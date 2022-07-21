These vintage restaurants in Delhi are a true Delhiite’s pride. How many have you visited?

Delhi is home to many ambrosial delicacies and ingenious condiments. It is here that some of the oldest restaurants continue to serve and thrive. Let’s take a look at some vintage restaurants in Delhi that still serve a gastronomical bite!

Besides its lush green parks and historical monuments and buildings, food holds a really special place in the heart of Delhi. Ranging from street food to high-end restaurants, you will never run out of good eateries here. The culinary scene in the city keeps changing as seasons go by, with new menus, new street food corners, crafty restaurants and more popping up time and again. However, there are a few places in the city that have managed to retain their legacy because of their unmatched flavour, quality and hospitality.

What’s more, the cuisine at these restaurants is a delectable mix of Mughlai, desserts, North Indian and more, showcasing that Delhi’s palate has been experimental for decades, now. And there are a few restaurants in Delhi that are as old as certain dishes. Their fares are synonyms with the city’s culinary culture and go a long way in making Delhi the food capital of India! So, if you’re looking to get a taste of history, check out these vintage restaurants in Delhi that will offer you the most delectable bite.

Vintage restaurants in Delhi you must go to when visiting