10 cafes in Gurgaon that offer a memorable fare and an unparalleled vibe

It’s springtime! As the cold waves in Delhi NCR have started to subside, it’s time to put on your best fits and go out and about! These cafes in Gurgaon are for everyone who wants to go out and enjoy a good meal, bask in the ambience or just sit and spend some time by themselves!
10 cosy and inviting cafes in Gurgaon you must visit
1 /10
If you want a cafe in Gurgaon that exudes Parisian charm, this is the place to be. With rustic wooden interiors and the sun shining through the wooden windows, this place is perfect for a languid lunch with friends or for a romantic date where you don’t want loud music blasting at full volume! Even though this cafe is known for its delicious brews, it also boasts of an extensive wine collection that’s perfect to go with your meals. The Pieters, Rabot, a handmade ravioli dish, is a must-try here.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /10
If food is the only thing on your mind, Sandhouse Cafe is one of the best cafes in Gurgaon. One of the prettiest places on 32nd Avenue, this place is known for its delectable gourmet burgers that will leave you asking for more. They also have continental, fast food and pizza options. Their Garden Pizza, Mocha, Peri Peri Fries and Onion Rings are must-haves when you visit this place.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
If you miss the mountains in the city, head to Sakley’s. This mountain-themed cafe is perfect for a chill outing with friends or to spend time with yourself. You will always find vintage music playing in the background and the ambience is to die for. Some of the items you should try here are the Sherwood BBQ Chicken Pizza, Baked Red Sauce Pasta, Doon Valley Chicken Bacon Burger, and beverages like Nightingale Coke Float, Homemade Ginger Ale, and Sakley’s Signature Cold Coffee.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
4 /10
As Japanese cuisine is making its way into the capital, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe has made a brand name for itself. Be it a bowl of soupy ramen or a Cotton cheesecake, Japanese cuisine loyalists swear by this cafe in Gurgaon. With bright neon interiors, cloud lights and pastel-hued walls, this Insta-worthy cafe has some amazing dishes to offer. Yakitori Chicken, Teriyaki Mushroom Bao, and Chicken Ramen and their delectable desserts like Japanese Cotton Cheesecake Original and Japanese Whiskey Cake are some of the things that you absolutely cannot miss here!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /10
Guftagu literally translates to ‘conversations’, and that perfectly explains the vibes of this place. If you are looking for a tranquil atmosphere to sit and talk to someone or spend a day of self-care, this cafe provides the perfect spot for that. But this cafe in Gurgaon is not all about tranquillity, it offers great food, too. Falafel Wrap, Crispy Fish Fingers, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Strips, BBQ Burger and the Blush Sauce Pasta are some of its best offerings.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
6 /10
This Cyberhub cafe is a must-visit place this season. With the signature white chair decor of the Olive brand, Olly’s decor is on point. With beautiful lampshades, fairy lights, and comfortable chairs, every corner of Olly radiates charm and elegance. A popular brunch spot, you can also head to Olly for a quiet, romantic date. Some of the must-try items on the menu are Chicken and Bacon Croquettes, Mango and Rice Noodle Salad, Halloumi Bowl, and Grilled Harissa Chicken Leg.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
7 /10
This nature-inspired cafe is one of the best cafes in Gurgaon for all nature lovers. With a soulful Greek vibe in its atmosphere, Cafe Soul Garden boasts gorgeous decor and soft music. It also has coworking options, so even work is not boring. You can either sip on coffee or munch on their extensive menus consisting of gourmet wood-fired pizzas, Chicken Espetada, Penne Alfredo, Lebanese Mezze Platter and a range of pastas, burgers, sandwiches, and salads.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Another tranquil and serene place in the city, Hamoni offers a view of a golf course and lush greenery. With its floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the gardens outside, you will be instantly reminded of European cafes. Food-wise, you will not be disappointed either. Their Aloo Tuk Chaat, Hamoni Mezze Platter, Wild Mushroom Pizza, Spaghetti with Lamb Meatballs, and Warm Soft Centred Chocolate Pudding are highly recommended here. This cafe also has a Golf Training Camp, in case you’re interested.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
9 /10
This is one of the most loved cafes in Gurgaon, with its beautiful gorgeous red brick wall décor and its book and reading area. The cafe also offers multiple board games, a foosball table and a dedicated library. The best part is they are open for breakfast, so you can drop by for a quiet meal of American Breakfast and Pancake Stack.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
10 /10
Another 32nd Avenue cafe on the list, Greenr Cafe, as the name suggests, is for vegans and vegetarians, exclusively. The California plant-based kitchen boasts community and ecological consumption in a relaxing atmosphere. You can either browse through a large number of books here or go through the handcrafted and eco-friendly products on display around the store. The best part? Their food. Try their Baja Black Bean Burger, Downtown Beirut Platter, Old Delhi Bhurji Roll, Pesto Vegetable Spaghetti, Moroccan Orange Bowl, and Classic Buffalo Pizza.
Image: Courtesy Instagram