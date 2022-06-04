Craving delicious food? Head to these new restaurants in Mumbai this June

Dining out is always an exciting experience, which is elevated further whenever there is a new restaurant in town. So, if you’re on the lookout for new restaurants in Mumbai, we have just the recommendations for you!
If you love exploring new eating joints and cuisines, this one is for you. Mumbai is home to several plush restaurants and eateries, and newer ones keep launching every month— some are franchises opening up in new places, while others are new launches by restaurateurs, celebrities, and more.
The city, with its amalgamation of cultures, ensures there’s something for everyone, no matter who they are and where they are from. This is why you’ll find everything from the fanciest sushi restaurants to the most basic street stalls selling scrumptious pav bhaji and chaat in every area of the city. And if this doesn’t have you satiated, new restaurants in the city will serve up all sorts of delicious treats, from scrumptious desserts to the most amazing fusion cuisine, pizzas, luxe bites and more.
So, if you’re a foodie who has been looking for new places to eat out at this June, look no further, because we’ve curated the only guide you’ll ever need to hit up restaurants and pay them a visit with your dinner buddies, for a night (or day) of indulgent meals, refreshing drinks and loads of laughter.
New restaurants in Mumbai to hit up this June
Karan Johar recently launched his first hospitality venture, called Neuma. Located in the plush South Mumbai location, Colaba, the eatery is a visual treat as much as it offers a gastronomical fare. Indulge in delectable cocktails and some yummy European and multi-cuisine treats as you soak in the architectural delights, complete with the theme of a travel collector’s home, and we’re sure you’ll be drawn time and again to this South Mumbai address.
Time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 am, Tuesday – Sunday (Dinner Seatings: 7:00 pm and 10:30 pm)
Mondays Closed
Image: Courtesy of Neuma
Chufang, An Asian Kitchen and Bar, located in Mumbai’s BKC, is a one-of-a-kind restaurant inspired by the proprietor, Arvin Tucker’s travel experiences. The restaurant offers a unique Asian cultural experience complete with some delectable bites, and makes for a great place to dine out at.
The place serves up cuisine from different countries in Asia, with dishes such as ramen, dumplings, sushi and more. The high-quality ingredients and skillful cooking makes the restaurant a must-visit for lovers of umami flavours.
Image: Courtesy of Chufang Asian Kitchen & Bar
If you love sushi, there’s a new address in town. The recently-opened restaurant, Tsubaki, is a three-storey fine dining restaurant that serves Japanese cuisine. Pair their delectable offerings with crafted cocktails, wines, beers, small plates and more.
Image: Courtesy of @tsubakoworli/Instagram
This millennial cafe has a quirky name, and a super quirky feel. With Instagrammable corners everywhere and a variety of dishes to take you from Europe to Mexico and beyond, indulge yourself in the feel, and enjoy dishes such as zucchini fries, grilled chicken with mushroom ragout, and more.
Image: Courtesy of @sugardaddybistry/Instagram
BrewDog, a much-loved place for beer enthusiasts, opened a new outlet a couple of months back in bandra. The place, with over 20 beers on tap, has something for everyone. The 7,000 sq ft space features al fresco dining and some delectable treats to pair with your beverages. What’s more, the pet-friendly place will ensure your pooches have a good time, too!
Image: Courtesy of BrewDog
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Chufang, Mumbai