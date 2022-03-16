This 15-minute thandai recipe by chef Kunal Kapoor will add a festive flavour to your Holi soiree

Brimming with fragrant spices, nutritious dry fruits, and delicate flowers, thandai is woven into the fabric of all Holi merrymaking. This festive libation is hailed for its refreshing properties, and you’ll find many chugging it by the glass across restaurants, street booths, and even temples in India. If you’d like to add it to your celebratory spread, we recommend this quick and easy 15-minute rendition by celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor.

The popular and fun festival of colours has the country prepping its water guns and Bollywood playlists. And besides the host of colours and flurry of white outfits, a common sight during this season is the quintessential aromatic summer drink, thandai. The concoction is often served in a terracotta cup called kulhar and features a blend of nuts, ice, flower petals, and spices. And while some enjoy its heady, floral aroma others can’t get enough of its sweet, nutty flavour. Regardless of the reason, the beloved beverage is unmissable come Holi.

Where did thandai originate?

The first record of thandai reportedly dates back to 1000 BC, making it one of the oldest beverages in the country. Later, it was popularised in North India around 1903 as Hindu deity Shiva’s drink of choice, with several records tying it to mythological stories centred on him. It is believed that locals would often soak cannabis leaves and grind them in a mortar and pestle with other ingredients to boost their mood. This spiked recipe is still popular amidst temples and local restaurants in India, particularly in the spiritual city of Varanasi. Going by this, the frenzy around thandai begins during Maha Shivratri and reaches its pinnacle during Holi.

Over time, the libation has evolved to include milk and is credited with several health benefits. For instance, the fennel and poppy seeds are believed to improve digestion while the spices and watermelon seeds are said to boost immunity. The drink is also believed to be a natural coolant, making it ideal for the festival, which marks the onset of summer. Besides its more traditional roots, the classic thandai mixture has emerged as a popular base for experimentation, with chefs adding it to most everything from cheesecakes to mocktails. That said, nothing spells Holi like the flavours that come with a classic thandai recipe.

The thandai recipe is a quick way to add festive flavour to your Holi fare

Whether you enjoy hosting Holi parties, have something in store this festive season, or would like to add to your cooking repertoire, celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor’s 15-minute thandai recipe is a must-try.

A restaurateur and media personality, chef Kunal Kapoor’s cookbooks are a common sight in most Indian homes. His passion for gastronomical creations has led to interactive cooking sessions with government dignitaries, stints with leading hotel chains, several television and culinary awards, and a host of travel shows including The Royal Palate, Thalis of India, and #TravelWithKunal. He was also a judge on the semi-final of Masterchef America alongside world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsey. His Instagram, boasting over 1.5 million followers, is a treasure trove of recipes, both classic and eclectic and the festival of colours has particularly brought forth a host of cooking instructions for delicious festive treats, the most popular being a 15-minute thandai recipe.

A step-by-step guide to making thandai like chef Kunal Kapoor

This recipe is great for beginners and features classic ingredients like nuts and rose petals. You could store the masala in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use it to flavour desserts like ice cream, kheer, kulfi, or even rabri.

Ingredients

Thandai masala

¼ cup almonds, ¼ cup cashew nuts, ¼ cup pistachios, 1 ½ tablespoon fennel seeds, 12 peppercorns, 2 tablespoons watermelon seeds, 2 tablespoons poppy seeds, 10 cardamom pods, 4 tablespoons dried rose petals, ½ teaspoon nutmeg powder, ½ teaspoon cinnamon powder, and a generous pinch of saffron strands

Thandai drink

2 tablespoons thandai masala, 250 millilitres milk, 2 tablespoons sugar, a few ice cubes

Directions

Heat a pan for two mins on high heat, then turn off the heat. Add all the ingredients to the warm pan except cinnamon and nutmeg powder. Combine well and leave them in the pan for five minutes to roast. Transfer the mixture to a plate to cool off and then dry grind them in a grinder with the other ingredients. You could choose to keep it coarse or grind until fine. Add this mixture to the milk and sugar and blend well.

To assemble your drink, add a few ice cubes to a glass and pour the thandai over it. Serve cold.

