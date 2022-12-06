Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani

Kolkata’s biryani is something that’s synonymous with the city’s history and heritage. While Kolkata loves its art and architecture, history and culture, it loves its food too! And Kolkata biryani sits on top of that gastronomical pyramid of the city! Here’s looking at where to find the best biryani in Kolkata.
Having grown up in Kolkata, the idea of the cocooned city with its heart still in the 60s and 70s, Kolkata biryani was the most supreme for all Bengali kids. Only after moving away from home or during a chance encounter on a trip, most of us discovered that there are other forms of biryani too, that didn’t taste nearly as good. The reason? The royalty of a succulent piece of potato.
The history of Kolkata biryani goes back to the time Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh came to Kolkata in 1856, with the hope that he would get back Awadh from the British. As that didn’t happen due to the political unrest in the country after the Sepoy Mutiny, he chose to stay in the Metiabruz area of Kolkata. Soon he was frequented by the musicians, chefs, hakims, and the general public of Kolkata.
This was around the time when vegetables like potatoes, chilies and tomatoes were cultivated for the first time in India. The Awadhi loved experimenting with their food, and it was during one of these experiments when potato was added to the biryani cooked in the dum-pukht style. The potato was cooked very well, merging with the taste of the meat, saffron and all the spices. When Nawab Wajid Ali Shah tasted this new variety of biryani, he liked it so much that he made adding potato in biryani the new norm and it became a part of Kolkata’s culinary culture in no time.
Today we are going to look at the places serving the best Kolkata biryani in the city, both the classics and the hidden gems that you should know.
Where to get the best Kolkata biryani
Shiraz has been around since the 1970s and serves as one of the oldest biryani joints in the city. Their Kolkata biryani is one of the most well-loved and widely loved, best enjoyed with their Mutton Pasinda, Chicken or Mutton Chap. With multiple outlets in the city, visit any of them to dig into the sinful world of egg, meat and potato.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Having gained popularity over the last few years, Dada Boudi biryani has been around since the early 2000s. What started out as a hidden gem is now gaining momentum rapidly, with people from all over the city flocking over to Barrackpore to get a taste of this bestseller biryani. Their USP is their large pieces of meat that go in the biryani, each of which weighs about 200 grams.
Image: Courtesy kolkatasutrafood/Instagram
The name that exudes royalty, how can their biryani not make it to the list? While their Kolkata biryani is the all-time bestseller, people love their Awadhi biryani too, which comes without the potato. But how can a true-blue Bengali ever love their biryani without that game-changing piece of aloo? This restaurant has been around for more than 100 years now, with over four generations having run this place. Also try their Mutton Chaap, Chicken Reshmi Kebab, and Murgh Musallam.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Ask any local what are their top three biryani joints in Kolkata, and Aminia will come up in every list from every one of them. Such is the aura of their biryani. Established in 1929, their meat, rice, egg and potato are always well-cooked and have the perfect balance of flavours and spices. Pair it with their Mutton Pasinda Kebab or the Rezala, which is top class.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Another classic that’s a part of Kolkata’s biryani heritage, Arsalan is one of the best places to have Kolkata biryani. With thousands and thousands of reviews, their Chicken and Mutton biryanis are top-rated in the city. Some of their other legendary dishes are Mutton Chaap, Egg Roll, Paneer Butter Masala, Murgh Makhani, Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Chicken Chaap, and Firni.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
The best part about their biryani is that even though it is loaded with flavours, you will never find it to be overpowering. But did you know they are also one of the very few places in Kolkata that serve Beef Biryani and Beef Bhuna? You can also try Mutton Rezala and Chicken Malai Kebab at this Mughlai restaurant that’s gaining popularity.
Image: Courtesy baggygreensupriyo/Instagram
This restaurant in Khidirpur has one of the best versions of Kolkata biryani, with their signature flavours and spices. They also have unique varieties of biryani, like the Daryabadi biryani, which is a little sweet and has aloo bukhara, and a Kacchi Biryani in Kolkata served with dry fruits, eggs, and a smoky flavour. Do not forget to try their Chicken Tandoori Butter Masala, Mutton Boti Kebab along with the lip-smacking biryanis.
Image: Courtesy
For the most authentic Awadhi dining experience, head to this place that has multiple outlets in the city. Immerse in the period vibe of Nawabs, Bawarchis, and Khansamas at Oudh 1590, as you dig into their iconic Raan Biryani and delicious kebabs. Their biryani also happens to be one of the best in Kolkata.
Image: Courtesy the_petuk_bangali/Instagram
This is probably one of those joints that you have never heard of. But it’s about time you do. A premium restaurant, they serve one of the best Kolkata biryanis in town, with provision for an extra piece of potato. Their Chicken Chaap, Mutton Hanglaabari, Paneer Chaap, and Mishti Pulao are equally amazing and must-haves if you want a break from biryani.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Another popular biryani joint that you probably haven’t heard of if you live outside the Behala area, but one that would make your trip to this part of the city definitely worth it. This place has loyalists and patrons who have been visiting the place for years, for their Mutton Special Biryani, Chicken Tandoori, Egg Rolls, and Mutton Rezala.
Image: Courtesy kolkatasutrafood/Instagram
Hero Image: Courtesy Arindam Saha/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy av.jit.bis_kolkata/Instagram