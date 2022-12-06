Keeping the potato supremacy alive with 10 places serving the best Kolkata biryani

Kolkata’s biryani is something that’s synonymous with the city’s history and heritage. While Kolkata loves its art and architecture, history and culture, it loves its food too! And Kolkata biryani sits on top of that gastronomical pyramid of the city! Here’s looking at where to find the best biryani in Kolkata.

Having grown up in Kolkata, the idea of the cocooned city with its heart still in the 60s and 70s, Kolkata biryani was the most supreme for all Bengali kids. Only after moving away from home or during a chance encounter on a trip, most of us discovered that there are other forms of biryani too, that didn’t taste nearly as good. The reason? The royalty of a succulent piece of potato.

The history of Kolkata biryani goes back to the time Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh came to Kolkata in 1856, with the hope that he would get back Awadh from the British. As that didn’t happen due to the political unrest in the country after the Sepoy Mutiny, he chose to stay in the Metiabruz area of Kolkata. Soon he was frequented by the musicians, chefs, hakims, and the general public of Kolkata.

This was around the time when vegetables like potatoes, chilies and tomatoes were cultivated for the first time in India. The Awadhi loved experimenting with their food, and it was during one of these experiments when potato was added to the biryani cooked in the dum-pukht style. The potato was cooked very well, merging with the taste of the meat, saffron and all the spices. When Nawab Wajid Ali Shah tasted this new variety of biryani, he liked it so much that he made adding potato in biryani the new norm and it became a part of Kolkata’s culinary culture in no time.

Today we are going to look at the places serving the best Kolkata biryani in the city, both the classics and the hidden gems that you should know.

Where to get the best Kolkata biryani