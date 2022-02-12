Restaurants in India that call refurbished trains, planes and buses their home

From refurbished train coaches to restored scrap aircrafts, the aroma of delicious meals and the chatter of regular customers have breathed life into these otherwise old and stationary modes of transportation. We’ve rounded up a list of restaurants that you’ll find nestled within aircrafts, rail coaches, tram cars, buses, and houseboats.

In-flight meals and food served on trains have few takers in India. However, spruce up the space, switch out the travel element for a permanent picturesque destination and throw in an elaborate menu, and you’ve got yourself a crowd-pleaser.

Indian restaurants that have been built within refurbished modes of transportation offer a unique and quirky dining experience, and naturally, are a hit with customers. From sipping fragrant tea in a coach restaurant to savouring a slice of pizza on the wings of an Airbus 320, here are a few restaurants in India that you should visit at least once.

Transportation-themed restaurants in India

Haldiram’s: Nagpur

The new kid on the block, this bright and postcard-pretty Haldiram’s outlet is located within a restored old train coach in Nagpur. Set up the Nagpur division of the Central Railways, this concept space is open 24/7 and has fun features like a selfie zone and ice cream corner. A separate takeaway counter, also open throughout the day, offers delicious grub for those who need something for their train journey.

Called the “Haldiram’s Express,” the coach is located outside the Nagpur railway station and can accommodate up to 40 people. On the menu are classics from North and South India, as well as continental fare. The original colour and design of the coach have been maintained to add a certain tone of authenticity to the space and floral motifs, bright lamps, and other decor have been added to elevate the space. The restaurant has been dedicated to the city of Nagpur and visitors can spot elements of the city here when they visit.

Bogie Wogie: Mumbai

An extensive menu featuring cuisines across India, a mini cafe, and a takeaway kiosk for juices are on offer at this railway coach-turned-restaurant in Mumbai. Aptly named Bogie Wogie, the refurbishing of this space reportedly cost about INR 28 lakhs. And the results are evident in the space’s sunshine-yellow exteriors and cosy dining set-up. Operating 24/7, this one-of-a-kind experience has been drawing curious customers since October 2021.

It’s located in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), facing Heritage Gully on one end and platform 18 on the other. Like Haldiram’s Express in Nagpur, this space can seat up to 40 people. In addition to Indian delicacies, their pan-Asian, continental fare as well as desserts come highly recommended.

Coach Restaurant: Jabalpur

Another new addition to the Central Railways’ repertoire of concept restaurants, this one can be found within the Jabalpur railway station and is slated to open for service soon. The menu is said to have, like other coach restaurants, Indian classics with an array of more regional delicacies as well.

The exteriors are a peppy purple-blue with artistic yellow bands running across to create patterns. Conceptually, the restaurant taps into the nostalgia of sharing a meal on a train but switches out the cold, stale breads and packaged snacks for fresh, piping hot food. Located near platform six of the city’s railway station. The space is expected to generate a revenue of about INR 13 lakh once it opens and is only the first of many to come up in the country.

Wow Bhojan and Chai Chun: Asansol

The first of its kind in the country, this restaurant and tea cafe is located outside the Asansol junction railway station in West Bengal. The tea boutique is named Chai Chun and offers a host of vegetarian snacks like noodles, momos, chole bhature, pav bhaji, sandwiches and more along with a wide selection of teas.

The restaurant is called Wow Bhojan and can seat up to 40 people. On the menu here are continental and Indian classics and, like other coach restaurants, this spot has takeaway facilities for those headed somewhere on a train themselves. Both spaces are expected to generate a revenue of about INR 50 lakh over the next 5 years and have been in operation since 2020. Regulars here rave about the authentic, almost magical experience of dining in a rail coach and visitors can find a place to sit on the platform as well.

Kolkata Street Food Tram Cafe: Kolkata

Set up just this month, this cafe pays homage to the history of tram cars in the culturally-inclined city of Kolkata. A major mode of transportation since the 19th century, trams hold a special place in the hearts of locals. That said, fewer passengers have been boarding them these past few years. With this new initiative, the West Bengal government hopes to reinvent the tram for locals and visitors alike.

A 20-seater restaurant will reportedly serve street food from Kolkata and other parts of India as well as Chinese fare. Developed by the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), you’ll find this spot near the Mother Wax museum in Newtown’s Eco Park. The entire tram, buggy number 261, has been converted to a restaurant and several historical motifs like paintings, cartoons, posters of old Bengali movies adorn the walls and lamp posts here to give the space that old-Kolkata vibe. The cafe will remain open from noon until 9 pm.

Food Bus Of India: Delhi

Popular amongst the locals, this restaurant calls a siren-red double-decker bus, much like the ones you’d see on the stress of London, its home. Serving up delicious grub from Europe and Asia, the vada pav, barbeque chicken pizza, spring rolls, and mocktails come highly recommended.

About 12 months of planning went into establishing this space and regulars rave about the marriage of delicious food and unique ambience at this spot. The bus is spacious and airy, and the interiors are reminiscent of American diners. The prices of food at this quirky space are affordable and if you’d like to spruce up your Instagram feed, the photo opportunities are endless. You can spot this one from a mile away while in Delhi’s Rajender Nagar and the bus is parked at gate two of the metro station.

Highfly: Vadodara

A grounded aircraft serving up Italian, Punjabi, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, and Thai fare, Highfly in Vadodara is a must-visit. Offering the complete airline experience, the staff here dress as cabin crew, in-flight announcements are made, and sensors have been installed to beckon the crew. Even better, you’ll be handed a boarding pass when you pop by to dine here. This makes it one of the most unique restaurants in India.

Couched in a refurbished Airbus 320, this was bought at a cost of a little over one crore from a company in Bengaluru and has a capacity of 102 people. It opened its doors to the public in October 2021 and has earned rave feedback ever since. This is a perfect spot to head to if you’re in the area or wish to experience air travel without having to go somewhere to do it.

Runway 1: Delhi

A 15-year-old converted aircraft that dishes out Italian, Chinese, and North Indian classics, Runway 1 is located inside Delhi’s Adventure Island in Metro Walk, Rohini. Their oreo shake, capsicum pizza, pudina paratha, malai kofta, and walnut brownie with ice cream come highly recommended. With this, the restaurant is reinventing the perception of aeroplane food, while keeping the feel of travelling in one intact.

An entry pass of INR 500 is adjusted against the bill and the popular space can get quite crowded during the weekends. This is perhaps one of the only spots in the world that will give you the experience of dining on an aircraft’s wings. The restaurant is housed in a verdant green lawn with water on all sides and lights up at night. About 100 people can dine here at a time.

Cafe Ekante: Kolkata

Popular with locals as one of the most beautiful locations in Kolkata, this houseboat floats on a 100-acre vast lake. As you gaze into the tranquil waters, you’ll be served delicious Bengali fare. The fish fry, Basanti pulao rice, bhetki fish fry, rasgulla, and caramel custard are quite popular here.

Locals swear by the reasonable prices and good service of the cafe. The space has been around since 2015 and although it does offer delivery services, we recommend heading here to get the full experience.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Ministry of Railways, India/Instagram

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India.