Sweet dreams are made of filter coffee desserts at these 8 spots in Bengaluru

Few things beat the satisfaction of piping hot filter coffee, brewed extra strong. The local beverage has fuelled South India for decades and is an indispensable part of menus across restaurants in Bengaluru. Some of them have experimented with the beloved beverage to introduce delicious desserts that sweet dreams are made of.

The beverage of choice for most South Indians in the morning, the frothy, intense flavour of filter coffee traces its origins back to the early 17th century if local lore is to be believed. A sufi saint named Baba Budan smuggled coffee beans in from (present-day) Yemen and planted them in the Chandragiri Hills of the Chikmagalur district. Thus began a tryst with coffee that has now embedded itself firmly in South Indian culture.

A classic combination is filter kaapi and breakfast foods like idli and dosa. And most spots in the city will offer you a cup of kaapi at the end of every meal, regardless of your meal. A few spots in Bengaluru have taken this a step further with filter coffee desserts that are the perfect way to round off a meal.

Give filter coffee desserts at these spots in Bengaluru a shot

Bob’s Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👩‍🍳Jyoti Vishnani جيوتي (@chefjyo)

A local favourite bar that serves South Indian finger food, the name Bob comes from Bengaluru slang for “bro” or “dude.” The spot pays tribute to the city and the food culture of Karnataka through its menu, which includes Mangalorean pork chilli bafat, Madikeri raw banana cutlet, and Bengaluru street food like mutton keema with egg paratha, amongst other things. Their filter coffee cheesecake, however, is what comes highly recommended. It includes a coffee toffee on a rose cookie crush, filled with Chikamagaluru coffee. Decadent and delicious!

Address: HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 78990 25176

Chai Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Point (@chai_point)

A tea chain and cafe that serves up delicious tea, coffee, and everything that goes with it, Chai Point is the go-to for quick breakfast fixes and evening snacks. Besides delicious samosas, poha, and bun maska, Chai point has guilt-free filter coffee cookies with oats, high-protein seeds, and good-quality filter coffee. This is the perfect way to end a meal, especially if you’re trying to eat healthy and makes for a fun snack in the evenings as well.

Address: Bagmane Constellation Business Park Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 88801 41000

Heaven and Hell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heaven & Hell (@heavenandhell.official)

A cloud kitchen that serves up quirky desserts like que sera sera kesari baked rasgulla and don’t crumble my dreams sundae, Koramangala residents always have something fun to choose from here. Their tiramisu is where the filter coffee magic happens. Layered with mascarpone cheese, biscuit, and cocoa is a special mix of filter coffee and dark chocolate shavings. A sweet caffeine kick, anyone?

Address: Outer Ring Road, Doddanekundi, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Baker’s Dozen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Baker’s Dozen (@freshattbd)

With a range of artisanal baked breads, cookies, cakes, and cupcakes on offer, Baker’s Dozen has everything you could dream of. Their croissants, cashew cookies, and pain-au-chocolat come highly recommended. Also popular? The moist, indulgent coffee cake with aromatic filter cake decoction. It lasts a while so you can stock up on this and have it through the day.

Address: Domlur Layout, 2nd Main Road, 7th Cross Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 97279 90313

T’Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TART- Boulangerie & Patisserie (@tartalert)

Creativity meets classic desserts at this spot which has unique options like chocolate cherry log, raspberry French vanilla tablet, cream cheese pineapple swiss roll, and orange cake with cocoa praline cream. Also on the menu is a delicious tiramisu log with fluffy mascarpone parfait that’s been infused with a home-pressed filter coffee on a spongy cocoa biscuit. Another great option is the silky smooth filter coffee creme brulee.

Address: BHBCS Layout, Stage 2, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 93803 57634

Brownie Heaven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brownie Heaven (@brownieheavenindia)

The only thing that could elevate that perfect combination of coffee and dessert is some chocolate. That’s what makes the indulgent filter coffee brownie shake at brownie heaven so addictive! Residents of Indiranagar can also try the range of brownies on offer with roasted nuts, hazelnut spread, and oreos if they fancy a bit of a sugar rush.

Address: 100 Feet Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 90030 69694

The Brownie Circles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brownie Circles (@thebrowniecircles)

Nestled in the bustling Indiranagar, this spot bakes custom cakes and puts together gift hampers for those special occasions. Their mini seasonal cakes, quirky cakesicles, and caramel cupcakes are as delicious as they’re pretty to look at. But we couldn’t take our eyes off of their stunning fusion filter coffee cake, complete with Oreos, Ferrero Rocher, and other chocolate nuggets on top.

Address: Yeshwanthpur Industrial Suburb, Estate, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 98717 91169