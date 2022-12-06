facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani
Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani
Food & Drink
06 Dec 2022 01:00 PM

Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani

Sreetama Basu
Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani
Food & Drink
Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani

Kolkata’s biryani is something that’s synonymous with the city’s history and heritage. While Kolkata loves its art and architecture, history and culture, it loves its food too! And Kolkata biryani sits on top of that gastronomical pyramid of the city! Here’s looking at where to find the best biryani in Kolkata.

Having grown up in Kolkata, the idea of the cocooned city with its heart still in the 60s and 70s, Kolkata biryani was the most supreme for all Bengali kids. Only after moving away from home or during a chance encounter on a trip, most of us discovered that there are other forms of biryani too, that didn’t taste nearly as good. The reason? The royalty of a succulent piece of potato.

The history of Kolkata biryani goes back to the time Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh came to Kolkata in 1856, with the hope that he would get back Awadh from the British. As that didn’t happen due to the political unrest in the country after the Sepoy Mutiny, he chose to stay in the Metiabruz area of Kolkata. Soon he was frequented by the musicians, chefs, hakims, and the general public of Kolkata.

This was around the time when vegetables like potatoes, chilies and tomatoes were cultivated for the first time in India. The Awadhi loved experimenting with their food, and it was during one of these experiments when potato was added to the biryani cooked in the dum-pukht style. The potato was cooked very well, merging with the taste of the meat, saffron and all the spices. When Nawab Wajid Ali Shah tasted this new variety of biryani, he liked it so much that he made adding potato in biryani the new norm and it became a part of Kolkata’s culinary culture in no time.

Today we are going to look at the places serving the best Kolkata biryani in the city, both the classics and the hidden gems that you should know.

Where to get the best Kolkata biryani

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Shiraz Golden Restaurant
Shiraz Golden Restaurant

Shiraz has been around since the 1970s and serves as one of the oldest biryani joints in the city. Their Kolkata biryani is one of the most well-loved and widely loved, best enjoyed with their Mutton Pasinda, Chicken or Mutton Chap. With multiple outlets in the city, visit any of them to dig into the sinful world of egg, meat and potato.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
135, Park St, behind Neuro Science Hospital, Park Circus, Beniapukur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700014
Phone
+91 85850 07649

2 /10

Dada Boudi Biryani
Dada Boudi Biryani

Having gained popularity over the last few years, Dada Boudi biryani has been around since the early 2000s. What started out as a hidden gem is now gaining momentum rapidly, with people from all over the city flocking over to Barrackpore to get a taste of this bestseller biryani. Their USP is their large pieces of meat that go in the biryani, each of which weighs about 200 grams.

Image: Courtesy kolkatasutrafood/Instagram

Address
1, Ghoshpara Rd, Barrackpore, West Bengal 700120
Phone
+91 98313 18010

3 /10

Royal Indian Hotel
Royal Indian Hotel

The name that exudes royalty, how can their biryani not make it to the list? While their Kolkata biryani is the all-time bestseller, people love their Awadhi biryani too, which comes without the potato. But how can a true-blue Bengali ever love their biryani without that game-changing piece of aloo? This restaurant has been around for more than 100 years now, with over four generations having run this place. Also try their Mutton Chaap, Chicken Reshmi Kebab, and Murgh Musallam.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
147, Rabindra Sarani, Bortola, Barabazar Market, Kolkata, West Bengal 700073
Phone
+91 99033 69147

4 /10

Aminia
Aminia

Ask any local what are their top three biryani joints in Kolkata, and Aminia will come up in every list from every one of them. Such is the aura of their biryani. Established in 1929, their meat, rice, egg and potato are always well-cooked and have the perfect balance of flavours and spices. Pair it with their Mutton Pasinda Kebab or the Rezala, which is top class.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
6A, SN Banerjee Road, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700087
Phone
+91 33 2265 1318

5 /10

Arsalan
Arsalan

Another classic that’s a part of Kolkata’s biryani heritage, Arsalan is one of the best places to have Kolkata biryani. With thousands and thousands of reviews, their Chicken and Mutton biryanis are top-rated in the city. Some of their other legendary dishes are Mutton Chaap, Egg Roll, Paneer Butter Masala, Murgh Makhani, Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Chicken Chaap, and Firni.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
1693/A, Naskarhat Rd, Sector C, Naskarhat, Kasba, Kolkata, West Bengal 700039
Phone
+91 91633 63647

6 /10

Zam Zam
Zam Zam

The best part about their biryani is that even though it is loaded with flavours, you will never find it to be overpowering. But did you know they are also one of the very few places in Kolkata that serve Beef Biryani and Beef Bhuna? You can also try Mutton Rezala and Chicken Malai Kebab at this Mughlai restaurant that’s gaining popularity.

Image: Courtesy baggygreensupriyo/Instagram

Address
18, Dent Mission Rd, Ekbalpur, Khidirpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700023
Phone
+91 97488 88834

7 /10

India Restaurant
India Restaurant

This restaurant in Khidirpur has one of the best versions of Kolkata biryani, with their signature flavours and spices. They also have unique varieties of biryani, like the Daryabadi biryani, which is a little sweet and has aloo bukhara, and a Kacchi Biryani in Kolkata served with dry fruits, eggs, and a smoky flavour. Do not forget to try their Chicken Tandoori Butter Masala, Mutton Boti Kebab along with the lip-smacking biryanis.

Image: Courtesy

Address
34, Karl Marx Sarani Rd, Khidirpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700023
Phone
+91 84205 33005

8 /10

Oudh 1590
Oudh 1590

For the most authentic Awadhi dining experience, head to this place that has multiple outlets in the city. Immerse in the period vibe of Nawabs, Bawarchis, and Khansamas at Oudh 1590, as you dig into their iconic Raan Biryani and delicious kebabs. Their biryani also happens to be one of the best in Kolkata.

Image: Courtesy the_petuk_bangali/Instagram

Address
Singhs, Deshapriya Park W, near carmel primary school, Manoharpukur, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026
Phone
+91 76040 35765

9 /10

Hanglaatherium
Hanglaatherium

This is probably one of those joints that you have never heard of. But it’s about time you do. A premium restaurant, they serve one of the best Kolkata biryanis in town, with provision for an extra piece of potato. Their Chicken Chaap, Mutton Hanglaabari, Paneer Chaap, and Mishti Pulao are equally amazing and must-haves if you want a break from biryani.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
188, 3/1 A, Prince Anwar Shah Rd, Opposite – Venus Gym, Lake Gardens, Jodhpur Colony, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, West Bengal 700045
Phone
+91 98305 81024

10 /10

Haji Saheb
Haji Saheb

Another popular biryani joint that you probably haven’t heard of if you live outside the Behala area, but one that would make your trip to this part of the city definitely worth it. This place has loyalists and patrons who have been visiting the place for years, for their Mutton Special Biryani, Chicken Tandoori, Egg Rolls, and Mutton Rezala.

Image: Courtesy kolkatasutrafood/Instagram

Address
476, Diamond Harbour Rd, Vidyasagar Park, Behala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700034
Phone
+91 98310 63809

Hero Image: Courtesy Arindam Saha/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy av.jit.bis_kolkata/Instagram

Best Kolkata eateries Best places to eat at Kolkata Mutton biryani Kolkata biryani
Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.