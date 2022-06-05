Try these Indian dishes from MasterChef Australia season 13 and 14 at home

If you’ve been watching the recent seasons of MasterChef Australia, you know that the contestants have showcased some stunning Indian dishes. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones, with recipes, to try at home.

MasterChef Australia enjoys a massive fan following not only in its home country but in nations worldwide. Australia is home to immigrants from nations all across the world, and over the show’s 14 seasons, the culinary advancement has gone from Australian, American, and English classics to global cuisines such as Italian, Caribbean, Portuguese, Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian.

Over the years, several Indian (and Indian-origin) contestants have made their presence felt on the show, and some others have realised their love for their home cuisine throughout their journey on the show. Many others, who were introduced to Indian cuisine later in life, have been showcasing their culinary prowess with dishes comrising Indian flavours on the show.

With winners such as Justin Narayan and Sashi Cheliah, and contestants such as Sarah Todd, Depinder Chhibber, Kishwar Chowdhury and more, Indian dishes are making their way into Mystery Boxes, Elimination Challenges and more, gaining appreciation both from audiences as well as the judges.

So, if you’re looking to recreate some popular Indian dishes from MasterChef Australia in your home kitchens, we have some recipes from Season 13 and 14 for you. Fair warning, because you’ll be salivating by the end of this story!

Top Indian dishes from MasterChef Australia you need to make at home

Goan Pork Vindaloo by Sarah Todd

Ever since she appeared in season 6 of MasterChef Australia, Sarah has spent a lot of her time travelling in India, and exploring the various cuisines the country has to offer. Back as a contestant in season 14, she has whipped up some amazing Indian dishes, including Goan Pork Vindaloo, which she made for the second round of the time-based elimination challenge. Round one had her make a 10-minute bhel puri, while the second round was an overnight cooked pork steeped in spices, and served with some rice.

Get the recipe here.

Papdi Chaat by Ali Stoner

If you’re fond of chaat, you’re sure to love this one. In an immunity challenge during season 14, Ali Stoner took the judges by surprise by using an air fryer (the equipment everyone had to cook with) to make an Indian favourite, papdi chaat. Complete with crispy papdis topped with spiced chickpeas, sweet yoghurt, chutneys and sev, the judges declared her version as one of her best dishes ever, and judge Jock Zonfrillo stated that her dish “would make entire North India very happy.”

Get the recipe here.

Butter Poached Lobster with Spiced Bouillabiasee by Sarah Todd

In one of the most interesting challenges of season 14 so far, Sarah Todd produced a stunning lobster dish fused with Indian flavours. The dish, a fusion of French culinary techniques and flavours of India, won not just the judges’ hearts, but also bagged her an immunity pin and a whopping AUD 10,000 (INR 5,57,618).

Get the recipe here.

Spiced Fish Curry by the Orange Team

If you love Indian dishes, a date night seems incomplete without a delicious blend of luxury and familiar flavours. The orange team delivered just that, when they produced a stunning portion of a Madras spiced Fish curry, served with a side of fragrant rice. The team, comprising Sarah, Julie Goodwin, Michael Weldon and Mindy Woods, produced the flavours as part of their date night delivery menu challenge, and managed to impress the judges with the delectable flavours of the meal.

Get the recipe here.