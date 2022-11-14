This Children’s Day, indulge your little ones in yummy treats

It’s Children’s Day today. While a day is not enough to pamper the little ones, you will definitely want to make November 14 special for them. How to do so? These restaurants are offering special meals and exciting deals to make the day special for children!

Children’s Day in India commemorates the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister. The day falls on November 14, and is a celebration of all the little ones. Schools usually host fun activities for students, from competitions to events, and many kid-friendly places (including various brands) host special offers and discounts to make the little ones feel special.

Eateries, too, have joined the bandwagon, and have launched special menus that will make your child feel extra special!

Children’s Day menus and deals for your little ones

Sassy Teaspoon, Mumbai

This Children’s Day, gift your little ones one of their most-loved treats – sweets! Sassy Teaspoon outlets have come up with special sweet boxes across price ranges, complete with cookies, cakes and pastries for your children. Opt for the Sweet Surprise box, which comes with chocolate cupcakes and either a red velvet cupcake or a hazelnut pastry, the Chocolate Heaven box which is the ultimate chocolate indulgence with Dutch pastry, cupcakes, macarons, brownies and more, the Delight Box, with the brand’s best-selling desserts, or the Cookie Monster box, which consists of Sassy’s bestsellers. Each box is available in an eggless variant, too.

Where: Sassy Teaspoon outlets in Mumbai

Seeds of Life, Mumbai

Pizza, Mac n Cheese and Cookies. Spells happiness for kids, doesn’t it? However, as parents, you may not want to indulge your kids in the same, given the low health factor of these meals. This Children’s Day, take your little ones for a treat of their lifetime at Seeds of Life. The vibrant health cafe in Juhu and Bandra has released a Kids’ Special menu, complete with treats that are delicious and healthy. Choose from options such as Peanut Butter and Cacao smoothie, Margherita Pizza, healthy sandwiches, Hummus, Falafels, Pastas and a whole lot more to make sure your child’s meal is a happy, healthy one!

Where: Seeds of Life, Juhu and Bandra

DIY Pizza Kit, Mumbai, Delhi Gurugram and Kolkata

Cooking is a great activity to engage your kids in. On Children’s Day, take the time out to gift them a DIY Pizza Kit by HomeSlice. Choose from Pizza Funghetta, Marinated Mushroom Pizza, HomeSlice Original Tomato Pizza, Honey & Chilli Pizza and options such as pasta and salads. The ingredients are fresh and organic, ensuring nothing harmful does into your kids’ bodies, while you get to spend some quality time together.

Where: Order online from their website here.

Chowman, Delhi and Bengaluru

A child has a special way of adding joy to the everyday life. So, give them back the love as you take them to Chowman outlets in Bengaluru and Delhi. The place has a special kids’ menu, inspired by their favourite cartoon characters, which will surely keep them interested! They can enjoy dishes such as Peppa Pig’s Favourite Noodle Bowl (Veg/Non-veg), Nemo’s Special Crunchy Fish, Doraemon’s Beloved Red Chicken, Donald Duck’s Easy Fried Rice, Chunky Monkey’s fruit bowl and more.

Where: Chowman Delhi and Bengaluru

Harajaku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

Harajuku Tokyo Café, one of the most loved Japanese food chains in the city, is now set to capture the hearts of little ones. The place is offering delicious Macaroons at just Rs 14 per piece! The offer is valid for all dine-in and takeaway customers at their Gurugram and Saket outlets.

Where: Ambience Mall, Gurugram and Select CITYWALK, Saket

Nush Mush, Gurugram

A sweet treat is a great way to celebrate the little ones, and Nush Mush, a newly-launched outlet in Gurugram, is offering just that. Gift one of their gift packs to your little ones, complete with yummy cupcakes and desserts, and watch their faces bloom with joy.

Where: Nush Mush, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

Order online on Swiggy and Zomato

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy brands