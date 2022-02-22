Unique cotton candy desserts you must try from these 8 outlets in India

Melt-in-the mouth, colourful cotton candy makes for a fun fare. f you’re down for the sugar rush, grab one of these unique cotton candy desserts that brighten the displays of several outlets across the country.

In the hierarchy of shared childhood experiences, the one of chowing down on little clouds of cotton candy while marching over to the carousel or Ferris Wheel features somewhere at the top. The spun sugar treat, despite being airy, is as central to the carnival experience as fried food, and a 28-gram serving only sets you back by 105 calories per serving (28 grams).

Despite the general medical advice to steer away from most anything candy-like, the creation of this treat is credited to two dentists. The first story attributes it to a dentist named William Morrison, who in 1897 was believed to have invented the machine that spun heated sugar into a floss-like texture alongside confectioner John C Wharton. Later, in 1921, the unique edible creation was named “cotton candy” by a dentist named Josef Lascaux, who believed it looked like the cotton balls that grew in Louisiana. Eventually, the sweet, unique treat established itself in the collective consciousness of carnival visitors, children and adults alike.

Although enjoyed as a standalone snack for years, culinary experts have begun experimenting with the texture and flavour of cotton candy, adding it to cakes, ice creams, waffles, and even coffee. And the results are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. We’ve rounded up a list of fun cotton candy desserts you must try to indulge your inner child.

These outlets serve up the most unique cotton candy desserts in India