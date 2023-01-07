10 unique leftover rice recipes for when you’d like to empty out the fridge

Pillowy and versatile – rice has a firm hold on the dietary habits of several cultures across the globe. However, the sheer volume of its consumption results in considerable containers of the starchy grain being tossed out come trash day. However, there’s several delicious recipes that promise to give a bowl of leftover rice a delicious makeover. Here’s looking at a few worth whipping up.

Few staples spell comfort like a steaming portion of rice – whether paired with a fish curry or rolled into sushi. Most restaurants have a spot for it on their menus and takeout options often come with little boxes of the grain. That aside, you’d be hard pressed to find a home that doesn’t feature a jar or two of it in their pantry rotation. Naturally, it’s no surprise that every now and then – you’d discover a congealed bit of starch in a box at the far end of the refrigerator. And while that’s often seen as a cue to send it straight to trash, chefs and home cooks say otherwise.

In fact, many have spotlighted recipes underlined by leftover rice – each with its own unique flavour profile, sweet to savoury. Not only are they delicious, but they also truly bypass the reheat-eat culture and champion creativity. Going in for a second serving has never been more exciting.

Recipes that give leftover rice a new lease on life

Arancini

Yesterday’s gourmet Italian dinner, today’s indulgent street snack – courtesy of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Arancini – a beloved comfort food in Sicily – is cheesy and crunchy. And if you’ve got leftover risotto at home (mushroom works best) it only takes a few minutes (tops) to whip up. All you need are eggs, breadcrumbs, mozzarella, and flour. Roll the rice with cheese, dip in the other ingredients and fry in a pan until golden brown. Serve with lemon wedges and you’ve got yourself a culinary creation that’s near addictive.

Patty

While we’re on the subject of fried delights, we’d be remiss not to spotlight this delectable creation by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. All you need – apart from leftover rice – are other pantry staples like green chillies, onion, carrot, French beans, green peas, salt, semolina, and spices. Saute the vegetables with the spices and combine this with the semolina and rice to make patties. Shallow fry on medium heat until golden brown. Serve with your favourite chutney or ketchup. You could also whip up sandwiches with these.

Congee

A comfort staple that warms the soul in winters and soothes most sickness – few things beat a bowl of Chinese congee. Best part? It’s a breeze to whip up, especially if you’ve got leftover rice in the fridge. All you need are sesame oil, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, pork, chicken stock, carrot, onion, and garlic cloves. Saute the vegetables and add the rice and stock – simmering until thickened. You could add more stock to thin it out, cook further to make it creamier. Garnish with pork, chilli, fresh ginger, and scallions and serve hot. Delicious!

Bread

Bread might not be the first thing to spring (pun intended) to mind when it comes to leftover rice, but this must-try recipe will leave you pleasantly surprised and sated. All you need are flour, instant yeast, white sugar, salt, milk, and unsalted butter. Knead the dough gently before covering and allowing it to rise to double its size. Be sure to deflate any air bubbles before flattening, folding, and shaping the dough. Brush with milk and bake to have the most fluffy snack on hand come tea time.

Biryani

The comfort staple of an entire nation and the stuff of all midnight cravings – biryani has a special place in many a foodie’s hearts. And while the classic recipe might be sacrosanct for many – this quick hack by popular chef Sanjay Thumma is a delightful go-to on the days you’re caught up in life’s hustle. All you need are brined chicken breast – marinated in chilli, salt, ginger garlic, fried onions, yoghurt, and garam masala. Fry this with mint leaves, spices, and biryani masala. Toss in the rice, a squeeze of lemon juice, coriander and saffron water – allowing it to cook before mixing. You’ll never order takeout again.

Pudding

Adding a touch of sweetness to this otherwise savoury roundup is this delicious and simple phirni recipe by acclaimed chef Kunal Kapur. All you need to do is blend the leftover rice with milk – boiling this mixture with saffron, sugar, and cardamom until thickened. Top with chopped pistachios and almonds. Serve hot or cold in shot glasses. If you’ve got guests coming in and nothing more than just a few ingredients in the kitchen to work with – this is the recipe to go with.

Fritters

Perfect for cold winters and breezy monsoons – fritters bring on the crunch and flavour. All you need are staples like gram flour, sambar masala powder, processed cheese cubes, onions and spice box regulars like carom seeds, sesame seeds, coriander powder, red chilli powder. Combine all the ingredients, drop a few bits into a pan with hot oil and allow them to crisp up before serving. Be sure to keep the portions small so they cook through. Serve with chutney and ketchup. If you’re prone to midnight snacking, this is a good option.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Bell pepper aficionados, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as digging into a stuffed, cheesy creation. Particularly if it also helps you use up all of your leftover rice. You’d need to grab large peppers that can stand up on their own as well as ground lean meat, onion, diced tomatoes, frozen corn, pepper jack cheese, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper. Make the stuffing, hollow out the pepper, and stuff to the brim – topping with the cheese. Bake for 30 minutes and voila! A lunch worth remembering. If you’ve got a late-minute date at home, this recipe won’t disappoint.

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

Quick and delicious – you can’t go wrong with a bowl of fried rice. Most traditional recipes call for leftover rice – since the firm grains withstand cooking better than fresh rice (which would clump). We’re experimenting with this burnt garlic fried rice – flavourful and simple to whip up. All you need to do is heat up a wok and cook oil, garlic, onions, French beans, carrot, black pepper, soy sauce, vinegar, and spring onions on it. Toss in the rice, mix well, and serve with schezwan sauce. If you enjoy digging into Indo-Chinese flavours, this healthy cousin will leave you delighted.

Pancakes

Rounding out this list are savoury pancakes – a far departure from the usual eggs-toast-cereal routine many continue to be guilty of. The recipe for Bhaat Na Shekla – popular in Gujarat – by chef Sanjeev Kapoor calls for carrot, onion, coriander leaves, chillies, carom seeds, turmeric, gram flour, salt, and yoghurt. Mash these with rice and water until well combined. Add a dollop on a hot pan and let it cook on one side before flipping it over. Serve with chutney or ketchup.

Which of these recipes are you experimenting with this week?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock