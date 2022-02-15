10 cafes in Gurgaon that offer a memorable fare and an unparalleled vibe

If you want a cafe in Gurgaon that exudes Parisian charm, this is the place to be. With rustic wooden interiors and the sun shining through the wooden windows, this place is perfect for a languid lunch with friends or for a romantic date where you don’t want loud music blasting at full volume! Even though this cafe is known for its delicious brews, it also boasts of an extensive wine collection that’s perfect to go with your meals. The Pieters, Rabot, a handmade ravioli dish, is a must-try here.

Image: Courtesy Instagram