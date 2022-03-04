This March, feast on delicious grub at these 11 food festivals in India

From buttery street fare to sophisticated French viennoiserie, the weeks ahead have a gastronomic adventure in store, courtesy of these must-attend food festivals in India.
As the weather gets warmer and vaccination rates go higher, India’s most bustling carnivals are coming out of the woodworks, offering a few days of thumping music, engaging conversations, and the opportunity to sample some of the country’s most delectable foods and beverages. And plenty is dotting the month of March with unique musical lineups and eclectic culinary offerings that are a refreshing switch up the lull that the pandemic had cast upon events. Get your social calendars out — these are our pick of a few must-attend festivals across major cities in the country.
Foodies unite! These food festivals in India will light up your days this March
Crowne Plaza Okhla’s multi-cuisine restaurant Edesia will play host to the 12th edition of its signature food festival Dilli 6 this month. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, the chefs here have taken a page out of history books to offer a dining experience that mirrors centuries-old customs while paying homage to female icons like Begum Noor Jahan, princess Jahnara, and empress Razia Sultan.
The menu has been crafted in collaboration with kaarigars and vendors from old Delhi and features classics like bunta, mohabbat ka sherbat, golgappas, aloo tikkis, fruit kulia, dahi gujiya, reshmi kebabs, and more. For that touch of authenticity, chefs will recreate the iconic parathe waali galli with a host of options to choose from. The jahangiri mutton korma, murgh begum bahar, and nihari come highly recommended. Sweet tooths must sample the Karachi halwa and phirni.
Besides the food, the event will feature an astrologer and a host of other activities and will take place until 17 March from 7:00-11:00 pm.
Image: Courtesy Crowne Plaza, Okhla
One8 Commune in Aerocity has an extravagant pao affair in store, with a curated menu that features some of the most delicious renditions of the carbohydrate. On offer are Mumbai-local staples like maska pao, vada pao, and keema pao. Amritsari chole pav, dadar misal pav add to the mix. The koliwada chicken pav, dabba gosht pav, and mutton galouti pav come with a flavourful blend of spices and are highly recommended.
Whether you love bread or would like to explore the country’s cuisine through this medium, head on over to this festival which goes on until March 14.
Image: Courtesy one8 Commune
For the love of all things Parisian, Bread and More is whipping up a range of croissants, savoury and sweet. On the menu are delicacies like jalapeno three-cheese croissants, mushroom omelette croissants, almond croissants, and more. The chic bakery is known for its viennoiseries and has over 10 croissant variations on the menu. Head on over before March 15 for a quick bite.
Image: Courtesy Bread and More
The month of March is all about that Mediterranean spirit at all Food Hall outlets. Their first-ever Greek culinary festival features delicacies like za’atar pita bread, Greek pita bread, spanakopita, which reflect the cuisine’s unique blend of Egyptian, Persian, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman cultures. The za’atar and feta croissant, which features a buttery pastry, baked white cheese, and rosemary tomatoes, comes highly recommended. As do the Greek mezze platter, labneh, lavash, Greek pasta bake, gyros, and deconstructed souvlaki bowl. A range of olives, capers, and fava beans, amongst other pantry staples will be on display as well. The festivities will stay on until March 31 so be sure to drop by.
Image: Courtesy Food Hall
Gurgaon’s Ardee Mall has been packed with skilled local chefs and musicians these past few days. The Micro Mandi features artisanal and gourmet delicacies as well as organic products you can take home with you and gives local entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their skills. On the event list are craft games, photo booths, live music, face painting, pottery hand moulding, and much more. The event will go on until March 6.
Image: Courtesy Ardee Mall
When it comes to a celebration, there’s no place that does it better than Goa. Tapping into its spirit, O Pedro has laid out a spread of merry-making and delectable food and drinks, much like the kind that features at the Viva Carnival in the land of sun, sea, and surf on the occasion of Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday). On the menu are classic Goan delicacies with unique twists, including mushroom pot pie, grilled corn with corn pudding, belper knolle with crispy quinoa, tender coconut kismur, pulled jackfruit rissois, grilled calamari with anchovies, and chorizo babka, amongst others
Boozy creations include gin cocktails, in flavours like cape gooseberry. Mulberry mambo number 5 and peas in a pod come highly recommended. Round out a meal here with doughnuts that come with chocolate sauce, lime cream, and strawberry coulis. If you’re game for some grub, head to this event before March 19.
Image: Courtesy O Pedro
Via Bombay, Mumbai’s popular contemporary restaurant, smoking hot sizzlers are on display at the moment. The Sizzler festival pays homage to the city’s most beloved foods, offering delicacies like kasturi murg sizzler, chicken lollipop sizzler, mutton boti chaap, paneer tikka sizzler, and a lot more. Those with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss out on the decadent and indulgent walnut brownie. Head there over the weekend, the place will continue to serve up crackling, delicious fare until March 6.
Image: Courtesy Via Bombay
The wine and dine experience at Ekaa promises to be an unforgettable one. In collaboration with Sonal Holland, who holds the title of India’s first and only master of wine, the event is a luxurious blend of wine and fine dining. Holland will lead guests through a host of wines that pair perfectly with the elaborate five-course menu crafted by chef Niyati Rao in a private dining room. Head here on March 6 for the exquisite affair.
Image: Courtesy Ekaa
Arguably one of India’s most awaited festivals, Nh7 weekender is back after a long hiatus, with a lineup of artists like Prateek Kuhad, Raja Kumari, Ritviz, and The Yellow Diary. The event is as much about the delicious finger foods and bottomless mugs of alcohol as it is about the music and this year’s festivities begin with its home city Pune. Expect the quintessential Weekender vibe, complete with interactive brand engagement spaces, specially curated delicacies, jaw-dropping art installations, and an eclectic mix of artists playing simultaneously.
Mark your calendars and have your friends clear their schedules for March 26-27. Be sure to have your vaccination certificates handy as well.
Image: Courtesy NH7 Weekender
After a year-long break, SteppinOut has come back with a gala of great music and delicious grub. Over 20 food brands and an exciting set of musical performances will welcome guests at the Grand Uniara hotel in Jaipur from March 26. Hop from one food booth to another, sampling everything on display, connect with like-minded people, and take in the festive cheer that is bound to permeate the air while you’re here and book your tickets early on to not miss out on them closer to the date.
Image: Courtesy SteppinOut
In honour of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Japan and India, the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru is hosting an online food festival, which will go on until March 6. The event will feature over 12 local Japanese food brands and 17 companies.
Virtual stalls, designed by Rakuten India, will offer visitors a real-life glimpse into Japan’s food habits and educate them on the culture, displaying classics like tempura, ramen, and sushi. The “Banga roll” named after the city and draped in the state’s flag colours will also be showcased. Interactions with the chefs are on the itinerary. The theme is “building a future for our centenary,” and will touch upon how sake is made.
Feature and hero image: Courtesy Praveen Gupta/Unsplash