Express your love through these exquisite food hampers this Valentine’s Day

Nothing spells love like a bunch of indulgent goodies, especially on Valentine’s day. From artisanal chocolates to bubbly champagne, these food hampers feature edible expressions of love that will woo your partner.
Food is intricately tied to the fabric of Valentine’s Day celebrations around the world. Bulgarians toast to love with a glass of local wine while Swedes exchange jelly hearts. Naturally, food and alcohol come out on top, alongside jewellery, as one of the best gifts to get for your main squeeze, or that long-term crush, on this day. And to save you time and effort, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best you can find this season.
Gift your partner these delicious Valentine’s Day food hampers
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
The only thing more romantic than a box of sweet treats is one that’s inspired by art. Ether Chocolates takes notes from Claude Monet’s impressionist painting Water Lilies. Their limited-edition collection, called Water Lillies for my Valentine, features three chocolate tablets. The first, named 001 Amour, is a 70 percent Peruvian dark chocolate with black tea and rose lokum. Another, called 002 Amour, explores the intense flavours of berry, damascus rose, and salted pistachio. The third contains caramel cocoa nibs and lavender. The brand also has two cakes, rose Dominicana and Ghanian chocolate that they’ve got on offer for Mumbai residents.
Image: Courtesy Ether Chocolates
2 /9
A delicious glass of wine that pairs well with most meals is the perfect Valentine’s present. And this rose, dressed in shades of salmon and pink even looks the part. Each sip comes with notes of strawberry, fresh watermelons, and rose petals. You’ll also pick up fragrances of mulberries, blueberries, blackberries, pink grapefruit, and blackcurrants. Made from grapes hand-picked at night, this is the stuff of romance.
Image: Courtesy Calalenta Fantini
3 /9
Truffle and Co took the expression, “labour of love,” and turned it into a gift box of artisanal truffles. Decadent, indulgent, and handcrafted, these come in limited-edition flavours like dark decadent, bumble bee, dark chocolate, mulled wine, peanut sesame, baklava, and a host of other flavours. For that quintessential Valentine’s present, we recommend the champagne rose and Bailey’s flavours.
Image: Courtesy Truffle and Co
4 /9
If your partner enjoys the finer things in life, this one’s for them. A French rose champagne with complex notes of red fruit and fragrant floral aromas, this pairs well with a charcuterie plate or an indulgent seafood meal. Beginning a meal with sips of this to open up the palate comes highly recommended. With romantic flavours and the perfect pink appearance for the day of love, this bubbly beverage will add an elegant twist to any Valentine’s Day evening.
Image: Courtesy Laurent Perrier
5 /9
If your partner likes working out, nothing would be more thoughtful than gifting them something that would help them get closer to their fitness goals. This is where MyProtein comes in. Known for their high-quality protein supplements, the brand’s chocolate and brownie medley is the perfect indulgent treat for Valentine’s day. Brownie-style protein dough meets layers of chocolate and a chocolate chip cookie dough base in the double dough brownie bar and each is topped with low sugar caramel and coated in chocolate. A box of these serve as a great no guilt cheat snack.
Image: Courtesy MyProtein
6 /9
While we’re on the subject of giving your loved one the gift of good health, we’d be remiss not to include a clean-eating option. Green Protein offers plant-based protein powders in fun flavours like pineapple, watermelon, raw mango, black currant, tangy orange, and berry blast. All of them taste great when mixed with water and milk or even when blended with fruit or yoghurt. All of these flavours have organic ingredients and are free from harmful additives. Even better, they’re fortified with vitamins and minerals that a person needs in their diet. You could build a hamper with a combination of your partner’s favourite flavours.
Image: Courtesy Green Protein
7 /9
If your partner doesn’t prefer casual celebrations over the usual chocolate, wine, and roses tradition of Valentine’s day, this one’s for them. A curated four-pack beer hamper by Copter 7 promises great quality beer and a fun time. The smooth lager has floral, herbal, and subtle spicy notes. Copter 7 strong is a malty amber lager with toasty, caramel notes. We’d recommend stocking up on this one.
Image: Courtesy Copter7
8 /9
There’s no better time to splurge on sweet treats than Valentine’s day, especially if they’re coming from Cocoa Cellar. The Mumbai-based patisserie offers hampers with unique desserts like Sacher torte cake, coffee walnut loaf, dark chocolate cupcakes, whiskey and cashew cookies, rochers and a lot more. Sinfully delicious, these are perfect if your partner has a sweet tooth.
Image: Courtesy Cocoa Cellar
Can’t decide whether to gift your partner something chocolaty or boozy? With Ether Chocolates and Diplimatico’s new hamper, you can have the best of both worlds. The perfect pair of rum and chocolate, the Reserva Exclusiva rum has a certain sweetness that is perfectly complemented by the mellow bitterness of cocoa nibs. These uniquely crafted products are also great for those who like a bit of luxury on their Valentine’s day.
Image: Courtesy Diplomatica and Ether Chocolates
Feature image: Courtesy Truffle and Co.; Hero image: Courtesy Ether Chocolates