8 vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad to visit for a taste of legacy

Nestled in Gujarat’s most popular city is a history of culture, craft and heritage. Ahmedbad, however, is also known for its vibrant culinary scene. The heritage city is home to some of the most gastronomic bites, be it humble cups of chai to delicious Gujarati thalis, bhajiyas, farsan and more. And some of these places have stood the test of time! So, if you’re in the city, check out these vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad for a flavourful bite.

Ahmedabad, one of the 100 places being developed as smart cities in India, is home to a variety of structures and cultures. The place is the home of Sabarmati Ashram, and the Gandhian influence is visible in its streets and everyday life. What’s more, Ahmedabad also houses the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, called the Narendra Modi stadium. This can seat a whopping 1,32,000 spectators. The city is also home to the Sabarmati River and several stunning temples and places of culture. That’s not all – Ahmedabad is a riot of colours, festivities and celebration, and during Navratri, streets are lined with colourful chaniya choli, jackets, dandiya and more for never-ending nights of garba and dandiya.

What this city is also known for is its gastronomic delights. Think streets lined with fafda and jalebi shops, endless servings of dhokla, pani puri, bhel puri and other chaat items. Restaurants serving everything under the sun, from Gujarati thalis to delectable North Indian fare, vegan treats and more. However, there are some places in the city that have been around for decades now, dishing up culinary delights to loyal patrons (and their generations).

So, if you’re in Ahmedabad and in the mood to sample some such delicacies, check out these vintage restaurants in the city.

8 vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad you must sample

Lucky Tea Stall

Imagined eating with the dead? That’s what happens at Lucky Tea Stall. The irony here is that the restaurant is built over a graveyard, and has 12 graves and a tree! The place opened on a small hand cart over 60 years ago next to the graveyard, and as business grew, eventually spread around it. The owners clean the graves every day, decorate them with flowers and keep the place fresh and lighted. Fresh incense is also burnt daily, and the owners believe the graves bring them good luck (maybe that’s why the name!).

Start your food tour of vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad here, and sip on some desi kadak chai, accompanied by maska buns. If you’re wanting more, choose from one of their yummy menu offerings, or simply save appetite for the next place on this list!

Address: Mirzapur Road, Lal Darwaja, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 20 onwards

Agashiye – The House of MG

Agashiye means terrace in Gujarati, and the rooftop restaurant serves yummy Gujarati thalis to loyal customers. The place opened in 1999, and has a legacy of over 20 years. The unlimited servings of the thali can be availed in two formats – Heritage Grand and Heritage Classic – served in silver and kansa (bronze) thalis respectively.

Indulge in a laidback afternoon on the restaurant’s terrace or lounge and enjoy scrumptious starters as you wait to be seated for your main meal, the lunch. The fixed menu, which changes daily, will remind you of a delectable home-cooked meal that’s seasonal, fresh and mildly spiced.

Address: The House of Mangaldas Girdhardas, Opp. Sidi Saiyad Jali, Lal Darwaja,, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 2,000 approx

Fresh Roast – Mani Mansion

While the cafe isn’t all that old, what makes this place so special is the fact that it is built in a heritage hotel (Mani Mansion). What’s also unique is that the name, which makes it sound like a place for delectable roast meats and barbecues, is actually a vegetarian restaurant!

Enjoy yummy Indian, continental and Italian fare at the restaurant. The place has a comfortable, cosy ambience and is also a great place for a date night with your partner.

Address: Mani Mansion hotel, Paldi, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 1,100 approx (for two)

Vishalla

If you love a rustic, earthy vibe and healthy, delicious food, Vishalla is what you need to check out. The place, which opened in 1978, is among the vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad that promise gastronomic fare each time you visit. Slightly on the expensive side, the place is reminiscent of an old village, and has no fans or any of the fancy stuff. The food is based on the principles of ayurveda, and while it is healthy, it is equally delicious.

While you wait to be seated, enjoy song and dance over a refreshingly cool beverage. Then, as you’re served, you’ll see your plate quickly fill with delicacies, including farsan, kadhi, sweets and more. The flavours are gastronomical, and the ambience of the place makes for a great laid-back evening with your loved ones. What’s more, Vishalla also has a museum of old utensils, which makes it all the more interesting.

Address: Opp. APMC Market, Vishalla Circle, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 793 + GST onwards (for one)

Chandra Villas

Among the oldest restaurants in Ahmedabad, this restaurant exudes a vintage vibe. Starting in 1889, the eatery serves an array of snacks and meals, all authentic Gujarati in nature. The place is also super affordable, making it a great one to visit in case you’re on a tight budget but want a meal that is satiating and flavourful.

Address: Gandhi Road, near Ratan Pol, Old City, Danapidth, Khadia, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 400 approx (for two)

Raipur Bhajiya House

The small shop, which opened decades ago, used to provide snacks to travellers – and still does. Raipur Bhajiya House is among those vintage restaurants in Ahmedabad that remains unchanged since the day it launched, barring the menu prices (because, inflation).

The place sells delicious bhajiyas, farali treats (on days of fasting) and a lot more, and their offerings are delicious, filling and affordable.

Address: Khokhra Cir, Ahbab Nagar, Maninagar East, Khokhra, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 200 onwards (for one kg bhajiya)

Swati Snacks

Swati started as a small shop selling homemade chaat and ice creams in Mumbai, back in 1963. The place gained popularity, and quickly spread to other places in the city. The restaurant has two outlets in Ahmedabad as well, which serve delicious snacks that are full of flavour.

Address: Outlets in Law Garden and Ambli Road

Price: Rs 600 approx (for two)

Juna Share Bazaar Chavanawala

Juna Share Bazar Chavanawala is probably among the oldest namkeen shops in Ahmedabad. Known for serving over 80 varieties of namkeen, JSB is a place that patrons keep coming back to, and for good reason. Their offerings are flavourful and delectable, and make for a great souvenir, too!

Address: L 12, Swastik Residency Plaza, Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Naranpura, Ahmedabad

Price: Rs 250 approx

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @restaurantvishalla/Instagram