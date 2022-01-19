This garlic confit recipe is spreadable, smashable and can be used in multiple recipes

If you’re someone who loves garlic, this one’s for you! Check out this super delicious garlic confit recipe and all the amazing ways you can use it – as a spread, in butters, with pasta and more!

I don’t know about you, but I follow way too many food pages on Instagram. And lately, what’s been blowing up on my feed has been reels and recipes of garlic confit. What’s that, you ask? Loads of garlic, slow-cooked in oil, until it turns soft and mushy. And what you get from it is not just that – the oil, too, gets fragrant, and makes for a great addition in salad dressings, pastas, mayonnaise recipes and more.

How to make garlic confit at home

What exactly does it mean to confit things? Traditionally, confit means to cook duck or meat in its own fat, at a really low temperature. to cook and preserve the meat. However, this technique of slow cooking has been applied to other ingredients as well, including garlic. While there are several recipes that you can refer to, the one mentioned below works great for me.

For a simple garlic confit recipe, you’ll need:

2 cups garlic cloves, peeled

1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil (you can use others, but the flavour and health benefits will differ)

Optional – Herbs and spices you want to add (rosemary and thyme work great, you can also add some chilli flakes )

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, put all your garlic cloves. Add your choice of oil to the pan, making sure to cover all cloves by at least 1/2 inch – you may need to increase/decrease your oil quantity accordingly.

Add your herbs and spices to the pan and turn on the stove. Let it come on a simmer on a medium-low heat, then lower the flame as much as it can go and cook for about 45 minutes to an hour. You can remove a clove from the pan at various stages to check for flavour and smashability. Cook for longer in case the desired texture hasn’t been achieved.

Once it’s cooked, remove from the flame, cool and store in an airtight jar in the fridge. This is important, so as to reduce the risk of botulism, a food-borne disease. This recipe can be refrigerated for up to two weeks, or you can divide it into smaller jars and freeze for up to three months. But do check for freshness before consumption!

Check out Food52's Garlic Confit recipe here

Ways to use the garlic confit and oil

Now that you have cupfuls of deliciousness stored away in your kitchen, you must be wondering how to use it. There are several ways you can enjoy the sublime garlic flavour – by adding it to your soup, pastas, flash-fried veggies, meats, mashed potatoes, and more!

Confit garlic bread

One of the quickest ways to enjoy the decadent treat you’ve just made is to grab a baguette or sourdough, cut yourself a (generous) slice and scoop some garlic confit on it. Spread it with a fork, sprinkle some herbs and enjoy!

Smashed garlic with mashed potatoes

While you’re whipping up your mashed potatoes, add a couple of cloves (or a lot!) of the confit garlic, depending upon the intensity of flavour you want. Makes for a great side with steamed or stir-fried veggies and bread!

Amp up your avo-toast or cheese breads

Add a bit of garlicky goodness by topping your avocado toast with some confit garlic. You can also amp up tour garlic cheese breads by adding a few cloves of confit garlic to your butter and cheese mix before you bake them until crisp!

Add some zing to your pasta recipes

A few cloves of confit garlic added to your pasta, which has been tossed in the garlic oil you made. Sounds like heaven!

What else can you do with confit garlic and oil?

Use this oil for an olive oil dressing for your salads, smush a couple of cloves into your hearty tomato soup, add a spoonful of the confit to your khichdi for some extra flavour – the possibilities are endless. But don’t blame us for any bad breath you may have after your meals!

