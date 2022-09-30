LSA Eats: Top 10 vegan restaurants to try in India for a delicious meal

With the rising awareness about the meat industry and the intolerance for dairy amongst many, people are slowly turning towards veganism. These vegan restaurants around India are making sure they cater to all vegans, without compromising on the food or taste or diversity of the menu.

Vegan food culture in India

India is one of the largest milk producers in the world. It has forever been a country that loves its dairy and has a high percentage of the population who consume non-vegetarian food. So, where does India stand on veganism?

Thanks to social media, the world has become a smaller place where everyone has access to everything. So, change and awareness spread much faster. Up until a few decades back, a lot of us did not know the cruelty and torture that’s inflicted on animals so that they can be presented on our plates. With these videos being widely circulated, and vegan influencers from around the world educating us on the realities of the meat industry, more and more Indians are now opting for veganism.

This compassion-driven attempt to live a sustainable and ethical lifestyle has made veganism popular in India today. To cater to this section, there are several vegan restaurants that have opened up pan India. Let’s take a look at them.

Best vegan restaurants in India

Rose Cafe, Delhi

With pretty aesthetics, tasty food and an overall pastel colour palette, this exquisite vegan restaurant in the capital is located in South Delhi. Their cruelty-free and gluten-free menu includes pizzas and pastas that are to die for, among other things.

Opening hours: 12pm – 9pm

Location: 64, Westend Marg, Butterfly Park, Saiyad Ul Ajaib Extension, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

How to reach: Nearest metro station is Saket

Cost: Rs 1,400 for 2

What to try: Skinny Pizza, Eggless Dessert, Chicken Tarts, Belgium Chocolate Ice Cream, Herbed Chicken, Waffle Sundae

Contact details: +91 98990 55665

Visit here.

Kitchen Garden by Suzette, Mumbai

If you are a picture-first kind of person, this place is for you. All their dishes look super appetising and fit for the ‘gram! From pancakes, salads, to sandwiches and lip-smacking desserts, this place has plenty of vegan options.

Opening hours: 8am – 11.30pm

Location: 16/28-29, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Rd, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

How to reach: Near Juhu

Cost: Rs 1000 or 2

What to try: Soba noodles

Contact details: +91 7304 540859

Visit here.

Wabi Sabi, Kolkata

If you want to sit and spend some time in peace by yourself or have a quiet date with your beau, this Kolkata-based vegan restaurant should be on your list! Salads, sandwiches, wraps, sizzlers, pastas and main dishes, everything is top-notch here.

Opening hours: 9am – 10pm

Location: 10, Dr. Sarat Banerjee Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

How to reach: Take the Lake Town flyover

Cost: Rs 1,400 for 2

What to try: Whole Wheat Wrap, Zucchini Roll, Masala Khichdi, Pesto Sandwich, Gnocchi, Red Rice

Contact details: +9133 4001 3578/ +91 98306 20072/+91 99038 95372

Visit here.

Bean Me Up, Goa

If you are tempted to take a break from conscious eating while on a holiday, this place will make sure you don’t end up doing so. From a wide variety of breakfast options, to sizzlers, pizzas, wraps, main dishes, and more, this place will never disappoint you.

Opening hours: 9am – 11pm

Location: Bean Me Up, 1639/2 Devulvaddo, Ozran Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509

Cost: Rs 1,200 for 2

What to try: Healthy Veg Food, Chilli Basil Noodle, Chocolate Mousse Cake, Burrito, Sundae, Smoothies

Contact details: +91 77690 95356/+91 90219 80602

Visit here.

The Real Green Kitchen, Pune

Previously known as The Real Green Cafe, this is Pune’s first complete vegan restaurant. The place hosts open mics and a lot of other live gigs. Dig into their vegan pizzas and end on a sweet note with all-vegan dessert menu while you enjoy live performances.

Opening hours: 9am – 10pm

Location: 6, N Main Rd, Liberty Phase 2, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Cost: Rs 750 for 2

What to try: Zucchini Burger, Cashew Cheese, Mushroom Sandwich, Smoothies, Bbq Pizza, Wraps

Contact details: +91 88062 70327

Visit them here.

The Terrassen Café, Hyderabad

In the posh locality of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, this tiny vegan restaurant is all about earthen feels and a rustic charm. Stop by this pretty place to catch a quick cup of vegan coffee made from dairy-free milk with a side of a delish banana cake.

Opening hours: 12pm – 10pm

Location: Plot B, 7, Rd Number 7, Durga Bhawani Nagar, MRC Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500096

Cost: Rs 800 for 2

What to try: Hot Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Brownie, Meat, Desserts, Cake

Contact details: +91 83097 37962

Visit here.

Carrots, Bengaluru

What’s in a name, they say. But for this place, we’d say, a lot. Carrots holds the reputation of India’s first vegan restaurant. With a dairy-free and gluten-free menu, this place is known for its warm, welcoming owner and a calm, homely environment.

Opening hours: 10am – 11pm

Location: N 0.21 1st Floor 27, Main, Pipe Line Rd, VGS Layout, Ejipura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560047

Cost: Rs 250 for 1

What to try: Soya Buttermilk, Mushroom Stroganoff, Falafel, Cookies, Hummus, Wraps

Contact details: +91 96320 41340

Visit them here.

Greenr Cafe, Gurugram

With beautiful interiors, you can visit this vegan restaurant in the heart of Gurugram with friends or family. Their Falafel Pita Bread is a must-try, so make sure to try it when you are here.

Opening hours: 12.30pm – 10pm

Location: 32nd Avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Sector 15, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

Cost: Rs 1,200 for 2

What to try: Pesto Spaghetti, Sweet Potato Fries, Gnocchi, Smoothie, Cappuccino

Contact details: +91 70425 75339

Visit here.

Earth Cafe, Mumbai

Serving dairy-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly dishes, this is a great place to start if you are just getting started on a vegan diet. From burgers and sandwiches to smoothie bowls made with coconut milk and the shakabuku, this vegan restaurant in Bandra could be your new favourite!

Opening hours: 8am – 10:30pm

Location: Durga Chambers, Waterfield Road, above Pernia’s Pop Up MEN, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Cost: Rs 1,800 for 2

What to try: Baked Nacho, Strawberry Cheesecake, Smoothies, Chocolate Cake, Spaghetti, Hummus

Contact details: +91 98198 28989

Visit here.

Ahimsa – The Vegan Cafe, Shirdi

Your journey to Shirdi will now no longer be just spiritual but gastronomical too, courtesy this vegan restaurant. If you thought vegan restaurants are all about soups and salads, the global menu here will surprise you.

Opening hours: 11am – 3:30pm, 7pm – 10:30pm

Location: Hotel Jivanta , Rui Shiv Road, Oppo Sun N Sand Hotel Taluka Rahata Ground Floor, Shirdi, Maharashtra 423109

Cost: Rs 800- 2,000 for 2

What to try: Coconut cheese pizza

Contact details: +91 74100 92055

Visit here.

All Images: Courtesy Restaurant Instagram handles