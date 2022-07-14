9 places for the best momos in Delhi that are going to get you mo-most obsessed

Delhiites and their love for momos is an iconic love affair. So much so that no food guide of Delhi is complete without the mention of momos. Delhi’s collective comfort food, every nook, and cranny of the city has a momo stall. So that when the momo craving strikes, you should never have to waste time in going around looking for one. Steamed, fried, kurkure or tandoori, you will find momos with tons of varieties of fillings.

From veg to chicken, and from paneer to pork, whatever momos you like, the national capital will never disappoint you. Here, we are going to list all the places where you can get the best momos in Delhi.

Where to get the best momos in Delhi

QD’s

If you are having a momo craving while strolling down the lanes of Delhi University’s north or south campus, head to QD’s for the best momos in Delhi. One of the first places in town to have come up with tandoori momos, QD’s is an iconic place for all DU students and people in the city. Their Chicken Tandoori Momos are to die for and will leave you asking for more.

Address: 294, Satyaniketan Market, near Venkateshwara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

Nagaland Food Stall, Dilli Haat

Some people go to Dilli Haat to shop, others go here to eat to their heart’s content. If you are one of the latter, you must visit the Nagaland Food Stall at Dilli Haat. This is a haven for momos of all kinds- from chicken, paneer, vegetarian to pork. The Nagaland and other North-Eastern stalls here will have your momo needs taken care of. The Pork and Chicken Momos are the most popular here, paired with the specially prepared spicy tomato sauce.

Address: INA Market, Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar West, Kidwai Nagar, Delhi, 110023

Nikashee

A small Chinese and Thai restaurant in the the heart of Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, Nikashee is unpretentious, easy on the pocket and good food is its only priority. While you get all kinds of Chinese and Thai delicacies here, grab a quick bite of their juicy, filling momos. Served with a sweet chilli chutney, unlike all other momo places in Delhi, this is unarguably one of the places serving the best momos in Delhi.

Address: E1, 12, Malviya Nagar Road, near Narang Chemist & Kake Da Hotel, Block E, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Yeti, The Himalayan Kitchen

If you have lived in Delhi for a while, we do not need to introduce Yeti to you. Known for Nepalese, Bhutanese, Sikkim & Tibetan cuisines, the restaurant will make you feel like you are sitting in Nepal with its brick walls, Tibetan flags & lanterns. Their Newari momo with sesame sauce and Yeti Special “Kothe” Styled Momo are the must-haves here if you want to try the best momos in Delhi.

Address: M 20, M Block, market part II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Chalte Firte Momos

If you are on the quest for the best momos in Delhi, this is one place you have to try! With 70 types of momos on their menu, each one of them is delicious as the next. Try their Tandoori Afghani Gravy Momos, Chalte Firte Special Gravy Momos, Fried Mixed Onion Gravy Momos, Steam Dry Butter Masala Momos and more. Your taste buds will thank you for the treat.

Address: 16B, Hudson Ln, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, Delhi, 110009

Brown Sugar

With outlets in Def Col and GK, this small place serves delectable momos. They are known for their wheat momos in different veg and non-veg varieties, like Mushroom, Chicken, Paneer as well as Spinach. But their Chicken momos remain the best till date.

Address: Gate No-1, M-73, 1st Floor Greater Kailash, M Block, Greater Kailash I, Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Dolma Aunty Momos

The very famous, the iconic Dolma Aunty Momos are one of the best momos in Delhi. Period. Having been in business for more than 20 years, shoppers at Lajpat Nagar cannot go back without having these piping hot momos from Dolma Aunty. Served with the deadliest spicy chutney, all her momos are to die for!

Address: D-1, Alankar Cinema Rd, opp. Police Station, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Hunger Strike

The pit-stop of every momo lover, this is where we head to for the best momos in Delhi. Their Tandoori Momos are the perfect balance of cream and other spices in every bite. Their Chicken Afghani Momos and Paneer Tandoori Momos are some of the juiciest momos you will ever have, so make sure to try these. Visit any outlet near you and do not forget to eat till you drop!

Address: C-9 Lajpat Nagar-IV Main Market, Amar Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Tee Dee

If you are visiting Tee Dee, you are visiting it for the best momos in Delhi. Singapuri Veg Momos, Devils Momo Veg, Shahi Momos, Palak Cheese Momos are some of the momos you absolutely cannot miss. Available in vegetarian, chicken and beef variants, this place tucked in Majnu Ka Tila is also easy on your pockets.

Address: H-32, New Aruna Colony, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110025

Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash/rajat sarki; Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash/rajat sarki