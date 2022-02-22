Unique cotton candy desserts you must try from these 8 outlets in India

Melt-in-the mouth, colourful cotton candy makes for a fun fare. f you’re down for the sugar rush, grab one of these unique cotton candy desserts that brighten the displays of several outlets across the country.
In the hierarchy of shared childhood experiences, the one of chowing down on little clouds of cotton candy while marching over to the carousel or Ferris Wheel features somewhere at the top. The spun sugar treat, despite being airy, is as central to the carnival experience as fried food, and a 28-gram serving only sets you back by 105 calories per serving (28 grams).
Despite the general medical advice to steer away from most anything candy-like, the creation of this treat is credited to two dentists. The first story attributes it to a dentist named William Morrison, who in 1897 was believed to have invented the machine that spun heated sugar into a floss-like texture alongside confectioner John C Wharton. Later, in 1921, the unique edible creation was named “cotton candy” by a dentist named Josef Lascaux, who believed it looked like the cotton balls that grew in Louisiana. Eventually, the sweet, unique treat established itself in the collective consciousness of carnival visitors, children and adults alike.
Although enjoyed as a standalone snack for years, culinary experts have begun experimenting with the texture and flavour of cotton candy, adding it to cakes, ice creams, waffles, and even coffee. And the results are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. We’ve rounded up a list of fun cotton candy desserts you must try to indulge your inner child.
These outlets serve up the most unique cotton candy desserts in India
Candy Cloud Factory is the brainchild of four 19-year-old students from Bengaluru’s CMS University. On the menu are desserts galore, with a dedicated cotton candy section that features options like ice cream, burritos, waffles, and more! If you’d like to stick to the classics, they’ve got flavours of the fluffy treat to choose from. The unicorn burrito and milkshake come highly recommended as well. The place is usually bustling and offers discounts to students.
If a weekend spent snapping Insta-worthy pictures and sampling delicious food at cafes appeals to you, Eat Confetti has got you covered. With a range of delicious ice creams and cotton candy creations, there’s no dearth of choices for diners here. On the menu are eclectic options like cotton candy burritos filled with creamy ice cream, cotton candy-covered ice cream cones, wafer tacos with cotton candy ice cream inside, candy floss crepes, and a lot more. What’s better is that all ingredients are free from adulteration and made in-house. You’ll be reliving your childhood years with this one.
Unique, delicious desserts come with the promise of being free from all forms of adulteration at this spot in Mumbai. The menu over at Oasiss Desserts features a wild array of flavours, including ice creams with rose petals and immunity-boosting turmeric and paan-masala flavoured chocolate beans. Their creations come with the promise of satisfying all sweet cravings. And if that’s cotton candy for you, we recommend digging into their soft, fluffy, and deliciously sweet cotton candy ice cream.
Although not strictly considered a dessert, we’d be remiss not to mention this quaint outlet that’s serving up quirky versions of the classic paan, which are a scrumptiously sweet way to end a meal. The menu has flavours like Madagascar vanilla fudge with Oreo cookies, activated charcoal, and espresso fudge. The cotton candy paan merges the nostalgia of fluffy spun sugar with paan and comes with candy confetti and delicate cotton candy clouds.
What began as a venture to bring authentic waffles to India has turned into a large franchise, with over 300 stores in 75 cities. Belgian Waffle is many people’s go-to for something sweet and has won numerous awards in the culinary scene over the past few years. In addition to the menu featuring pancakes, waffles, and waffle crisps, their crispy chocolate waffle with cotton candy cream and melted gems comes highly recommended. Bite into one on your next cheat meal at the outlet.
Known for unique dessert creations, this cosy space in Pune has a colourful, vibrant vibe that’s unmatched by others in the city. And if you’re someone who enjoys a cup of coffee at the end of a meal, Le’Shaay has merged it with cotton candy in a one-of-a-kind creation that’s indulgent and flavourful enough to round out a meal on a sweet note. The coffee is served as an espresso shot alongside vanilla ice cream. Cotton candy is placed right at the top and melts into the drink to add flavour and texture.
A swanky space with an inventive and fun menu, the okra salad, chicken tikka tart, and butter chicken bao come highly recommended here. As do the medley of flavourful and adventurous cocktails. However, a common experience that most diners write home about is the cotton candy paan that’s served at the end of the meal. The treat is undeniably sweet and is characterised by empanada-shaped cotton candy filled with paan-like mouth freshener candy. The melt-in-your-mouth goodness is a fun way to cleanse your palate after a meal. Don’t forget to ask the staff for one when you head here.
One of the most popular spots to grab an ice cream in India, Baskin Robbins’ cotton candy ice cream is a hit amongst children and adults alike. Swirled in pink and purple, the indulgent treat is the perfect ode to this evergreen fluffy treat. But they didn’t stop there. Their extravagant four decker cotton candy ice-cream cake comes with two layers of rich vanilla sponge cake and a crunchy biscuit base, layered with the popular cotton candy ice cream and garnished with dark chocolate cigars and crispies. The sugar rush is strong with this one!
