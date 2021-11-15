Where to order the creamiest, most decadent wedding cakes in Delhi

As Delhi is gearing up for its winter, it’s wedding time! Getting to dress up in beautiful fits, loads of good food and getting to indulge in the beautiful wedding cakes — that’s the entire wedding season summed up.

With the chilly winters comes the wedding season in India. And with all the stress that wedding planning summons, there are so many good things to look forward to. A beautiful, decadent wedding cake is one of them.

Celebrating one of the greatest and happiest days of your life needs a worthy cake, and we are here to help you out with that.

8 places in Delhi whipping the best wedding cakes:

Located in Shahpur Jat, this cake studio is run by Ipshita. Originally a home baker, this is her passion project and her first commercial venture. Over the years, her cake studio has gained a lot of appreciation and love from her loyal customers. And when you look at the gorgeous cakes she whips up, you will know why. Even though you will find pastries, tea cakes and everything here, the wedding cakes are a delight! This bakery sets up tasting sessions for all its clients, and the cakes are baked keeping in mind everything you have asked for. So for the best wedding cakes in Delhi, this is the address.

Contact: DM on Instagram to order.

Elma’s Bakery needs little or almost no introduction. If you are a dessert enthusiast, you will know what we are talking about. Having built their brand with a loyal clientele over the years, Elma’s Bakery is very particular about its beautiful cakes, and they make sure they do not leave any room for complaints. Not just cakes, they also have carefully curated wedding hampers and wedding cards to make your wedding experience as silky smooth as their cakes. Located in Hauz Khas Village, this place is hard to miss when you are stepping into HKV. You have to make a prior reservation with them in order to visit.

Situated in Greater Kailash 1, The Sweet Boutique makes magnificent wedding cakes to die for! The irony. With unique flavours and the highest quality ingredients, they will elevate your cake experience to another level. Run by Nitin Khurana and Ruchika Khurana, this cake boutique took care of the sweet needs at cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wedding to Hazel Keech, among other celebrities. Starting from Rs 2,500 per kg, you would need to place your orders at least three days prior to the wedding, so that they deliver their spectacular cakes on time.

You can visit them by appointment only.

Firefly India by Pavani Kaur makes cakes that look like a dream. They are wedding cake specialists and guess whose wedding they had graced with their cakes in the past? None other than Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. They have also made cakes for Anushka Sharma’s birthday. So, you know you can trust Pavani to make you the most beautiful cake you have ever seen. Carefully hand-painted and loaded with edible colours, your guests will not get over these cakes long after the wedding.

Contact: DM them on Instagram or call +91 98103 00975 to order.

If you want your wedding cake to look even better in real life than in pictures, The Secret Ingredient is your go-to place. Picturesque is the word that we would use to describe their cakes because their wedding cakes are nothing short of that. They also do themed cakes and cupcakes, so whatever your sweet needs are for your wedding, everything will be taken care of. They have outlets in both Delhi and Gurgaon, so head on to one this wedding season.

Situated in North Delhi, they claim that their secret ingredient in all their desserts and cakes is passion. Looking at their cakes, we don’t doubt that. Their wedding cakes look like they are made with a lot of love to make your wedding day even more special. The best part is that you can customise your own cake, according to your taste, preference and budget. Trust them to whip the most splendid looking wedding cake for you.

Contact: DM them or call +91 98181 22334 to order.

They specialise in non-fondant and eggless cakes, so you know if you are looking for a wedding cake on those lines, this is the place to be. Even though they bake cakes for all occasions, their cakes are really special. Head on to La Rosette for the ultimate wedding cake, because you deserve nothing but the best on your wedding day. The baker Anchal and her team make the most delicious and beautiful cakes that you could ask for.

Contact: DM or call La Rosette at +91 99999 94847 to order.

The Dolce Cake Studio by Akshika is your go-to if you want the fanciest and grandest cake at your wedding. Well, who doesn’t? They offer cakes in any flavour that you can think of. All of their desserts are eggless, so you don’t have to worry about your vegetarian guests at the wedding. Not just wedding cakes, they also bake a ton of other items and each of them is special. So, go on, make your wedding day even more special with the perfect cake.

Contact: DM them on Instagram to place an order.

All images: Courtesy Instagram; Hero image courtesy: Shutterstock