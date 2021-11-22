This taco eating competition in Colaba, Mumbai can win you JBL speakers

Did you always want a life where nobody would stop you from eating tacos? Well, the New York Burrito Company is here to make your dream come true. But not just that, you’ll be rewarded for eating tacos.

Announcing Taco Takedown, the taco-eating competition of the year, this Mexican eatery is calling all taco enthusiasts across Mumbai to come and show their unending love for tacos.

New York Burrito Company’s Taco Takedown

Senil Shah, the founder of New York Burrito Company, wanted to bring this famous US competition to India to give all taco lovers a chance to show their true love for tacos. To be held on November 26 at the Colaba store, this is a first of its kind taco competition in India. All you need to do is register online free of cost and be there between 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, to witness some serious competition.

To participate, you will be divided into groups of ten and each participant will get three minutes each to finish the tasks. After winning each round, the winners will get small prizes each. But the best part? The ultimate winner takes home a JBL speaker.

How does the idea of Mexican food with an Indian twist sound like? If that sounds exciting to you, this is where you should be. With over 15 outlets, this place is redefining Mexican food in India, just for vegetarians.

If you thought as a vegetarian, you could never enjoy an extensive Mexican menu, New York Burrito Company is here to change that. Boasting a 100 percent vegetarian menu, this place whips up traditional Mexican delicacies and yet blends in the contemporary touch. With specialities like hard shell tacos, make your own burrito bowls and quesadillas, ring in your Mexican Mondays with the New York Burrito Company. Not just these, their signature Guacamole Burger is the perfect fusion of a healthy breakfast and your regular fast food indulgence.

Senil Shah also aims to promote local farmers and their business through his outlet, apart from just serving Mexican delights onto your plates.

If you are looking for the perfect Friday night plan with your friend, family, or partner, the Taco Takedown is the perfect way to unwind after a long week.

Where: New York Burrito Company, Colaba

When: November 26; 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

How: Register online for free

