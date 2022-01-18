Masala dosa ice cream, Delhi’s latest food experiment, is going viral! Would you try it?

Roohafza Maggi, Rasgulla Chaat, Fruit Dosa, Ferrero Rocher Manchurian, Fire Paan, Masala Sweet Corn with chocolate. Oh boy! Delhi and her bizarre experiments with food. The latest to join the club of weirdest culinary experiments in the capital is the Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll.

What are your thoughts on Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll?

The dish was introduced to netizens by the Instagram handle The Great Indian Foodie in a reel, that has garnered 1.7 million views in a short period of 3 days.

Check out the reel here:

Ever since the Instagram reel by The Great Indian Foodie started doing the rounds on social media, Twitterati has been quick in sharing their thoughts about the weird food experiment. One user tweeted, “Leave Dosa alone!”, while another called it the murder of dosa.

Popular fitness company CultFit also took to its official Twitter handle to comment on the weird dish. “Don’t take ‘cheat-meals’ so seriously,” their tweet read.

Some users also shared the popular “My Eyes” GIF featuring Lisa Kudrow from FRIENDS as a humorous reaction to the viral reel. One dosa lover tweeted that they should not mess with dosa, as the dish is wholesome and delicious in itself. But then there were a few, who appreciated the creativity of the cook, who did the experiment.

And then I went to the #Trending section to find out why #Dosa was trending. pic.twitter.com/9OTrkvSaBO — Atulmaharaj (@Atulmaharaj) January 17, 2022

Dosa n #icecream ?? Isn’t this crazy ??

I doubt the taste of #masaladosa ice cream but the love the idea r creativity f the maker.

Would love to taste it.

Big fan f #Southindian #Food #dosa #idli pic.twitter.com/0Q8b1lXQly — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) January 17, 2022

Don’t mess with #dosa plz…. It is delicious and wholesome in itself. — Manjulika Pramod (Mask Up & Get Vaccinated) (@manjulika5) January 17, 2022

The food experiment has left lovers of both dosa and ice cream a tad disgusted and amused. They are unable to figure out how the rolls would taste and why would someone make a dish as weird as these rolls.

The comment section of the viral reel is also filled with hilarious one-liners by food lovers, who are leaving no chance to express their dismay at the food experiment. For instance, one viewer commented that even Omicron would run from Delhi after watching the reel. One comment even said that the handle should get blocked for sharing the video. Another viewer even called it “Psycho food”, while another said that it was an end for Indian street food.

While the internet seems to have cancelled the bizarre food experiment, we were wondering if our readers would like to try the Masala Dosa Ice Cream Rolls. Please let us know your thoughts about the dish. We are all ears.

