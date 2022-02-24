Treat your eyes and taste buds at these teppanyaki restaurants in Bengaluru

Marked by flashing spatulas, sizzling flames, and the waltz of ingredients across a large iron pan, the theatrics of teppanyaki make it an unforgettable dining experience. We’ve rounded up a list of restaurants in Bengaluru for a taste of this Japanese fare.

Japanese cuisine is known for taking healthy, seasonal ingredients and turning them into works of art. Teppanyaki stays true to this characteristic, affixing a certain showmanship to the mix that makes for an incredibly engaging dinner experience. In addition to meat, vegetables, rice, noodles, and a medley of sauces, integral ingredients for a delicious plate of teppanyaki include a skilled chef, a hot iron pan, and an audience.

Coined from the Japanese words “teppan,” which translates to an iron plate and “yaki,” which refers to something being cooked over direct heat, the art form began over 200 years ago when families began preparing their dinners on a small grill. Eventually, in 1945, the first teppanyaki restaurant chain, Misono, opened in Kobe and introduced locals to the idea of cooking Western-influenced food on a large grill in front of an audience. The place was an instant hit with Western soldiers in the region, who found the food more familiar than the traditional sushi and onigiri and enjoyed watching chefs go about the cooking process. As its popularity grew, food stunts and clever one-liners were added to the menu.

This unique blend of modern performance art techniques and traditional flavours has evolved over the years. Today, many chefs entertain diners by flicking bits of egg and meat towards them mid-cook, interspersing every bite with comedic quips and intricate flips of the cleaver or spatula. Unfortunately, despite the host of pan-Asian spots that dot the city, teppanyaki restaurants in Bengaluru are few and far in between.

Head to these teppanyaki restaurants in Bengaluru for an unforgettable meal