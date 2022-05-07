This May, go on a culinary adventure at these 10 food festivals and events in India

From refreshing Mexican cocktails to elegant Sri Lankan fare, the month of May brings the world to your plate, courtesy of these exciting food festivals and events in India.
The summer months in India are underscored by breezy outfits and bustling events, each with its own eclectic set of offerings. And if you’re in the market for some fun this May, you get to choose between a range of cuisines and experiences, carefully curated by experts from around the world. To make things better each of these comes with the promise of engaging conversations and new connections. Whip out your planners, you’re going to want to pencil in most of these.
Sign up for some fun this month with these food festivals and events in India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ministry of Crab, Bengaluru
- Flavours of the Northern Frontier, Bengaluru
- Soulful Saturdays, Bengaluru
- Employee’s Only Bar Tour, Mumbai
- The Gin Explorer’s Club Gin Festival, Mumbai
- Cinco De Mayo with Poco Loco, Mumbai
- Toast, Wine And Beer Fest, Mumbai
- Oberoi Rajasthani Food Festival, Delhi
- Westin Aromas Of Andhra, Delhi
- Bring Your Own Belly (BYOB), Hyderabad
Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has an exquisite two-day pop up in store this month. Helmed by renowned celebrity chef Dharshan Munidasa from the Ministry of Crab, Sri Lanka, the event offers a special four-course menu of delectable culinary creations and promises a flavourful journey featuring fresh ingredients. To sweeten the deal is a cocktail experience curated by Stranger and Sons at Copitas, which recently bagged the 44th place in coveted Asia’s 50 best bars list. The event will take place on May 11 and 12, from 7:00 pm at Far & East.
Image: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru
Suzy Q by 1522 has curated a month-long feast of authentic Indian flavours, with traditional recipes from expert chefs. On the menu is everything from Kashmir’s paneer kofta to Old Delhi’s murgh chenna kebab. Look out for delectable creations, including grills, gravies, and pulao featuring classic ingredients like cardamom, fennel, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and saffron. The festival will begin on May 12 and go on until June 12.
Image: Courtesy Suzy Q
Delectable pan-Asian food with a side of live music is on the cards at Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru every Saturday. Their scrumptious a-la carte menu features delicacies from across Asia, including dimsums, sushi, and grills. Savour the Cantonese wonton soup, dig into street-style pad Thai from Bangkok, and take in the flavours of Malaysian laksa while here. Dessert involves a decadent line-up featuring kaffir and coconut creme brulee, yuzu lemon curd, chocolate and mandarin cake, and more. What really seals the deal is the poolside seating.
Image: Courtesy Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Singapore’s popular bar Employees Only brings all its eclectic cocktail flavours to Mumbai through its head mixologist Bryan Bonifacio. On offer is a bar tour in collaboration with Codigo 1530 across venues in the city with tequila-based cocktails like ripe mango ginger and hazelnut, lazy boy, tomato water, and jalapeno chartreuse, and more. All this with a side of delicious umami-packed tapas plates. Featured here are restaurants SOHO House, Masque and Koko. The event is on until May 8.
Image: Courtesy Codigo
With the gin revolution sweeping through the nation, there’s no better time than now to indulge in all things related to the spirit. Food Talk India is leading the way with the biggest gin celebration in collaboration with The Gin Explorer’s Club on May 7 and 8. On offer are gins and cocktails from major brands in India, including Samsara and No Sleep Gin. Pair that with delicious grub courtesy restaurants like Motodo, Burma Burma, and Kofuku. Sip away as you groove to tunes by artists like Madstarbase, Kayan, and Sindhi Curry.
Image: Courtesy The Gin Explorer’s Club
If you’ve got a fiesta on your brain, Poco Loco is the place to be this month. Until May 8, the Spanish and Mexican tapas bar and cafe has a summery menu and a celebration on offer. Underscored by music, dance, and delectable food, the event includes live margarita stations and delicious tacos with slow-cooked pork, red cabbage, pico and pineapple mayo, and grilled fish, avocado mousse and more. Not to mention there’s the Mexican salad, corn soup, and chicken stew to sample. Combine this with a sombreros pom pom decor and eclectic music tracks, and you’ve got a party you don’t want to miss.
Image: Courtesy Poco Loco
In what can only be described as a celebration of all things alcohol, food, and music, this festival features the finest international and homegrown wines and beers. Also, on offer? Delectable restaurant pop-ups with curated menus, bustling live and electronic musical performances, retail alleys, and more. The event will take place in Mumbai on May 21 and 22 at Jio World Drive.
Image: Courtesy Toast Wine And Beer Fest
Gurgaon’s bursting with flavours from Rajasthan this month as The Oberoi’s chef Prem Singh serves up a range of delicacies from the desert state. Promising authentic flavours as well as classic recipes, the festival offers the opportunity of sampling delicacies like the safed maas, murgh makki ka soweta, achari batter ki kadhi, dal anchratani and more. The event will go on until May 8.
Image: Courtesy The Oberoi Gurgaon
The Westin, Gurgaon is celebrating flavours of the south this month with an aromatic menu featuring delicacies from Andhra Pradesh. On offer are classics like gongura mamsam, kodi vepudu, royyala vepudu, nelloru chapala pulusu, guttu vankaya, bangala dumpa vepudu, tamata pappu, and nimmakaya annam. For dessert, there’s boorelu and semiya payasam. The feast will go on until May 14 and can be enjoyed as a part of the buffet at Seasonal Tastes every day.
Image: Courtesy The Westin, Gurgaon
Hyderabad’s biggest food carnival is all set to take place on May 7. On offer are delectable street food from over 150 stalls of food, delicious cocktails, interactive kids and pet zones, and live music performances. There’s also stalls featuring fashion, lifestyle, and stationery brands. This one’s a must visit if you’re in town.
Image: Courtesy Bring Your Own Belly (BYOB)
Featured image: Courtesy Alexy Almond/Pexels; Hero image: Courtesy Burst/Pexels