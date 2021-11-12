This winter head to these 8 restaurants for the best ramen in Delhi

What’s better than a steaming bowl of ramen? Probably nothing. With the nip in the air, this bowl of soupy goodness will be even more scrumptious to dig into. But where do you find good ramen in Delhi?

Ramen is a Japanese noodle-based delicacy that packs in a punch of salty and subtle flavours. With its tender taste and rich flavours, it has become a favourite among many ramen enthusiasts in the country. Originating from Japan, ramen has now secured a place in the menus of most pan-Asian and oriental restaurants in Delhi. Yet, it is a task finding good ramen in Delhi that will satiate your soul.

So we have compiled a list of the best places in Delhi for your ramen cravings, so that you never complain of not having good ramen ever again.

Located in Greater Kailash 2 and in Gurgaon, YouMee has secured its place in the city’s pan-Asian dining scene. It is a go-to for people looking for good sushi in Delhi. But you will be surprised at their ramen offerings. From vegan and plant-based ramens to authentic chicken, seafood and buff ramens, you will get it all here. Try the YouMee signature ramen for all the warmth your soul needs on a cold day.

Price: Rs. 500 onwards

Situated at Ansal Plaza Mall near South Extension, this Mumbai-based restaurant is also a Delhi favourite for authentic Japanese food. It has become a hot spot in no time, courtesy its old world Japanese charm and the range of lip-smacking Japanese delicacies. While Kofuku is famous for a lot of other authentic Japanese food items, their ramen is something you cannot miss. Delve into the Ten Zaru Soba, which is a tempura prawn based ramen bowl and the Miso Ramen with chicken or pork options to choose from.

Price: Rs. 500 onwards

With outlets in Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, Khan Market, Vasant Kunj and Connaught Place, Mamagoto needs no introduction. One of the pioneers of oriental cuisine in India, Mamagoto is a crowd favourite. Needless to say, their ramen bowls are no different. The Mama’s Spicy Ramen Bowl is a general favorite and one of their most famous ones. Served with a spicy meat or vegetable broth, buttered corn and blanched spinach, this is the perfect hot delicacy for Delhi’s cold winters for the best ramen in Delhi.

Price: 600 onwards

Another ramen destination from Greater Kailash 2, this international ramen specialist opened their first outlet in India and it is just what you need this winter. They have an extensive ramen menu and trust us, it might get difficult to choose just one. Ranging from vegan options to chicken and prawns, Mensho Tokyo has something for everyone. Having cooked the ramen broth for over eight to ten hours and with homemade Soba noodles, this is as authentic as it can get. If you want the genuine feel of having ramen at a Tokyo joint, this is the place to be.

Price: Rs. 600 onwards

With outlets at Greater Kailash 1 and Safdarjung, this is a gastronomical delight for anyone who loves ramens. They serve one of the best ramens in Delhi without burning a hole in your pocket. Starting from as low as Rs. 300, theirs is a spicy broth ramen, for the ones who prefer a burst of flavours. They also serve a range of other Korean and Japanese delicacies and stand strong with plenty of 5-star reviews. This means that you will not be disappointed if you are craving a piping hot bowl of ramen to delve into.

Price: Rs. 300 onwards

With three outlets in three different parts of the city, Yum Yum Cha is yet another legendary pan-Asian restaurant chain that will satisfy your hunger pangs, especially when you are looking for the goodness called ramens. Choose from the Saket, Vasant Kunj or Khan Market outlets to enjoy a tasty bowl of soupy deliciousness. Yum Yum Cha has carved out a niche for themselves and you cannot miss this name when you are talking about the best oriental restaurants in India. The Cha Su ramen boasts braised pork belly and honestly, it’s the best thing you can do for your taste buds this winter.

Price: Rs. 685

Sitting proudly at the picturesque Lodhi Colony and Saket in South Delhi, this place brings street-style Thailand to Delhi. With funky and well-lit interiors, their food is also lip-smacking and will leave you asking for more. With vegetable, chicken and pork options to choose from, this place is a must-visit for so many reasons. Amazing interiors, decently priced menu, mouth-watering food, the list could go on and on. So, head over to this place for a bowl of ramen to give your soul the warmth it deserves.

Price: Rs. 550 onwards

This hip and happening Asian restaurant comes from the Olive group, this place in Lodhi Colony offers both authentic and experimental Japanese cuisine. They have a variety of ramens to choose from- the 5 Mushroom Suimono Ramen, the Hokkaido Miso Ramen, which is their must try and many others. A little on the pricier side, this is a foodie’s delight. Head over to Guppy if you are craving a bowl of hot, tasty and the best ramen in Delhi.

Price: Rs. 800 onwards

Which of these places are you going to visit this winter for the best ramen in Delhi?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock and Instagram