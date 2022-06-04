Craving delicious food? Head to these new restaurants in Mumbai this June

Dining out is always an exciting experience, which is elevated further whenever there is a new restaurant in town. So, if you’re on the lookout for new restaurants in Mumbai, we have just the recommendations for you!

If you love exploring new eating joints and cuisines, this one is for you. Mumbai is home to several plush restaurants and eateries, and newer ones keep launching every month— some are franchises opening up in new places, while others are new launches by restaurateurs, celebrities, and more.

The city, with its amalgamation of cultures, ensures there’s something for everyone, no matter who they are and where they are from. This is why you’ll find everything from the fanciest sushi restaurants to the most basic street stalls selling scrumptious pav bhaji and chaat in every area of the city. And if this doesn’t have you satiated, new restaurants in the city will serve up all sorts of delicious treats, from scrumptious desserts to the most amazing fusion cuisine, pizzas, luxe bites and more.

So, if you’re a foodie who has been looking for new places to eat out at this June, look no further, because we’ve curated the only guide you’ll ever need to hit up restaurants and pay them a visit with your dinner buddies, for a night (or day) of indulgent meals, refreshing drinks and loads of laughter.

New restaurants in Mumbai to hit up this June