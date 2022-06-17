Relish a piquant old world charm at these vintage restaurants in Kolkata

If Bengalis could, they would name their city as the City of Food, instead of City of Joy. These iconic vintage restaurants in Kolkata have stood witness to the city’s ever-changing landscape but the constant love for food.

To say Bengalis love their food would be an understatement. But in this edition, we are giving a shoutout to all the restaurants in Kolkata that have been building their legacies since Victorian times. These restaurants and eateries have stood the test of time and have forever been etched as the permanent hunting ground for this food-loving community called Bengalis. Even though some of these restaurants have been revamped and restored over the years, but the magical blend of spices and their legendary taste has not lost.

With tons of new and fancy eateries, bars and pubs opening up every week in the city, one would think these vintage restaurants would get lost in the crowd. But trust Bengalis to get really adventurous and dig up the best of everything when it comes to food. That of course, and the fact that nostalgia runs in our blood.

Not just nostalgia and reminiscence of old times, food, too, is deeply ingrained in our DNAs since medieval times. From the nizam influence to the British invasion, from American to Portuguese influences, and the permanent settlement of Chinese folks in the city, Kolkata is a melting pot of cuisines. From patrons of the eternal favorite roshogolla to the potato-inclusive biryani, aka, the Kolkata biryani, the city has an array of cuisines like no other. Where to find the best of everything? At these restaurants, eateries, food joints, bakeries, and sweet shops that have been around forever. Let’s look at the heritage restaurants in Kolkata for a true food lover.

The best vintage restaurants in Kolkata