cafe Noir
Hero image: Courtesy Toast and Tonic; Feature image: Courtesy Royal Orchid